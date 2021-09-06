Asian stock markets rise after weak US hiring data

JOE McDONALD
·2 min read

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Monday after weak U.S. hiring in August fueled expectations the Federal Reserve might postpone withdrawal of economic stimulus that has boosted stock prices.

Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong, which are the bulk of the region’s market capitalization, advanced. Seoul and Sydney retreated.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index fell 0.1% on Friday, but still was near a record high, after the Labor Department reported U.S. employers added 235,000 jobs in August, barely one-third of the consensus forecast of 730,000.

Investors appeared to welcome that, because the Fed might be prompted to postpone a reduction in bond purchases that pump money into the financial system. Officials have indicated the Fed board might decide about that this month but wants to be sure a recovery is established and say employment is a key factor.

“The weaker-than-expected jobs gains drastically reduce the chance of Fed tapering” at the September board meeting, Yeap Jun Rong of IG said in a report.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1% to 3,617.53 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 1.8% to 29,650.21. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 0.5% to 26,027.23.

The Kospi in South Korea shed 0.2% to 3,193.84 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 lost 0.3% to 7,502.30.

India's Sensex opened up 0.2% at 58,269.19. New Zealand, Singapore and Bangkok gained while Jakarta retreated.

The weak U.S. hiring also prompted concern the spread of the coronavirus’s more contagious delta variant is hurting economic growth. It was well below the monthly average of more than 900,000 jobs added in June and July.

On Friday, the S&P 500 slipped 1.52 points to 4,535.43. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% to 35,369.09. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.2% to a record 15,363.52, its third straight weekly gain.

The Fed has been pumping money into the financial system through $120 billion a month in bond purchases.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude fell 79 to $68.50 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract sank 70 cents on Friday to $69.29. Brent crude, the basis for international oil prices, lost 85 cents to $71.76 per barrel in London. It declined 42 cents the previous session to $72.61.

The dollar advanced to 109.80 yen from Friday’s 109.64 yen. The euro declined to $1.1869 from $1.1891.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong Landlord Sees Robust Demand for Central Offices

    (Bloomberg) -- The biggest landlord in Hong Kong’s most expensive office market expects demand to withstand concerns about political clampdowns and pandemic setbacks.Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. said leasing demand is robust for its dozen interconnected office blocks in the heart of the city’s financial district known as Central, executive director Raymond Chow said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. Business hasn’t been affected by the introduction of the national security law or tighten

  • The Latest: Vietnam starts new school year amid lockdown

    About 23 million Vietnamese students have started a new school year, most of them in virtual classrooms, amid a COVID-19 lockdown to contain a virus surge in the country. Since April, when the latest wave of the virus spread in the country, Vietnam closed down schools and education institutes in pandemic areas and move learning activities to online platforms. In Ho Chi Minh city, the epicenter of Vietnam’s worst virus outbreak, teachers and students observed a minute of silence to pay tribute to those who died of COVID-19 and honor front-liners before opening classes Monday.

  • Florida grapples with COVID-19's deadliest phase yet

    Florida is in the grip of its deadliest wave of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, a disaster driven by the highly contagious delta variant. While Florida's vaccination rate is slightly higher than the national average, the Sunshine State has an outsize population of elderly people, who are especially vulnerable to the virus; a vibrant party scene; and a Republican governor who has taken a hard line against mask requirements, vaccine passports and business shutdowns.

  • EV Week In Review: Tesla's Many Delays, Chip Crunch Bites Nio, Apple Car Rumors, Trouble Brews For Workhorse, Volkswagen's Best-seller Reaches China

    EV stocks had a mixed outing in the week ending Sept. 3. The global semiconductor shortage was back in the headlines following warnings by EV makers, and after a brief pause, Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Car chatter grew louder during the week. Here are the key developments from the EV space: Tesla Delays & Model 2 Budget Car: Tesla announced three delays during the week. Elon Musk relayed through a tweet the full-self driving, or FSD, beta 10 will roll out next Friday, a week later than the previ

  • These Stocks Turned $100,000 Into $1 Million, and They Could Do It Again

    Assuming that you had $100,000 to invest a decade ago and decided to split that money equally between shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT), you would have easily been a millionaire by now thanks to their massive gains. Shares of these semiconductor stocks have crushed the broader market over the past 10 years, with ASML alone turning a $50,000 investment in 2011 into $945,000 now. Applied Materials has also been a terrific buy, as $50,000 invested in the stock a decade ago would now be worth $610,000.

