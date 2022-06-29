Asian shares track Wall St drop as inflation fears drag on

ELAINE KURTENBACH
·4 min read

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares skidded in Asia on Wednesday after another broad decline on Wall Street as markets remain gripped by uncertainty over inflation, rising interest rates and the potential for a recession.

U.S. futures edged higher while oil prices fell back.

A weaker-than-expected U.S. consumer confidence reading highlighted worsening consumer expectations due to persistently high inflation.

That “dragged equities lower as sentiment soured for risky assets," Anderson Alves of ActivTrades, said in a commentary.

Investors are awaiting comments later in the day by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and other top central bankers, he said.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index lost 0.9% to 26,804.60 while the Kospi in Seoul fell 0.8% to 2,377.99. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong declined 2.4% to 21,891.43. The Shanghai Composite index sank 1.4% to 3,361.52.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gave up 0.9% to 6,675.57. Bangkok's SET lost 0.5% and India's Sensex was down 0.3%.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 ended 2% lower at 3,821.55, while the Dow dropped 1.6% to 30,946.99. The tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 3% to 11,181.54.

The Russell 2000 gave up 1.9% to 1,738.84. The indexes are all on pace to for losses of 6% or more in June.

Roughly 85% of the stocks in the benchmark S&P 500 closed in the red. Technology, communications and health care stocks accounted for a big share of the decline. Retailers and other companies that rely on direct consumer spending also helped pull the index lower. Energy stocks, the only sector in the index to notch gains this year, rose as crude oil prices headed higher.

Conference Board reported that its consumer confidence index fell in June to its lowest level in more than a year, results that were much weaker than economists expected.

Investors face a pervasive list of concerns centering around rising inflation squeezing businesses and consumers. Supply chain problems that have been at the root of rising inflation were made worse over the last several months by increased restrictions in China related to COVID-19.

Businesses have been raising prices on everything from food to clothing. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February put even more pressure on consumers by raising energy prices and pumping gasoline prices to record highs.

Consumers were already shifting spending from goods to services as the economy recovered from the pandemic's impact, but the intensified pressure from inflation has prompted a sharper shift away from discretionary items like electronics to necessities.

Central banks are raising rates to try and temper inflation after years of holding rates down to help economic growth but investors fear they could go too far and actually push economies into a recession.

Investors are awaiting remarks expected for midweek by central bank leaders including Fed Chair Jerome Powell and European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde. They will also get another update on U.S. economic growth on Wednesday when the Commerce Department releases a report on first-quarter gross domestic product.

Wall Street is also preparing for the latest round of corporate earnings in the next few weeks, which will help paint a clearer picture of how companies are dealing with the squeeze from rising costs and consumers curtailing some spending.

“All regions, countries, industries, and stocks are getting printed red with broad strokes. It is not looking pretty, and trading the bad news is good news theory could end in tears," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a report.

Energy stocks made solid gains as U.S. crude oil prices rose 2%.

In other trading Wednesday:

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which helps set mortgage rates, slipped to 3.15% from 3.19%.

U.S. benchmark crude oil slipped 69 cents to $111.07 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude lost 82 cents to $112.98 per barrel.

The dollar fell to 136.00 Japanese yen from 136.12 yen late Tuesday. The euro weakened to $1.0501 from $1.0522.

Recommended Stories

  • Widespread relief for Shanghai's restaurant sector as dine-in resumes

    Restaurants and eateries in China's largest city Shanghai begun reopening their doors to diners on Wednesday, bringing widespread relief to an industry that was badly hit by the city's two month COVID-19 lockdown. Large chains such as hot pot brand Haidilao, fine dining establishments and family owned eateries had started scrubbing tableware and getting uniforms laundered since Saturday when authorities announced the curbs were lifting, a month after the city's lockdown eased on June 1. "It's a very good feeling," said Oli Liu, co-owner of tapas restaurant chain Brownstone as he prepared to open his five outlets for indoor dining on Wednesday.

  • Trump-Tied SPAC Tumbles After Disclosing Grand Jury Subpoena

    (Bloomberg) -- Digital World Acquisition Corp., the special purpose acquisition company merging with Trump Media & Technology Group, tumbled after disclosing that a federal grand jury in the Southern District of New York issued subpoenas to the company and members of its board of directors. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-A

  • ‘We have a whole lot more to go down’: Suze Orman thinks we’re headed for a recession and warns that things may get a ‘little bit ugly.’ Here's what she likes for safety

    Suze is bearish — but not on everything.

  • 3 Stock-Split Stocks You Can Confidently Buy and Hold Forever

    Among the high-profile stocks splitting their shares in 2022, these three offer the most attractive long-term growth prospects.

