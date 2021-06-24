Asian shares tread water, markets eye U.S. inflation signals

Investors sit in front of a board showing stock information at a brokerage house on the first day of trade in China since the Lunar New Year, in Hangzhou
Swati Pandey
·3 min read

By Swati Pandey

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares marked time on Thursday, with China nudging lower, while the U.S. dollar held below an 11-week high as investors reassessed U.S. Federal Reserve statements on inflation and looked to upcoming data for direction.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1% to 695.2 points, off a one-month trough of 685.12 touched earlier this week.

Japan's Nikkei rose slightly to 28,905.5, while Chinese shares were in the red with the blue-chip CSI300 index off 0.3%.

On Wall Street, the Nasdaq closed at a record high on Wednesday, while other major U.S. indexes ended lower alongside European stocks.

The market has whipsawed over the last week, feeling the after-effects of a surprise projection for rate increases as soon as 2023 by the U.S. Federal Reserve which knocked stocks, boosted the dollar and led to the flattening of the U.S. bond yield curve.

Investors are now pricing the first full U.S. interest rate rise for February 2023 compared to December 2022 in the immediate aftermath of the Fed meeting.

Overnight, 10-year Treasury yields remained below 1.5% in muted trading.

"Until bond yields break out in a sustainable fashion, in either direction, it remains very hard to determine which direction stocks are headed in over the near term," JPMorgan analysts wrote in a note.

"Much continues to hinge on the upcoming growth data."

Europe released strong manufacturing activity data on Wednesday, while figures on ISM manufacturing and U.S. non-farm payrolls are due next week.

The U.S. dollar vacillated below an 11-week high versus major peers as traders navigated conflicting signals from Fed officials on the timing of a withdrawal of monetary stimulus.

On Wednesday, two Fed officials said a period of high inflation in the United States could last longer than anticipated, just a day after Fed Chair Jerome Powell played down rising price pressures.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rivals, stood at 91.806 early in the Asian session after dipping to 91.509 on Wednesday. It was at 92.408 at the end of last week, the highest since April 9.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar climbed to a 15-month high of 111.11.

The Bank of England is expected to acknowledge the strength of inflationary pressures in recent data when it meets later in the day.

"We do not expect the statement to push back against expectations that interest rates could start to move higher in the second half of next year," ANZ economists said.

The British pound was steady at $1.3959.

Flash U.S. manufacturing PMI climbed to a record high in June, but manufacturers are still struggling to secure raw materials and qualified workers, substantially raising prices for both businesses and consumers.

Early PMI data showed that euro zone business growth accelerated at its fastest pace in 15 years in June on the easing of more lockdown measures and the unleashing of pent-up demand.

Oil prices hovered near two years high after an industry report on U.S. crude inventories reinforced views of a tightening market as travel picks up in Europe and North America.

Brent crude futures was last off 5 cents at $75.14 a barrel and U.S. crude eased 5 cents to $73.03 per barrel.

Spot gold prices dipped to $1,776 an ounce.

(Reporting by Swati Pandey; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    Sometimes, following a leader makes the best investment strategy. And corporate insiders have long been popular leaders to follow. Their combination of responsibility to their stockholders and access to ‘under the hood’ information on their companies gives their personal investment choices an air of authority. The most important thing about these insiders is that whatever else they do, they are expected to shepherd their companies to profitability. Shareholders want a return on investment, Board

  • Fed Throws China a Curveball Just When It Seeks Stability

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s capacity to maintain stability in its financial markets is being tested by the Federal Reserve’s sudden hawkish shift.Beijing has repeatedly voiced concern that liquidity-fueled bubbles overseas would burst when monetary conditions finally started to tighten. Bullish speculation domestically already prompted intervention by Chinese authorities, particularly in commodities. As such, a move by the Fed that starts to head off such a risk would be welcomed by the Communist Par

  • Quality stocks haven't been this cheap in more than 20 years

    Quality is on sale in the stock market. You interested in buying?

  • 6 Investing Mistakes the Ultra Wealthy Don't Make

    Understand who ultra-high-net-worth individuals are and how they invest. Discover which six investment mistakes the ultra-wealthy avoid.

