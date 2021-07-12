Asian stocks advance after Wall Street hits new record

JOE McDONALD
·2 min read

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Monday after Wall Street hit a high despite jitters about the spread of the coronavirus's delta variant as investors looked ahead to U.S. earnings reports.

Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced.

On Friday, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index ended up 0.4% for the week.

“Wall Street shrugged off ‘delta variant’ concerns,” said Mizuho Bank in a report. “Futures suggest that the optimism will spill over into Asia’s equity trading session.”

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1% to 3,558.13 after the Chinese central bank on Friday reduced the level of reserves commercial banks must hold, freeing up money for lending. That came after forecasters saw signs China’s economic rebound might be weakening.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo surged 2.3% to 28,580.78 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.5% to 27,482.85.

The Kospi in Seoul advanced 1% to 3,247.13 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 rose 0.7% to 7,326.30. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets also advanced.

On Friday, the S&P 500 index rose 1.1% to a record 4,369.55, rebounding from the previous day's loss.

About 90% of the stocks in the S&P 500 closed higher. Banks, technology companies and industrial stocks powered much of the rally.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.3% to a record 34,870.1. The Nasdaq composite added 1% to 14,701.92.

Investors have swung between optimism about economic recovery and unease about the spread of the highly contagious delta variant.

Over the weekend, the president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, told investors to prepare for new guidance on monetary policy after the bank’s July 22 meeting. But she gave no indication whether the bank would start winding down stimulus.

The Federal Reserve jolted investors earlier by moving up the possible start of interest rate hikes to late 2023 from the following year. It said its board members have started to discuss when and how to wind down bond purchases that inject money into capital markets.

This week, U.S. banks are due to report earnings as major companies start announcing quarterly results. Analysts expect another strong quarter for Wall Street, due to the improving economy and fewer Americans defaulting on loans.

Benchmark U.S. crude lost 1 cent to $74.55 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose $1.62 on Friday to $74.56. Brent crude, used to price international oils, shed 3 cents to $75.52. It advanced $1.43 the previous session to $75.55.

The dollar held steady at 110.17 yen. The euro declined to $1.1872 from $1.1875.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Condo collapse victim fought at failed Bay of Pigs invasion

    Sixty years before Juan Mora’s Florida condo building came crashing down, killing him and at least 89 others, he was among hundreds of Cuban exiles who signed up for a covert, CIA-funded operation to overthrow Fidel Castro’s Soviet-backed dictatorship. Mora’s dream of restoring democracy in his homeland took him from military training at a Guatemalan jungle camp to the failed 1961 Bay of Pigs invasion, where he was captured and then crammed into a decrepit, rat-filled Cuban prison for 20 months, friends once imprisoned with him told The Associated Press. Authorities on Wednesday identified the remains of 80-year-old Juan A. Mora, also known as Juanito, recovered from the rubble of the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside.

  • Wildfires rage in the West as temperatures soar into triple digits

    Wildfires in several western states exploded overnight, forcing evacuations and killing two firefighters who were responding when their plane crashed. Some 30 million people are under excessive heat warnings and advisories, with several cities hitting record triple-digit temperatures. Lilia Luciano reports.

  • Australia records first COVID-19 death of 2021

    Australia reported its first coronavirus-related death of the year on Sunday.That also comes with 77 new cases in the state of New South Wales, the highest daily number of cases this year.The state is currently battling an outbreak of the highly-infectious Delta variant.Its biggest city Sydney - with a population of 5 million - is already under another hard lockdown.State Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she expected case numbers to rise. "We can't stress enough the importance of not only following the rules but also realising the risk.""If you don't worry about yourself, that's your decision, but think about your closest family members, your closest people in your life, they are the people who are most impacted."Of Sunday's cases, 33 were people who had spent time in the community while infectious.That means that the three-week lockdown in Sydney and its surroundings will likely be extended. "The length of time of the lockdown is dependent on all of us."Australia has done much better than other developed countries in keeping its COVID-19 numbers relatively low. But its vaccination rollout has been sluggish, due to supply constraints and changing medical advice with regard to its shots.

  • The US recorded more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases each of the past four days as the Delta variant spreads

    The more transmissible Delta variant is spreading across the US and is expected to become the most dominant strain.

