Global stock markets, US futures fall after Fed rate cut

A woman wearing face mask walks past a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Monday, March 16, 2020. Asian stock markets and U.S. futures fell Monday after the Federal Reserve slashed its key interest rate to shore up economic growth in the face of mounting global anti-virus controls that are shutting down business and travel. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets and U.S. futures fell Monday after central bank moves to shore up economic growth failed to dispel investor's fears over anti-virus controls that are shutting down global business and travel.

There were no glimmers of optimism: Paris tumbled 9% shortly after the open, London sank 7% and Frankfurt gave up 7.5%. In Asian trading, Sydney's benchmark plunged 9.7%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 3.4% and India shed 5.9%.

Tokyo closed 2.5% lower after Japan's central bank expanded asset purchases to inject money into the economy and promised no-interest loans to help companies cope with the crisis. Chinese shares fell after Beijing reported consumer spending and factory output were even worse than expected.

On Wall Street, futures for the benchmark S&P 500 index and Dow Jones Industrial Average were off nearly 5% following Sunday's emergency rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

The Fed cut its key rate by a full percentage point — to a range between zero and 0.25%. The central bank said it would stay there until it feels confident the economy can survive a near-shutdown of activity in the United States.

“Despite whipping out the big guns," the Fed's action is "falling short of being the decisive backstop for markets,” said Vishnu Varathan of Mizuho Bank in a report. “Markets might have perceived the Fed's response as panic, feeding into its own fears.”

The Fed action came as Western governments expanded travel curbs and closed more public facilities, raising the cost of efforts to contain the outbreak that has infected nearly 170,000 people worldwide. China, where the coronavirus emerged in December, accounts for about half of those, but a dozen other countries have more than 1,000 cases each.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index lost 6.9% to 4,995.46. Frankfurt's DAX shed 7.6% to 8,532.05. The CAC 40 in France sank 8.8% to 3,755.99.

The S&P 500 future was down 4.8% and the Dow's was off 4.6%.

The S&P 500 future fell 5% on Sunday night following the Fed's announcement, triggering a temporary trading halt.

The Fed said it also will buy at least $500 billion of Treasury securities and $200 billion of mortgage-backed securities. This amounts to an effort to ease market disruptions that have made it harder for banks and large investors to sell Treasuries and to keep longer-term rates borrowing rates down.

That followed a dizzying week in which the Dow twice fell by more than 2,000 points and also record its biggest point gain ever — 1,985 points on Friday. The bull market that began in 2009 in the depths of the financial crisis came to an end.

In Sydney, the S&P-ASX 200 fell to 5,002.00. Hong Kong's Hang Seng tumbled to 23,063.57. In India, the Sensex retreated 6.6% to 31,812.12.

The Shanghai Composite Index declined 3.4% to 2,789.25 after the government reported retail sales fell 20.5% from a year ago in January and February after shopping malls and other businesses were closed. Factory output declined by a record 13.5% after the Lunar New Year holiday was extended to keep manufacturing workers at home.

The figures were even bleaker than economists expected. Some cut their forecasts for the world's second-largest economy. ING said this year's growth might fall as low as 3.6%, the weakest since at least the 1970s.

The Bank of Japan's decision to expand purchases of stocks, corporate bonds and other assets viewed as riskier than Japanese government bonds fell flat.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo sank to 17,002.04 while Seoul's Kospi lost 3.2% to 1,714.86.

The BOJ also announced plans to provide up to 8 trillion yen ($75 billion) in no-interest, one-year loans to companies that face cash crunches.

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda has pledged to do whatever is needed to help buttress an economy that contracted by 7.1% in the last quarter, even before the virus hit.

Over the weekend, Spain followed Italy's lead in imposing nationwide curbs will allow its 46 million people to leave home only to go to work, to buy food and medicine or on errands to care for the young and elderly.

In the Philippines, soldiers and police sealed off the crowded capital, Manila, from most domestic travelers.

New York City announced it will shut down the largest U.S. public school system as early as Tuesday, sending more than 1.1 million children home. Governors in California, Illinois and Ohio told all bars and restaurants to close or reduce their number of customers.