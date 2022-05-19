Asian shares tumble as global growth fears mount

FILE PHOTO - An investor sits in front of a board showing stock information at a brokerage office in Beijing
Stella Qiu and Alun John
·3 min read

By Stella Qiu and Alun John

BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Asian stocks tracked a steep Wall Street selloff on Thursday, as investors fretted over rising global inflation, China's zero-COVID policy and the Ukraine war, while the safe-haven dollar held most of its strong overnight gains.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 2% in early Asian trading hours, the first daily decline in a week. Japan's Nikkei tumbled 2.4%.

Pulling it lower was a 1.5% loss for Australia's resource-heavy index, a 2.6% drop in Hong Kong stocks and a 1% retreat for blue chips in mainland China. Overnight on Wall Street, earnings reports from retail giants soured sentiment, with Target Corp warning of a bigger margin hit due to rising fuel and freight costs as it reported its quarterly profit had halved. One day earlier, Walmart Inc warned of similar margin squeezes.

Target's shares plunged 24.88%, the biggest one-day percentage drop since the "Black Monday" stock market crash on Oct. 19, 1987. On Wednesday, the Nasdaq fall almost 5% while the S&P 500 lost 4%.

"The bounce on Tuesday was proven to have been 'too optimistic', thus the self-doubt stemming from the misjudgement only makes traders to click the sell button even harder," said Hebe Chen, market analyst at IG.

"It must be said that the concern for inflation has never gone away since we stepped into 2022, however, while things haven't reached the point of no return, they are seemingly heading in the direction of 'out of control'. That, is probably the most worrying part for the market.

The U.S. dollar, which had rallied on falling risk appetite, paused its gains on Thursday, with the greenback easing 0.05% against a basket of major currencies. The Japanese yen, on the other hand, fell 0.2% against the dollar.

British inflation surged to its highest annual rate since 1982 as energy bills soared, while Canadian inflation rose to 6.8% last month, largely driven by rising food and shelter prices.

Bilal Hafeez, CEO of London-based research firm MacroHive, said there was a strong bias toward safe-haven assets right now, particularly cash.

"There may be short-term bounces in equities like the last few days, but the big picture is that the era of low yields are over, and we are transitioning to a higher rates environment," Hafeez told the Reuters Global Markets Forum. "This will pressure all the markets that benefited from low yields - especially equities."

U.S. Treasuries rallied overnight and were steady in Asia, leaving the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes at 2.8931%.

The two-year yield, which rises with traders' expectations of higher Fed fund rates, touched 2.6715% compared with a U.S. close of 2.667%.

Oil futures were mixed on Thursday morning. U.S. crude dipped 0.2% to $109.38 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.26% to $109.4 per barrel.

Gold was slightly lower with the spot price at $1,814.8899 per ounce. [GOL/]

(Additional reporting by Divya Chowdhury; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Surf Air to Go Public Via SPAC Deal at $1.42 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Surf Air Mobility Corp., a membership-based private plane operator, has agreed to merge with a blank-check company in a deal that will give the company a market value of about $1.42 billion and help propel its expansion and plans for a fleet of hybrid electric aircraft.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Poised for Biggest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt Burd

  • Sweden Pension Manager Who Called Equities Peak Starts Bond Buys

    (Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s biggest pension company has begun buying government bonds amid a “paradigm shift” in the market that pushed yields to their highest level since 2018.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Default OddsOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenElon Musk Does Not Care About Spam Bots“We have done a

  • Senate confirms Brink as new US ambassador to Ukraine

    The Senate confirmed Bridget Brink late Wednesday as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, filling the post as officials plan to return American diplomats to Kyiv during the nation's continuing battle against the Russian invasion. The veteran foreign service officer, who has spent most of her career in the shadow of the former Soviet Union, was nominated to the position last month by President Joe Biden. American diplomats evacuated Kyiv when the war began three months ago, but the U.S. reopened the embassy Wednesday.

  • Retail sales rise 0.9% in April as consumers show resilience

    U.S. retail sales rose 0.9% in April, a solid increase that underscores Americans' ability to keep ramping up spending even as inflation persists at nearly a 40-year high. The increase was driven by greater sales of cars, electronics, and at restaurants, the Commerce Department said Tuesday. Gas prices fell slightly last month, restraining inflation, after soaring in March in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Cost of living: Stock markets fall over rising prices concerns

    US shares saw their biggest one-day drop since 2020 after renewed signs of waning consumer confidence.

