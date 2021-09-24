Asian stock markets jittery as China woes sap confidence

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, is reflected on an electronic board displaying stock prices outside a brokerage in Tokyo
Alun John
·3 min read

By Alun John

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Asian shares were on edge on Friday hurt by persistent uncertainty around the fate of debt-ridden China Evergrande, even as more risk appetite drove gains for Wall Street and U.S. benchmark Treasury yields.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.1% and was set for a weekly loss of 0.68%. Australian shares fell 0.41% while the Hong Kong benchmark was mostly flat.

Japan's Nikkei rose 1.93%, however, catching up on global gains after a public holiday. Chinese blue chips reversed early losses to gain 0.6% after a cash injection from the central bank brought its weekly injection to 270 billion yuan ($42 billion) - the largest since January.

U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were up 0.5%.

Investors continue to worry about the fate of property developer China Evergrande which faces an interest payment deadline due Thursday. Its shares fell 5.2% on Friday after bouncing 17.6% a day earlier.

Ray Ferris, chief investment officer for South Asia at Credit Suisse, said that while investors were jittery about prospects for China due to woes in the property sector and a slew of regulatory changes, there was positive sentiment elsewhere.

"Growth in the large developed economies is above trend, likely to remain above trend and monetary policy remains very supportive of asset prices likely all the way through the middle of next year, he said.

"Every once in a while shocks to the system give us a correction, but these are more shallow than in the last several decades because of the weight of money out there that needs a home."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite all gained over 1% overnight, with the Federal Reserve's stance on tapering stimulus - set out on Wednesday - appearing to reassure investors that interest rates hikes remain a way away even if the tapering of its massive asset purchase programme is set to start this year. [.N]

That risk-on sentiment weighed on the dollar, which dropped sharply overnight against a basket of its peers, falling from near a one month high to a week low. It then rested in Asian hours. [FRX]

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was also little changed in early Asian hours at 1.4267%, having risen to their highest in two and a half months after a rate rise by the Norwegian central bank and hawkish remarks from the Bank of England, both on Thursday, reinforced Wednesday's hawkish remarks from the Federal Reserve's policy committee.

Oil dropped back after hitting two-month highs the day before.

U.S. crude shed 0.27% to $73.11 a barrel. Brent crude lost 0.14% to $77.14 per barrel.[O/R]

Gold regained some ground on Friday, with the spot price rising 0.5% to $1,751 per ounce having fallen over 1% the day before as higher yields hurt the non-interest bearing asset. [GOL/]

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Japan to double COVID-19 vaccine donations to other countries to 60 million doses

    Japan plans to give other countries 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday, doubling the target from the previous pledge of 30 million doses. "Today, I am pleased to announce that, with additional contributions, Japan will provide up to approximately 60 million doses of vaccine in total," Suga said in a pre-recorded video message at the U.S.-hosted Global COVID-19 Summit. Of the first 30 million, Japan has already provided about 23 million doses mostly to Asian countries including Taiwan, Vietnam and Indonesia.

  • ‘Dune’ Unleashes ‘China Exclusive’ Trailer Revealing New Details

    “Dune” is seeking to lure in China viewers with a new trailer revealing not-yet-seen scenes billed as a “China exclusive.” Without dropping spoilers, the clip shows new images of story’s legendary sandworms and the character Paul Atreides’ visions, among other things. The trailer is slightly more explanatory and less action-oriented. Text inserted into the clip […]

  • Japan CPI halts 12-month decline, still well below BOJ target

    Japan's core consumer prices halted a 12-month run of declines in August, bolstered by higher energy costs and the impact of a tourism campaign, bringing some relief to central bank efforts to push inflation towards its elusive 2% target. Nationwide prices were flat compared with a year earlier, due to a tug of war between rising energy costs and lower mobile phone fees, data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed, while lodging prices surged a record 46.6% following a tourism discount campaign a year earlier.

  • Japan pub-chain leader urges new PM to help eateries hit by COVID-19

    Miki Watanabe, the chief executive of Japanese pub chain Watami, has urgent advice for the next prime minister: provide fair compensation for restaurants impacted by the COVID-19 restrictions on eateries. Watanabe, himself a former politician who spent six years in parliament, has a relationship with outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga from his time in politics. The ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will pick a new leader on Sept. 29 who will replace Suga as prime minister since they are the majority party.

  • Britain runs coal power stations amid energy crisis

    Britain, which faces soaring natural gas prices, has been forced to run coal-fired power stations in order to secure energy supplies, electricity generation company Drax said on Thursday.

