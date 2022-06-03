Asian Stocks Advance Ahead of Key US Jobs Report: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian shares opened higher Friday after US equities snapped a two-day slide ahead of a key jobs report as traders weigh the outlook for inflation and growth.

Stocks climbed in Japan, Korea and Australia while US futures edged up. On Thursday, the S&P 500 rose 1.8%, led by gains in consumer discretionary shares, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 added 2.8%.

Markets are shut in Hong Kong and China, where officials have vowed to carry out a slew of government policies to stimulate the economy. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index jumped 4.6% in the US.

A Bloomberg gauge of the dollar was steady while risk-sensitive currencies including those of Australia and New Zealand held recent gains. Benchmark Treasury yields edged higher to 2.92%.

Investors remain on edge as some fear the pace of US monetary tightening could throw the world’s largest economy into a recession. Friday’s May labor report is likely to show the smallest gain in jobs since April 2021 alongside a downshift in average hourly earnings growth, according to Bloomberg Economics.

“We really do just need a lot more data, not one data point, not just the jobs data,” Carol Schleif, BMO Family Office LLC deputy chief investment officer, said on Bloomberg TV. “The potential range of outcomes is wider than it has been. We do think that you are going to see a lot of volatility through the summer.”

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said it was hard to see a case for a September pause in rate hikes and that increases of 50 basis points in June and July seemed reasonable.

“We believe a slight lean toward defensive sectors and away from the growth-oriented areas of this market still make sense,” said Scott Brown, technical market strategist at LPL Financial. “Outside of this recent rally, very little about this market has changed from a technical standpoint and that makes us wary of calling the all-clear.”

Meanwhile, OPEC+ agreed to increase the size of its oil-supply hikes by about 50% in July and August, bending to pressure by major consumers including the US to fill the gap created by sanctions on Russian supplies. Yet oil continued to rise and remains an important driver of inflationary pressures.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

US May employment report Friday

The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization releases its monthly food price index at a time of maximum concern about global supplies on Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 9:05 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 1.8%

Nasdaq 100 futures increased 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 climbed 2.8%

Topix index gained 0.7%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index increased 0.9%

Kospi index rise 0.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The Japanese yen eased 0.1% to 129.98 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.6610 per dollar

The euro was at $1.0748

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 2.92%

Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose four basis points 3.54%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $117.22 a barrel

Gold futures were at $1,869.82 an ounce

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.