  • A Record Buyout Is Just the Start as Wealthy Flee Tax Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- For 110 years, four generations of Mills family members earned their money by expanding their great-grandfather’s Chicago apron business into a medical supplier that ranked among the nation’s largest private companies.But soon after Democrats turned their attention toward raising taxes for the wealthy this year, the family signed a deal to cash out billions.It was no coincidence, according to people close to the more-than $30 billion transaction, which sold part of Medline Industr

  • Southwest CEO Gary Kelly to step down

    In the airline's 50-year history, it has never had a single layoff or furlough — even during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Buy These 3 New Stocks Before They Jump Over 40%, Says Goldman Sachs

    The IPO activity this year continues a heavy momentum built up last year – when despite the corona crisis and the economic dislocations, the market saw record breaking IPO activity, with 407 new public offerings. It’s an example of the stock market’s dynamism, and the confidence of both company managers and investors that stocks are the place to find returns. This brings us to Goldman Sachs. The banking firm’s stock analysts have been looking for the equities primed to gain in current conditions

  • 10 Cheap Dividend Stocks with High Yields

    In this article we will take a look at 10 cheap dividend stocks with high yields. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing in 2021 and go directly to see 5 Dividend Stocks with High Yields. Dividend investing is a practice ingrained in investor circles, with many prospective investors constantly on the lookout […]

  • JPMorgan Leads Banks Set to Return $142 Billion to Shareholders

    (Bloomberg) -- The biggest U.S. banks, led by JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America Corp., are expected to pay out $142 billion in capital to shareholders after clearing this year’s stress tests.One year after the Federal Reserve capped stock buybacks and dividends, the central bank is poised to lift remaining Covid-19 restrictions for lenders that perform well on this year’s exams when results are announced Thursday.All six of the biggest U.S. banks -- a group that also includes Citigroup In

  • Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 22nd

    Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 22nd

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman

    In this article we discuss the 10 best dividend stocks to buy now according to billionaire Leon Cooperman. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cooperman’s history and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman. Billionaire Leon Cooperman, who oversees Omega Advisors, […]

  • Ackman Re-Engages With SPAC Target After Deal for UMG Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Ackman said he has already re-engaged with a potential target for his remaining blank-check company after reaching a deal to buy a 10% stake in Universal Music Group before its spinoff from Vivendi SE this year.As part of the deal announced Sunday with Vivendi, investors in Ackman’s blank-check company, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Inc., will not only receive shares in Universal Music but will also retain common stock in Ackman’s remaining blank-check company, which he re

  • With Market Correction Looking More Likely, Here’s How to Protect Your Investments

    The prospect of an upcoming stock market correction might be scary for investors, but most financial experts say there's no need to panic or worry -- if you make the right moves. See: AARP's CEO Says...

  • 13 Stocks to Buy Amid Rising Inflation

    In this article, we discuss the 13 stocks to buy amid rising inflation. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Amid Rising Inflation. The increase in prices of items because of supply chain problems and rising demand have led to fears of inflation […]

  • Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

    There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. Indeed, Vaxart ( NASDAQ:VXRT...

  • The Child Tax Credit Might Have to Be Paid Back – Unless You Take These Steps

    The enhanced child tax credit is designed to give parents financial relief to help deal with fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, but many might not know that the credits don't represent free money,...

  • Cassava: Anticipating Positive 9-Month Data for Alzheimer’s Drug, Says Analyst

    The FDA’s recent approval of Biogen’s Aduhelm (aducanumab) has been a transformative event for the Alzheimer’s disease (AD) space. The go ahead from the regulators amounts to a first for a treatment addressing the underlying causes of the memory-decimating disease and opens the previously locked door for others to enter. Cassava Sciences (SAVA) is one such name hoping to make its mark in the space, and going by the data available so far, the company’s AD candidate simufilam appears to be very pr

  • 3 Defensive Stocks for the Value Investor

    These businesses could increase the resilience of your portfolio

  • Founders of South African Bitcoin exchange disappear after $3.6 billion 'hack'

    Cryptocurrency investors in South Africa may have lost nearly $3.6 billion in Bitcoin following the disappearance of two brothers associated with one of the country’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges.

  • IRS is likely to announce new stimulus checks this week — will you get one?

    You may have a Round 3 payment coming even if you've already gotten one.