  • Japan must avoid yen fall from lost of trust over its finances - Kono

    Japan's government and central bank must work closely together to avoid a fall in the yen, Taro Kono, a contender in the ruling party leadership race, said on Thursday. "If market trust over Japan's finances is lost, that could trigger a yen fall," Kono said. Kono also said Japan must speed up deregulation to attract foreign investment and promote start-ups.

  • Mideast in shambles, but the world has moved on for now

    There was a time not long ago when uprisings and wars in the Arab world topped the agenda at the U.N. General Assembly meetings in New York. With most of those conflicts in a stalemate, the world’s focus has shifted to more daunting global challenges such as the still raging coronavirus pandemic and climate change, as well as new crises in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region and the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Libya and Yemen are teetering on the brink of humanitarian catastrophe, with skyrocketing poverty and an economic implosion that threatens to throw the region into even deeper turmoil.

  • Boeing lifts China jet demand estimate over two decades to $1.47 trln

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Boeing Co raised its forecast slightly on Thursday for China's aircraft demand for the next 20 years, betting on the country's quick rebound from COVID-19 and future growth in its budget airline sector and e-commerce. The 1.2% increase contrasted with the 6.3% growth Boeing forecast last year, which made China a bright spot in the aviation market at the height of coronavirus lockdowns worldwide. Earlier this month, Boeing revised up long-term forecasts for global airplane demand on the back of a strong recovery in commercial air travel in domestic markets like the United States.

  • Bill Gates is hanging on to these stocks for steady income — you can too

    Is it time to copy the fourth-richest person in the world?

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the face of powerful stock market strength, it's important to focus on the long term for the best results.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Are Headed to a Triple-Digit Gain

    Every investor wants to find the best market returns, and they’ll follow a variety of strategies to get there. One common strategy – and one that offers plenty of promise for investors who don’t mind shouldering the extra risk – is to go after penny stocks. Traditionally seen as stocks priced for just pennies per share, these equities are now defined as those with a share price of $5 or less. For the tough-minded investors, these low-cost stocks present a combination of risk/reward that few othe

  • 3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double

    These companies have delivered handsome dividend growth and can continue doing so in the years to come.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks To Breeze Through Your Retirement

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 monthly dividend stocks to breeze through your retirement. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the top 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Breeze Through Your Retirement. Whether you are a retiree looking to meet your ever-growing expenses at […]

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid in the Fourth Quarter

    Among Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two clear-cut buys and one popular stock to steer clear of.

  • T-Mobile (TMUS) Expands Home Internet Service Across 4 States

    T-Mobile (TMUS) is committed to bringing affordable and reliable high-speed Internet to homes across the country.

  • ARK’s Cathie Wood Says She Would Sell Tesla Stock if It Reaches This Price

    Leading technology investor Cathie Wood said she would be willing to sell down her flagship fund’s large stake in Tesla next year if the stock reaches its $3,000 price target early, according to reports. Cathie Wood, the chief executive of ARK Invest, was speaking virtually at the Morningstar Investor Conference Wednesday when she doubled down on Tesla, referencing its exposure to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence. ARK’s flagship fund, the (ticker: ARKK), outperformed most markets in 2020, with total returns of 152% last year.

  • 10 Auto Companies Facing Worst Declines Amid Global Chip Shortage

    In this article, we discuss the 10 auto companies facing the worst declines amid global chip shortage. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Auto Companies Facing Worst Declines Amid Global Chip Shortage. The ongoing semiconductor chip shortage has had a huge impact on the global […]

  • 2 Dividend Stocks I'll Hold Forever

    I bought these two dividend payers when they looked unloved, and now I'd be loath to let them go. Here's why.

  • Vietnam's carmaker VinFast eyes more countries for its European strategy

    Vietnamese carmaker VinFast could add other markets in 2023 to expand its European strategy beyond a planned debut in Germany, France and the Netherlands next year. The company, a unit of Vingroup JSC Vietnam's largest conglomerate which some have called "Vietnam's answer to Tesla", will debut in Europe next year with two battery electric SUVs models, the midsized VF e35 and the seven-seater VF e36, both designed by Italy's Pininfarina. The two models launch in Vietnam, North America and Europe around mid-2022, after an unveiling planned later this year.

  • Evergrande's second-biggest shareholder plans to sell entire stake

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Chinese Estates Holdings, the second-biggest shareholder of embattled developer China Evergrande, said on Thursday it has sold $32 million worth of its Evergrande stake and plans to exit the holding completely. "The directors are cautious and concerned about the recent development of China Evergrande Group including certain disclosure made by China Evergrande Group on its liquidity," Chinese Estates said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange. With $305 billion in liabilities, Evergrande is struggling to meet its debt obligations and investors worry that the rot could spread to creditors including banks in China and abroad.