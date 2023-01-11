Asian shares subdued, dollar steady, focus on U.S. CPI data

FILE PHOTO: A man walks under an electronic screen showing Japan's Nikkei share price index inside a conference hall in Tokyo
Ankur Banerjee
·3 min read

By Ankur Banerjee

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asian equities edged higher on Wednesday, while the dollar steadied as investors braced for U.S. inflation data that will influence the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.28% higher, while Japan's Nikkei gained 1%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.80%.

While China's reopening from pandemic controls has boosted investor sentiment, with stocks in the country and Hong Kong starting the year with a strong rally, some investors have booked profits on doubts over the sustainability of the market's rebound.

China's stocks opened 0.1% higher while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 0.6% at the start of the day.

Overnight, U.S. stocks ended higher as investors heaved a sigh of relief after Fed Chair Jerome Powell refrained in a speech from commenting on rate policy but said the Fed's independence was essential for it to battle inflation.

"With some expectations that Powell would likely pushback on the easing financial conditions, equity markets celebrated the lack of any clear guidance on policy direction," Saxo strategists said.

Investor attention will squarely be on the U.S. consumer price index (CPI), scheduled to be released on Thursday. The data is expected to show December's headline annual inflation at 6.5%, versus 7.1% in November.

Thursday's data will be crucial in determining what the Fed is likely to do with interest rates in its next meeting at the start of next month.

The U.S. central bank raised interest rates by 50 basis points in December after four straight 75 bps hikes in 2022 but has reiterated that it will keep rates higher for longer to tame inflation.

Investors are betting that the upcoming inflation report could show further deceleration, potentially giving the Fed room to slow the pace of interest rate rises, said Stephen Wu, economist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Saxo strategists said despite Powell's relative silence on policy outlook, there were other Fed and non-Fed speakers on Tuesday who continued to sound hawkish and raising alarms on inflation.

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said on Tuesday the central bank would have to raise interest rates further to combat high inflation and that would likely lead to softer job market conditions.

JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said heightened economic uncertainties might encourage the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates to 5%. In the foreign exchange market, the Australian dollar was 0.3% higher after data showed the annual pace of inflation had increased to 7.3% in November. The New Zealand dollar rose 0.2%. [AUD/]

The dollar index, which measures the dollar against six major currencies, rose 0.058% to 103.31, hovering close to seven-month low.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.05% to 132.33 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at $1.2146, down 0.07% on the day.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 1.3 basis points to 3.606%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down 1.5 basis points to 3.739%.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.7 basis points at 4.241%.

U.S. crude fell 0.71% to $74.59 per barrel and Brent was at $79.56, down 0.67% on the day. [O/R]

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Extend Gains in Asia Amid Inflation Focus: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Equities climbed in Asia on Wednesday, extending an advance seen on Wall Street as traders bet that the upcoming US consumer price index will show further softening.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutMicrosoft Considers $10 Billion Investment in ChatGPT CreatorStocks Bounce Back With Brewing Optimism Ove

  • Chevron's first cargo of Venezuelan oil after license departs for U.S

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Chevron Corp's first cargo of Venezuelan crude under a U.S. license received in November has departed from a ship-to-ship transfer hub near Aruba to its Pascagoula, Mississippi refinery, according to shipping data seen by Reuters on Tuesday. Chevron received authorization last year from the U.S. Treasury Department to revive oil output and expand operations in Venezuela as part of Washington's efforts to encourage political dialogue towards a presidential election in the South American nation. State-run oil company PDVSA allocated Chevron the first crude cargo this month, which was loaded at Venezuela's Jose terminal last week, according to shipping data and documents.

  • Apple and Lululemon Aren't Pretty but Alibaba Perks Up

    The chart of Apple in particular indicates that it could be tough for stocks in general to pull out of bear market mode.

  • What the US, Mexico and Canada agreed on ahead of 'Three Amigos' summit

    The White House announced new agreements between the United States, Mexico and Canada on Tuesday, just hours before the countries' leaders -- the so-called "Three Amigos" -- meet for trilateral talks in Mexico City. Instead, the White House said the three countries have committed to "increased information sharing on chemicals used in the illicit manufacture of fentanyl and other synthetic drugs" -- a far cry from any new law enforcement operations, sanctions or other activity to disrupt fentanyl production and trafficking by drug cartels.

  • Brazil Justice Orders Federal District Governor Removed From Job

    (Bloomberg) -- A Brazilian top court justice ordered Federal District Governor Ibaneis Rocha removed from office for 90 days while his responsibility in the unrest that took place in the nation’s capital is investigated.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingCommodity Ship

  • Ecuador lowers taxes on capital sent abroad, guns

    Ecuador will lower taxes on capital sent abroad and items like alcohol and trim overall value-added tax on specific shopping days this year, President Guillermo Lasso said on Tuesday. Capital sent abroad will this year be taxed at 2%, instead of 4%, Lasso said in a televised address, making imported products like machinery cheaper and attracting foreign investment. Sales tax will be cut to 8% from 12% during four long weekends this year, Lasso, a conservative former banker, added, and taxes on sugary drinks, beer, alcohol and other items will also fall an unspecified amount.

