Asian Stocks Advance Ahead of Key US Jobs Report: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Asian shares opened higher Friday after US equities snapped a two-day slide ahead of a key jobs report as traders weigh the outlook for inflation and growth.
Most Read from Bloomberg
One-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey Finds
Elon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get Out
Jamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’
Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfolio Shrink
Stocks Decline as Data Show a Still-Hot Economy: Markets Wrap
Stocks climbed in Japan, Korea and Australia while US futures edged up. On Thursday, the S&P 500 rose 1.8%, led by gains in consumer discretionary shares, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 added 2.8%.
Markets are shut in Hong Kong and China, where officials have vowed to carry out a slew of government policies to stimulate the economy. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index jumped 4.6% in the US.
A Bloomberg gauge of the dollar was steady while risk-sensitive currencies including those of Australia and New Zealand held recent gains. Benchmark Treasury yields edged higher to 2.92%.
Investors remain on edge as some fear the pace of US monetary tightening could throw the world’s largest economy into a recession. Friday’s May labor report is likely to show the smallest gain in jobs since April 2021 alongside a downshift in average hourly earnings growth, according to Bloomberg Economics.
“We really do just need a lot more data, not one data point, not just the jobs data,” Carol Schleif, BMO Family Office LLC deputy chief investment officer, said on Bloomberg TV. “The potential range of outcomes is wider than it has been. We do think that you are going to see a lot of volatility through the summer.”
Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said it was hard to see a case for a September pause in rate hikes and that increases of 50 basis points in June and July seemed reasonable.
“We believe a slight lean toward defensive sectors and away from the growth-oriented areas of this market still make sense,” said Scott Brown, technical market strategist at LPL Financial. “Outside of this recent rally, very little about this market has changed from a technical standpoint and that makes us wary of calling the all-clear.”
Meanwhile, OPEC+ agreed to increase the size of its oil-supply hikes by about 50% in July and August, bending to pressure by major consumers including the US to fill the gap created by sanctions on Russian supplies. Yet oil continued to rise and remains an important driver of inflationary pressures.
How will markets be affected by the Fed’s quantitative tightening? QT officially starts Wednesday and is the theme of this week’s MLIV Pulse survey. Click here to participate anonymously.
Here are some key events to watch this week:
US May employment report Friday
The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization releases its monthly food price index at a time of maximum concern about global supplies on Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 9:05 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 1.8%
Nasdaq 100 futures increased 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 climbed 2.8%
Topix index gained 0.7%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index increased 0.9%
Kospi index rise 0.6%
Currencies
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
The Japanese yen eased 0.1% to 129.98 per dollar
The offshore yuan was at 6.6610 per dollar
The euro was at $1.0748
Bonds
The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 2.92%
Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose four basis points 3.54%
Commodities
West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $117.22 a barrel
Gold futures were at $1,869.82 an ounce
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
For Finland, a Border With Russia Is Bad. But It’s Better Than No Border at All
In Seattle’s Burning Hot Real Estate Market, It’s A.I. or Bust
Seven Ways to Beat Burnout and Get Your Career Back on Track
China Youth Unemployment Crisis Leaves Tens of Millions Jobless
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.