  • US Picks Negotiators for Biden’s Indo-Pacific Economic Framework

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s administration has chosen the top staff negotiators to help lead talks on a long-awaited economic initiative for Asia that it plans to inaugurate during his trip to the region that begins Friday, according to people familiar with the plans.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackTarget and Wal

  • I Certainty Wouldn't Invest in Target Right Now, But I Would Trade It

    I really am stunned by the hits to the quality of the balance sheet that both Target and Walmart have suffered.

  • Australia boasts lowest unemployment since 1974 in nod for rate hikes

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's unemployment rate stood at its lowest in almost 50 years in April as firms took on more full-time workers, a tightening in the labour market that will ratchet up pressure for further hikes in interest rates. Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday showed the jobless rate held at 3.9% in April, from a downwardly revised 3.9% in March, matching market forecasts. The fall in unemployment will be welcomed by Prime Minister Scott Morrison who has made jobs the clarion cry of his election campaign ahead of what is expected to be a close vote on Saturday.

  • Premier of Oil-Rich Alberta Steps Down After Leadership Vote

    (Bloomberg) -- Jason Kenney stepped down as Alberta premier after winning just 51.4% support of party members in a leadership vote, plunging the oil-rich Canadian province into political turmoil.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Close-to-Call Penns

  • Tencent Plunges After Warning Tech Crackdown Won’t End Quickly

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. slid more than 8% after top executives warned it will take time for Beijing to act on promises to prop up the Chinese tech sector, suggesting the embattled industry may struggle to grow in the short term.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainO

  • Fed's Powell vows to raise rates as high as needed to kill inflation surge

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday pledged that the U.S. central bank would ratchet interest rates as high as needed to kill a surge in inflation that he said threatened the foundation of the economy. "What we need to see is inflation coming down in a clear and convincing way and we're going to keep pushing until we see that," Powell said at a Wall Street Journal event. "If we don't see that, we will have to consider moving more aggressively" to tighten financial conditions.

  • Yellen calls on U.S., European allies to confront China together

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stepped up her criticism of China's economic and trade practices on Tuesday, calling on the United States and its allies in Europe to band together to challenge Beijing and diversify supply chains. "We have a common interest in incentivizing China to refrain from economic practices that have disadvantaged us all," Yellen said in a speech to the Brussels Economic Forum.

  • Nvidia Earnings Aren’t Due for a Week. This Analyst Is Already Worried.

    Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland noted that the markup over suggested retail price for the company's cards for videogaming has fallen.

  • Wells Fargo Bullish on These 2 Stocks for Over 50% Upside

    Inflation started taking off last year and is now near 40-year highs. Last week, the world’s major central banks took a pivot toward an anti-inflationary policy stance, bumping up interest rates in a move that was expected but also a cause for concern. While the prospect of central bank action to tame inflation is a net positive, the required interest rate bumps could also push the economy into recession. In the meantime, investors are busy waiting. Waiting for the next Fed move, and waiting for

  • Cisco reports big revenue miss, cuts full-year guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to check out Cisco's mixed Q3 earnings report.

  • Grubhub’s free lunch promo for workers backfires for NYC restaurants

    Yahoo Finance's Brooke DiPalma details how restaurants managed under Grubhub's free lunch promotion this week as surges in orders caused an overflow in demand and loss of income for restaurant owners.

  • Tesla Stock Plummets After Removal From S&P ESG 500 Index — Is Right Now the Time To Sell?

    Tesla stock prices dropped more than 6%, down to roughly $715, around mid-day of May 18 after it was announced that the electric vehicle manufacturer lost its spot on the S&P 500 ESG index. The...

  • Carvana, the 'Amazon of Car Dealers', Is in Deep Trouble

    When Ernie Garcia spoke with analysts during Carvana's earnings call last month, the company's chief executive officer said the used-car retailer's first-quarter had been "challenging." "Some quarters are bumpier than others," Garcia said, according to a transcript of the call. The company had just posted a "confidence shattering quarter," in the words of J.P. Morgan, as it reported a wider-than-expected loss of $2.89 a share, much higher than the FactSet's expected loss of $1.44 a share.

  • Billionaire George Soros Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Keeping up the returns would be a neat trick in today’s market, as the main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 15% on the S&P 500 and 24% on the NASDAQ. For investors, then, the best strategy may just be to follow a winner. Billionaire investing legend George Soros is most definitely a winner. He’s built a portfolio worth billions, and had possibly the greatest bull run in hedge fund history, averaging 30% annualized returns for 30 years. Starting in 1992, when he

  • ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 8 New Stock Picks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss Warren Buffett’s 8 new stock picks in 2022. If you want to read about some more Buffett stock picks, go directly to ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 4 New Stock Picks in 2022. There are few value investors who have accumulated as much fame as Warren Buffett of […]