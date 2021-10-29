Asian shares, U.S. futures slip after earnings disappointment

A pedestrian stands to look at an electronic board showing the stock market indices of various countries outside a brokerage in Tokyo
Alun John
·3 min read

By Alun John

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Asian shares and U.S. stock futures slipped on Friday, as Amazon and Apple quarterly earnings bucked a recent strong trend and growth and inflation fears continued to weigh.

Investors, particularly in bond and currency markets, are also worried about varied responses by central banks worldwide to rising inflation.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3% in early trading and was on track for a weekly loss of 1.3%, snapping three weeks of gains. Japan's Nikkei reversed early losses to trade flat.

Asian shares were weighed by a fall in Nasdaq futures, which lost 0.73% as Apple Inc and Amazon Inc posted results after the close that missed expectations.

S&P 500 futures lost 0.4%.

"The background noise hasn't changed for the last few weeks, people are still concerned around stagflation, slowing growth numbers and rising inflation, but that's been priced more in the bond market than the equity market right now," said Kerry Craig, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.

Strong profit outlooks earnings have been keeping equity markets afloat and inflation is more worrying for bond investors than equity investors, Craig said. "At the same time, you're having not exactly clear messaging from the central bank responses around the world."

Chinese shares fell less than most other markets, with local blue chips trading flat, though the Hong Kong benchmark lost 0.83%, once again weighed by mainland Chinese property stocks.

However, China Evergrande Group's shares opened up 1.2% following news that the cash-strapped developer had made payments for an offshore bond coupon ahead of Friday's expiry of a grace period, meeting its second dollar-bond repayment obligation this month.

Overnight the S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished at record closing levels, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed just shy of its highest close. [.N]

CENTRAL BANKS

As inflation concerns grow, central banks' rate policies remain in focus.

Speculation is rising that the Reserve Bank of Australia will not be able to stick with its guidance that it likely will not raise its 0.1% cash rate until 2024, after the Reserve Bank of Australia again on Friday declined to buy bonds to defend its 0.1% target for the 2024 bond yield.

That target is central to the RBA's case, and as uncertainty around its prospects grow, Aussie bonds have sold off sharply.

Yields on three-year bonds have surged 33 basis points this week alone to 1.08%, the largest rise since 2009. A month ago they were trading at 0.30%.

Eurozone bond yields jumped on Thursday after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde disappointed investors' hopes she would calm their concerns over surging inflation and rate hikes.

This sent the euro higher, gains it held in Asian hours on Friday at $1.1676.

"The European Central Bank has finally shifted its official communication on inflation from the broad denial of the summer months towards a much more balanced assessment," said ING analysts.

Now all eyes are turning to the Federal Reserve, whose policy committee meets next week.

The dollar was weaker, largely on losses against the euro, with the dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against other majors, at 93.381, just off its lowest level this month hit overnight.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year yields were steady at 1.5677% US10YT=RR

The gap between 5-year and 30-year yields was 79.2 basis points, having narrowed to as little as 73.4 basis points overnight, its tightest since March 2020, due to heightened expectation of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve next year.

Oil was steady with Brent crude flat at $82.72 a barrel, though on track for its first weekly fall in eight weeks [O/R]

Spot gold was also flat at $1,797 an ounce.

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by William Mallard)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Universal Display Corp. (OLED) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release

    Universal Display (OLED) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Dollar wallows near one-month low as strong euro, stock rally weigh

    The dollar languished near its weakest level in a month against major peers on Friday, hurt by a stronger euro as traders bet on earlier European interest rate hikes and as an equity rally sapped demand for safer assets. The euro was largely flat at $1.16855 after rising as high as $1.1692 overnight for the first time since Sept. 28. An index of global shares rose to the cusp of a record peak this week, powered by an earnings-driven rally to consecutive record highs on Wall Street, including overnight.

  • Former New York Governor Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex offense

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A criminal complaint charging former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo with a misdemeanor sex offense was filed on Thursday in a court in Albany, the state capital, the first prosecution stemming from a misconduct scandal that led to his resignation. The filing from the Albany County Sheriff's Office, accusing Cuomo of groping a woman under her blouse, was confirmed by a spokesman for the New York state courts, Lucian Chalfen, in an emailed statement referring to the alleged offense as a "sex crime." Cuomo, 63, who stepped down two months ago under mounting calls for his ouster from prominent fellow Democrats, including President Joe Biden, is to appear in court on Nov. 17 under a summons issued on Thursday but not yet served, the Albany Times Union newspaper reported.

  • Trying to fill the health care gap

    Nearly a third of the U.S. hospital workforce has either quit or been laid off during the pandemic, according to the global data firm Morning Consult. Dan Grossman looks at what's being done to retain and recruit people to fill the gaps.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue to Test Stratosphere

    Natural gas markets have initially tried to rally during the course of the trading session on Wednesday but as you can see, we continue to struggle in this general vicinity.

