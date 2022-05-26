Asian shares stumble on growth worries as central banks tighten

A man wearing a protective mask, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walks past an electronic board displaying graphs (top) of Nikkei index outside a brokerage in Tokyo
Andrew Galbraith
·3 min read

By Andrew Galbraith

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Asian share markets slipped on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's early May meeting showed a majority backing half-percentage-point rate hikes in June and July, and as persistent concerns over global growth sapped confidence.

While the minutes also highlighted policymakers' faith in the strength of the U.S. economy, helping lift the mood on Wall Street overnight, sentiment in equity markets remains fragile after weeks of volatile trade as more global central banks continue on the path of tightening.

"I don't think the global economy is at the risk of a slowdown, I think we are slowing down. And for that reason, the potential for good investments right now is predominately on the short side," Barbara Ann Bernard, CIO of Wincrest Capital, a global long/short equity strategy hedge fund, told the Reuters Global Markets Forum.

South Korea's central bank on Thursday raised interest rates for a second consecutive meeting as it grapples with consumer inflation at 13-year highs.

All participants at the Fed's May 3-4 meeting supported a half-percentage-point rate increase - the first of that size in more than 20 years - and "most participants" judged that further hikes of that magnitude would "likely be appropriate" at the Fed's policy meetings in June and July, according to minutes from the meeting

The minutes reflected agreement among policymakers on the strength of the U.S. economy, tightness of the labour market and high inflation, with global supply problems, the Ukraine war, and continued coronavirus lockdowns in China skewing inflationary risks "to the upside".

Lingering investor concern over those factors dragged MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.54% after trading higher early in the morning.

Chinese blue-chips fell 1.11% despite another drop in daily COVID-19 cases in the country, where lockdowns aimed at curbing the spread of the virus threaten to undermine recent economic support measures.

China will strive to achieve reasonable economic growth in the second quarter and stem rising unemployment, the official Xinhua news agency quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying on Wednesday.

Australian shares slipped 0.47% while Japan's Nikkei stock index reversed earlier gains to fall 0.13%.

Seoul's Kospi was 0.25% higher after the central bank rate announcement came in line with expectations.

The falls in Asia contrast with a more upbeat mood on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%, the S&P 500 gained 0.95% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.51%. [.N]

"I think the market is looking to stabilize here and looking a little bit forward to the point where the Fed can start to issue some different guidance and say the economy has slowed enough that they don't see the need to continue to raise rates," said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey.

After rising on Wednesday following the Fed minutes, the dollar was little changed in Asia trade. It was barely changed against the yen at 127.27, while the euro gained 0.11% to 1.0692%.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of major peers was just 0.03% lower at 102.02.

Moves in U.S. Treasury yields were also muted. The 10-year yield edged up to 2.7577% from a close of 2.747%, and the policy-sensitive two-year yield was flat at 2.506%.

Crude oil was steady after a cautious rally this week, with Brent crude flat at $114.03 per barrel and U.S. crude up 0.13% at $110.47.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,849.19 per ounce. [GOL/]

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York and Divya Chowdhury in Davos, Switzerland; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NYSE Vice Chair: ‘Markets have their ups and downs’

    Yahoo Finance Editor-at-Large Brian Sozzi is joined by NYSE Vice Chmn. & Chief Commercial Officer, John Tuttle at the 2022 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland as they discuss the forum and the state of the market.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rallies On Fed Signals; Twitter Pops On Elon Musk Move, Nvidia Falls On Guidance

    Stocks rose Wednesday after Fed minutes were released. Elon Musk upped Twitter deal financing. Nvidia fell on guidance.

  • Dollar hovers near one-month low as Fed minutes lack surprise

    The safe-haven dollar hovered near a one-month low on Thursday amid improving risk appetite after minutes of the Federal Reserve's May meeting confirmed the potential for a pause in rate hikes after two more half-point increases in June and July. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, was little changed at 102.03, consolidating around that level after a short-lived bounce immediately after the minutes on Wednesday. Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic had already suggested earlier this week that a pause might be the best course of action in September to monitor the effects on the economy following two more 50-basis-point hikes in June and July.