  • 3 Marijuana Stocks That Could Be Millionaire Makers

    Outstanding quarterly results yet again prove these three pot stocks have the potential to turn your investment into millions.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer By 2024

    Packing your portfolio with rapidly growing stocks is key, but it's all too easy to buy growth stocks that fizzle out after a couple of quarters. All three of the healthcare companies I'll discuss today are highly successful, and they're also escalating their revenue-making potential by building on their difficult-to-imitate products. While the largest gains will go to investors who hold these innovative companies for years, they're also moving quickly enough to make the time between now and 2024 quite exciting, so let's dive in.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is always making moves. Let's go over some of the star fund manager's noteworthy buys on Friday.

  • These are the most important things to check on a stock’s quote page before deciding whether to buy or sell

    There's a lot more to glean from a MarketWatch stock quote page than just the price and the change from the previous session. In fact, price may be one of the least useful pieces of information.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three no-brainer stocks that can help you crush the market. Keith Noonan: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock wasn't exactly a secret 10 years ago; the company had already established itself as the market leader in the fast-growing e-commerce industry. Amazon's stock price has surged roughly 1,550% across that stretch, which means that a $1,000 investment in the company 10 years ago would be worth roughly $16,500 based on today's prices.

  • 2 Top 5G Stocks That Are Buys Right Now

    People contemplate 5G in terms of what it may enable in the future -- virtual and augmented reality, automated factories and farms, and perhaps a replacement for broadband. Brand new applications are also likely to be invented when the capability of 5G is fully implemented. It may not be the phone companies or carriers, but rather the key semiconductor companies that power this new platform.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Under $50 That Could Double Your Money

    There are some investment alternatives, though, that don't need a hefty initial amount and don't take an agonizingly slow period to grow. You might have a negative mental picture when you think of cannabis stocks. Cresco expects to have an annualized revenue run rate of $1 billion by the end of this year.

  • Every Stock That Warren Buffett Owns, Ranked

    Warren Buffett may be best known as one of the most frugal billionaires. The Berkshire Hathaway chairman still lives in the modest home he bought in the 1950s and you won't catch him driving around in...

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist if There's a Stock Market Crash

    The benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has more than doubled since hitting its coronavirus pandemic low on March 23, 2020, and it's, thus far, gone the entirety of 2021 without so much as a 5% correction. Unfortunately, a number of historical metrics would suggest that this rally isn't sustainable, and that a stock market crash or sizable correction could be on the way. For example, even though the internet has democratized trading and helped to expand price-to-earnings multiples over time, the current valuation multiple for the S&P 500 is nothing short of worrisome.

  • 3 Game-Changing Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 to $1 Million by 2035

    This trio of businesses is a great way to profit from the long-term trends of e-commerce, streaming video, and programmatic advertising.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Plug Power at Its IPO, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Although Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has been developing hydrogen fuel cells for almost a quarter of a century, its potential has yet to be fully realized. The pandemic certainly dealt a setback to Plug Power's plans for reaching $1 billion in annual sales by 2024, and the impacts of the current variant-propelled COVID-19 wave -- and others that might follow -- may push that achievement even further into the future. All that said, let's see where you would stand today had you invested $1,000 in Plug Power's IPO back in 1999.

  • 3 Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    Verizon, Brady, and Centerspace were among the handful of U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week as the summer winds down.

  • This Cheap Stock Could Make You Forget About AMC and GameStop

    Offering a mix of value and growth, this popular retailer belongs on every investor's watch list.

  • 3 Overlooked Dividend Stocks to Add to Your Watch List

    While the bigger and well-known dividend-paying companies get all the attention, some hidden gems can also significantly boost your dividend income. Kronos Worldwide (NYSE: KRO) is a top producer of titanium dioxide, a whitening pigment used in a wide range of products such as coatings, plastics, and paper. Around 50% of Kronos' common stock is owned by Valhi (NYSE: VHI) and another 30% is owned by NL Industries (NYSE: NL).

  • 2 Growth Stocks With Potential for Fivefold Growth

    Albert Einstein once said compound interest is the most powerful force in the universe. With that in mind, I think CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) have the potential to grow fivefold in the next decade. To that end, CrowdStrike has become a gold standard in cybersecurity.