Asian Shares Tumble as Powell Primes Further Hikes: Markets Wrap
Richard Henderson
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks slumped after Jerome Powell said the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates more than previously anticipated, sapping risk appetite and sending global equities to their worst day in nearly a month.

Benchmark equity gauges in Australia and South Korea fell in the wake of the S&P 500’s 2.5% drop. US-listed China shares climbed nearly 1% as investors looked past a government affirmation of the Covid Zero, instead focusing on speculation the country may scrap the policy.

The Fed response was “a textbook cross-asset move to a hawkish surprise,” said Chamath De Silva, a senior portfolio manager for BetaShares Holdings. He anticipated equities across Asia would fall, although defensive sectors including healthcare and consumer staples may offer shelter.

The Fed raised rates 75 basis points for the fourth time in a row, bringing the top of its target range to 4%, the highest level since 2008. Traders immediately raised the market-implied peak in interest rates for next year to around 5.1% after it dipped below 5% earlier in the day.

“Factoring in the bond market’s assessment, markets are becoming increasingly convinced that the path towards the terminal rate will include a recession,” said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial.

Megacap tech bore the brunt of the selling, with giants like Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. tumbling more than 3.5%.

Two-year US yields -- which are more sensitive to imminent Fed moves -- reversed course and pushed higher. There was no cash trading of Treasuries in Asia with Japan on holiday.

Australian and New Zealand bonds tumbled early Thursday in the wake of the Fed meeting. Australia’s policy-sensitive three-year yield jumped more than 10 basis points.

The dollar gained against its major counterparts, buoyed by the outlook for US rates.

Wheat prices fell by the most since the early weeks of the war in Ukraine after Russia reversed a decision to block shipments. Oil fell to unwind a recent rally.

“Every time the market gets a little bit of dovish hope, it gets smacked on the nose with a rolled up newspaper,” said Scott Rundell, chief investment officer at Mutual Ltd. “There’s a lot of volatility still ahead.”

Key events this week:

  • Bank of England rate decision, Thursday

  • US factory orders, durable goods, trade, initial jobless claims, ISM services index, Thursday

  • ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Thursday

  • US nonfarm payrolls, unemployment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 9:06 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 2.5%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 3.4%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index fell 2.3%

  • South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.4%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

  • The euro was little changed at $0.9812

  • The Japanese yen was little changed at 147.91 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3420 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $20,140.8

  • Ether rose 0.4% to $1,517.32

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 4.10% on Wednesday

  • Australia’s 10-year yield advanced 11 basis points to 3.92%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.2% to $88.93 a barrel

  • Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,633.27 an ounce

--With assistance from Georgina Mckay and Matthew Burgess.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