  • China Protesters Demand Back Billions Tied to Suspected Scam

    (Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of people took to the streets of the largest city in China’s Henan province this week, calling on authorities to ensure the return of tens of billions of yuan invested in what could be one of the nation’s largest financial scams.Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed Minutes: Markets

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks end choppy session higher after FOMC minutes

    Traders awaited the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes later in the day, which may help further clarify the path of monetary policy in the near-term.

  • On The Money — Fed minutes shed light on bank’s recession outlook

    New minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting paint the picture of a cautiously optimistic central bank. We’ll also look at Democratic divides over inflation and trouble for the railroad industry boosting inflation. But first, a recap of Tuesday’s primaries. Welcome to On The Money, your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account…

  • Any economic slowdown ‘will be shallow and short’: EY CEO

    EY CEO and Global Chairman Carmine Di Sibio speaks with Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland about the state of the economy, company culture, and the ongoing labor shortage in the U.S.

  • Stocks Gyrate on Fed Minutes, China Crosswinds: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks and US futures fluctuated in choppy trading Thursday as traders weighed downbeat remarks on China’s economy by Premier Li Keqiang with Federal Reserve minutes that struck a less hawkish note. Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed Minutes: Markets WrapPlot to Kill George W. Bush

  • O'Hare has more Starbucks locations than any other U.S. airport

    If you're flying and in need of a Starbucks fix, there's no airport in country that has more opportunities to satisfy your craving than Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. The Upgraded Points blog ranked airports' "Starbucks Score" according to three metrics: the most Starbucks locations overall, the most Starbucks locations per square mile of airport space and the fewest annual passengers per Starbucks.

  • How Nike and Adidas rank against other big brands by reputation

    Two Portland-based brands are well-regarded for their products, but not as much for ethics and corporate citizenship.

  • Recession watch: ‘We have seen some of the economic indicators come down,’ strategist says

    Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at Charles Schwab, breaks down the Fed minutes, the odds of a recession, inflation, and more.

  • Top Research Reports for Johnson & Johnson, Walt Disney & NextEra Energy

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), The Walt Disney Company (DIS) and NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE).

  • Apple to Boost Pay for US Workers as Inflation Bites

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is raising salaries for workers in the US by 10% or more as it faces a tight labor market and the spread of unionization efforts across its retail stores.Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed Minutes: Markets WrapPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI

  • Covid Lockdown Costs Shanghai Its China Currency Trading Crown

    (Bloomberg) -- The fallout of China’s Covid Zero policy is starting to show in Shanghai’s financial markets, with the city losing its top currency trading hub title for the first time.Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed Minutes: Markets WrapPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled,

  • Plug Power Earnings Disappoint; Is PLUG Stock A Buy Or Sell?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

    Canadian Solar's (CSIQ) total revenues of $1,250.3 million miss the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.1%. However, the top line improves by a solid 14.8% year over year.

  • Musk pledges more equity to fund Twitter deal, scraps margin loan

    The disclosure made in a regulatory filing on Wednesday signaled Musk is working to complete the deal even though he had last week linked its progress to Twitter presenting proof that spam bots accounted for less than 5% of the total users. While doubting that spam bots accounted for at least 20% of the users, the world's richest man and Tesla top boss had suggested he could seek a lower price for the social media company. Musk said on Wednesday he was also in talks with shareholders, including Jack Dorsey, for additional financing commitments to fund the deal.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought 8 New Stocks: Here's the Best of the Bunch

    Warren Buffett once famously said, "Be fearful when others are greedy and be greedy when others are fearful." While many investors are afraid with the stock market plunging, Buffett has been greedily scooping up shares of companies that he likes.

  • Nvidia Stock Sank in After-Hours Trading Today -- Here's Why the Stock Could Be a Solid Buy

    The semiconductor titan is dealing with some near-term macroeconomic challenges, but its long-term future remains bright.

  • Love Passive Income? Here’s What Investing $10,000 in This Dividend REIT Could Make You Each Month

    W.P. Carey can provide income investors with significant, market-crushing dividend income each quarter.