  • Meme-stock mania is fading on Reddit and Robinhood

    The meme-stock mania that rocked the US stock market is fading. Legions of retail traders pushed shares of cinema chain AMC Entertainment and GameStop, the video-game retailer, into the stratosphere. Meanwhile, the number of active users and funded accounts on Robinhood, the brokerage that’s become synonymous with the retail-trading boom, dipped in the third quarter.

  • Tech Shares Stumble After-Hours on Apple, Amazon: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Tech shares faltered in late trading after results from Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. fell short of expectations, marring what had been a strong earnings period for heavyweights in the sector.Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe biggest exchange-traded

  • Richard Li, Winklevoss-Backed Crypto Fund Seeks $300 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- CMCC Global, a Hong Kong-based venture capital firm, is targeting $300 million of assets in its latest crypto fund -- and attracting traditional investors like billionaire Richard Li to bet on blockchain technology and its applications.Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity

  • Another Chinese Developer Is Sinking as Junk Bonds Sell Off

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors have a new worry in China’s battered real estate sector. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismKaisa Group Holdings Ltd. shares plunged a record 18% in Hong Kong after two credit assessors downgraded the Shenzhen-based developer and said it may struggle to refinance dollar debt. The

  • ‘Sticky’ Inflation May Drive Gold to New Peak, Agnico CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold may hit a fresh record high in the next 12 months as investors seek haven from a buildup of inflationary pressures.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThat’s the view of Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Sean Boyd, who expects bullion to

  • Apple and Amazon Were Hit By Shortages. That’s Bad News for Everyone Else.

    FEATURE First, it was car companies. Then it was industrials. Now, Apple and Amazon.com are getting hit by global supply-chain woes that only seem to get worse. And if big tech isn’t immune, then shortages are likely to be a growing risk for companies this earnings season and beyond.

  • Ecuadorean government sends modified tax reform to lawmakers

    The government of Ecuadorean President Guillermo Lasso on Thursday proposed a modified tax reform to lawmakers, which would increase contributions by the highest-earning companies and raise $1.9 billion in its first two years, the Economy Ministry said on Thursday. Lawmakers rejected a tax, investment and labor omnibus bill from Lasso, an ex-banker who took office in May, without debate in September. The government has divided the rejected bill into three and will send them to congress, where it does not have an absolute majority, with an urgent request for approval.

  • U.S. House puts off vote on infrastructure bill leaders had aimed for

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democratic leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives said they would not vote on Thursday on a bipartisan infrastructure plan as their leaders had suggested after progressives balked. Speaker Nancy Pelosi said late on Thursday that the House will postpone the vote on the infrastructure bill pending in the U.S. Congress, but added that most members of the House had expressed a commitment to support the legislation. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration was confident that the infrastructure bill and a more complicated spending measure for social spending and tackling climate change would soon be passed by Congress.

  • Visa Makes Investment in Credit Card Tech Startup Deserve

    The credit card giant has made an undisclosed investment in Deserve following the success of its crypto rewards card issued in partnership with BlockFi.

  • Fintech Focus For October 28, 2021

    Quote To Start The Day: “The more interaction, the more content is pushed out.” Source: Benzinga One Big Thing In Fintech: Wall Street’s top watchdog won concessions in a debate between U.S. regulators over how to police stablecoins, clearing a path for the Securities and Exchange Commission to crack down on the $131 billion market. Source: Bloomberg Other Key Fintech Developments: The top most influential fintechs. Visa looks to push BNPL space. Valley Bank adds payments app. 99Pay can now buy/

  • Trump plans last minute tele-rally for Virginia's Youngkin

    Former President Donald Trump is stepping from afar back into the hotly contested Virginia governor's race with a tele-rally planned Monday for Republican Glenn Youngkin, according to a person familiar with his plans. Trump will not be appearing with Youngkin. The call-in event will take place the day before an election in which Youngkin appears to be running neck-and-neck with Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who has tried throughout the race to tie his opponent to the former president.

  • Hong Kong official: Legislature smoother without opposition

    The president of Hong Kong’s legislature said Thursday it has become more efficient with no opposition members, after all pro-democracy lawmakers resigned late last year to protest the ouster of four colleagues for not demonstrating sufficient loyalty to Beijing. Hong Kong authorities have cracked down on political dissent in the past year, arresting over 120 people including several of the former opposition lawmakers under a sweeping National Security Law imposed by Beijing after months of anti-government protests.

  • Amazon (AMZN) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Amazon (AMZN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -29.74% and -0.91%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Dow Jones Gains As Biden Pushes Spending; Apple Stock Up With This Due; Donald Trump SPAC Spikes

    The Dow Jones gained as President Joe Biden pushed a spending package. Apple stock rose ahead of earnings. The Donald Trump SPAC rallied.

  • 50 Million IPhones Bring Apple Back to Second Among Phone Makers

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. reclaimed the second spot among global smartphone makers with 50.4 million iPhones shipped in the third quarter, according to IDC market data.Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Cupertino, California-based company improved by more than 20% o