  • Stocks Bounce Back With Brewing Optimism Over CPI: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed on bets the upcoming consumer price index will show further softening, which could help build the case for the Federal Reserve to slow its pace of rate hikes — even as some officials say it’s too early to declare victory over inflation.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutMicrosoft Considers

  • U.S. stocks struggle for direction after Fed Chair Powell speech in Sweden

    U.S. stocks were struggling for direction soon after the opening bell Tuesday, following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech in Sweden amid investor concern over inflation and economic slowdown. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were trading about flat, according to FactSet data, at last check. Powell spoke Tuesday at the Sveriges Riksbank International Symposium on Central Bank Independence in Stockholm.

  • Markets may be underestimating the threat of high inflation, BlackRock warns

    Inflation and peak interest rates will continue to pose a threat to the stock market in 2023 and cause further losses, according to BlackRock analysts.

  • Dollar stands firm while traders await CPI

    The dollar held its ground on Wednesday, in spite of downward pressure from lower bond yields and higher stocks, as traders waited on this week's U.S. consumer price data to see whether it will confirm that inflation is in retreat. The Australian dollar nudged about 0.3% higher to $0.6912 after data showed the annual pace of inflation increased to 7.3% in November, leaving room for more rate hikes. But for the past month or so the common currency has struggled to make headway, and traders have been cautious in selling dollars while the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to promise hikes and the global economic outlook is bleak.

  • Fed to size up next rate hike with eye on inflation

    SAN FRANCISCO/ATLANTA (Reuters) -Federal Reserve policymakers say fresh inflation data out later this week will help them decide whether they can slow the pace of interest rate hikes at their upcoming meeting, to just a quarter point increase instead of the larger jumps they used for most of 2022. If U.S. consumer price data released on Thursday confirms the cooling seen in most recent monthly jobs report, Atlanta Fed Bank President Raphael Bostic told reporters on Monday that he would have to take a quarter point increase "more seriously and to move in that direction." Asked in a Wall Street Journal interview early on Monday about her preferred rate-hike size for the Jan. 31 to Feb.1 meeting, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said both 25 and 50 basis point rate hikes are "on the table" for her.

  • Market Rally Reclaims Key Levels Ahead Of CPI Inflation Report; Medpace, First Solar Flash Buy Signals

    The stock market rally rose Tuesday with the S&P 500 back above its 50-day line. But the CPI inflation report looms large. Leading stocks such as First Solar and ELF diverged.

  • Dow ends nearly 200 points higher to extend new year rally as investors await inflation update, earnings reports

    U.S. stocks rose Tuesday afternoon as investors look for a foothold ahead of a key inflation data update and corporation earnings later this week.

  • Apple to Begin Making In-House Screens in 2024 in Shift Away From Samsung

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is planning to start using its own custom displays in mobile devices as early as 2024, an effort to reduce its reliance on technology partners like Samsung and LG and bring more components in-house.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutMicrosoft Considers $10 Billion Investment in ChatGPT Creator

  • The past five years for Emeco Holdings (ASX:EHL) investors has not been profitable

    Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But no-one is immune from buying too high. For...

  • With a 36% stake, GR Engineering Services Limited (ASX:GNG) insiders have a lot riding on the company

    If you want to know who really controls GR Engineering Services Limited ( ASX:GNG ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • How Much Will Bank Stocks Move On Earnings? Draw Estimates With Option Prices

    Bank stocks are expected to move between 3.80% and 5.90% over this week’s earnings announcements. Here's what the option market is saying.

  • individual investors who own 56% along with institutions invested in South32 Limited (ASX:S32) saw increase in their holdings value last week

    Every investor in South32 Limited ( ASX:S32 ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group...

  • Caterpillar (CAT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Caterpillar (CAT) closed at $250.51, marking a +1.58% move from the previous day.

  • Macro hedge funds end 2022 on high, many others lose big, investors say

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Some hedge funds that bet on macroeconomic trends boasted eye-popping double and even triple digit gains for 2022, investors said, while other prominent firms that were long on technology stocks got clobbered with deep losses in volatile markets. Rokos Capital, run by Chris Rokos and one of a handful of so-called global macro firms, gained 51% last year. Brevan Howard Asset Management, the firm Rokos once worked for, posted a gain of 20.14% and Caxton Associates returned 16.73%, investors in the funds said this week, asking not to be identified.