  • ‘This recession will be the most severe yet’: Peter Schiff called the 2008 financial crash and now says the next downturn will be worse. Here's what he likes for safety

    Schiff publicly predicted the great financial crash of 2008. Will he be right again?

  • Stock Market Plunge: 5 Unstoppable Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    Regardless of how long you've been investing in the stock market, this has been a challenging year. Since all three major U.S. indexes hit their respective record-closing highs between mid-November and the first week of January, two of them have fallen into a bear market -- the broad-based S&P 500 and technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite. Although a plunging stock market can be unnerving and tug on investor's emotions, double-digit percentage drawdowns in the major indexes are a perfectly normal part of the investing cycle.

  • Cedar Point parent sells California park land; plans park's closure

    Cedar Fair plans to use proceeds from the land sale to speed up corporate strategies including resuming quarterly distributions to unit holders.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The headlines have been busy recently about the heavy losses markets have taken this year, and that we’re in bear territory. But the real story of this year’s stock action isn’t so much the losses as it is the volatility. The wide swings in trading from day to day or week to week, overlaid on the downward trend, have generated more than their share of investor confusion. In times like these, when the trends are conflicting and the forecasts uncertain, the investing greats can serve as a source o

  • $3,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Help Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    Take a 10-year outlook and tune out the short-term noise to build a fortune with these top growth stocks.

  • Why Carvana Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Shares of the online car-buying company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were plunging this morning, likely after a Barron's article published over the weekend said that the company, in some cases, sold cars before it even had the title to them. Barron's said in its reporting that Carvana was selling cars too quickly during the pandemic, when demand for buying a car online soared, which led to problems in receiving the proper title for vehicles for some customers. Apparently, enough people have experienced this problem that a lawsuit is being brought against the car seller, saying that some customers went years without legally being able to drive vehicles purchased from Carvana.

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for June 28th

    ACER, BA, and LOB have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on June 28, 2022.

  • 3 Safest Stocks on the Planet to Buy and Hold Forever

    As the 2022 bear market takes a bite out of portfolios, investors are beginning to focus more on safety and stocks that can make it through a recession. An investor's strategy in a recession is typically to focus on stocks that have less sensitivity to economic weakness. Realty Income (NYSE: O) is one of the safest real estate investment trusts (REITs) out there.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks for Passive Income That'll Let You Sleep Peacefully

    Are you looking for peace of mind and passive income amid today's volatile market? Consider these three businesses.

  • Crypto: Fear Returns with the Default of a Prominent Hedge Fund

    The lull does not seem to be able to last on the cryptocurrency market. After a few stabilization sessions, the prices of digital currencies are falling again, suggesting that investors' fears and questions about the solvency of certain firms in the sector remain strong. 3AC has defaulted on a loan worth more than $670 million, digital asset brokerage Voyager Digital said on June 27 in a notice.

  • Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Revenue Estimates By 11%

    One thing we could say about the analysts on Devon Energy Corporation ( NYSE:DVN ) - they aren't optimistic, having...

  • ‘They’ll chicken out’: Fund legend Rick Rule says the Fed won’t keep hiking rates aggressively to prevent ‘amazing damage.’ Here are 3 spots he likes for your money

    Don’t count on the Fed. Get ready instead.

  • Donald Trump-Linked Stock Digital World Is Falling Today: Here's Why

    A federal grand jury in New York has issued subpoenas to each board member of Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC), the blank check company that has agreed to merge with Donald Trump's social media startup, Truth Social. Truth Social, the Donald Trump-backed social network, aims to attract an "open, free, and honest global conversation" on its platform. This is in addition to previously disclosed investigations into the blank-check company by the SEC and Justice Department. As per the S

  • Shopify Stock Split: What the Charts Say Ahead of 10-for-1 Split

    Not a lot of positives surround Shopify at the moment. Unfortunately for many investors, that disappointment is not limited to just Shopify, but also includes most growth stocks at the moment. Many growth stocks are down 60% to 70% or more.

  • Record $82 Billion Dealmaking Spree Sees India Defy Global Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Bankers in India recorded their best-ever quarter for mergers and acquisitions while dealmaking elsewhere slows to a crawl.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesIndia saw $82.3 billion pe

  • 10 Cheap Dividend Stocks with Over 6% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 cheap dividend stocks with over 6% yield. You can skip our discussion on dividend stock investing, and go directly to read 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks with Over 6% Yield. According to research conducted by Fidelity, dividend stocks performed well during the inflationary periods in the past. In the 1940s […]