  • Oman's sultan arrives in Saudi Arabia on first foreign trip

    Oman’s sultan arrived in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, starting the first visit by an Omani ruler to the kingdom in years against the backdrop of intensified efforts to end the war in Yemen and the sultanate’s worsening economic woes. With trumpets blaring, canons firing and fighter jets streaking overhead, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said landed in Neom, a futuristic desert city planned along the kingdom’s Red Sea coast. Saudi Arabia’s powerful crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, greeted Sultan Haitham on the tarmac and guided him down a long lavender carpet for meetings with King Salman at the palace, as regional tensions simmer and Oman's government faces growing stress at home.

  • 4 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by 2030

    These game-changing stocks have the potential to turn a large sum of cash into a life-changing amount of money.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Hit New Highs

    The buzz lately has been all about growth. Stocks are high, and going higher. The gains we’re seeing now are the current extension of a long-term trend – markets have been rising for several years, and their derailment during last year’s corona crisis appears, in hindsight, to have been blip more than anything else. As President Kennedy said long ago, a rising tide lifts all boats – and right now, a savvy investor can find plenty of boats to jump on. So let’s go find some of those rising boats.

  • Anyone can beat the stock market, new research suggests

    Ironically, the widespread belief that it’s impossible helps to make it possible.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    Here are three dividend stocks I'd buy right now without any hesitation. Brookfield Renewable has delivered an annualized total return of close to 18% over the last two decades. Part of the appeal of Brookfield Renewables is its strong dividend.

  • A Stock Market Crash Is Likely: 3 Winning Stocks to Buy When It Happens

    A steep market decline would be the perfect opportunity to put your money to work in these highly successful companies.

  • 3 Red-Hot Stocks That Could Continue to Crush the Market

    Economic recovery concerns and inflation worries have been no match for a smoking-hot stock market. The industrial sector is helping to lead the charge. It sports a fair share of up-and-coming growth stocks, as well as large traditional businesses -- many of which are beating the market.

  • 2 Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years

    Both of these companies grew revenue by triple-digit rates in their most recent quarters. More importantly, their futures look bright.

  • A Stock Market Crash Is Coming: 3 Top Stocks to Buy When It Happens

    Stock market crashes tend to be painful, but they also create chances to invest in great companies at huge discounts. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks that are worth going big on when the next crash hits. Read on to see why these companies top their "buy lists" for the next time the stock market goes on sale.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Fragile Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. 21Vianet Group Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Rupee Slides Toward Year’s Low as India’s Trade Deficit Widens

    (Bloomberg) -- After months of wild volatility in the rupee, India’s widening trade deficit and elevated commodity prices are bearing down on the currency, reinforcing a recent downward bias and pushing it toward a new low for the year.That’s the view of traders who’ve seen the rupee whipsaw from being Asia’s best performer in the first quarter to its worst in April when another wave of Covid-19 infections took hold.This volatility and the prospect of tapering by the Federal Reserve have also re

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Soar

    The technology sector has been a little volatile since the beginning of this year, which has led some investors to look for insights into technology stocks that can go the distance in their portfolios. Cathie Wood, the founder and CEO of ARK Invest, has been a go-to resource for many investors, so we asked three Motley Fool contributors for their take on three of Wood's picks: MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX). Brian Withers (MercadoLibre): MercadoLibre may not be one of Cathie Wood's ARK fund's largest holdings, but with more than $180 million in the stock, she clearly likes this Latin American specialist.

  • 10 Best Oil Stocks to Buy Amid Post-COVID Demand Boom and Price Volatility

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best oil stocks to buy amid post-COVID demand boom and price volatility. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Oil Stocks to Buy Amid Post-COVID Demand Boom and Price Volatility. Oil companies, perhaps one of the biggest losers […]

  • Big Investor Bought Apple and Chinese EV Stocks NIO and Li Auto. Here’s What It Sold.

    DNB Asset Management bought more Apple and NIO shares, started a stake in Li Auto, and halved an investment in Intel.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Howard Marks

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Howard Marks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Marks’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Howard Marks. Born in New York, Howard Marks started […]

  • If You Invested $5,000 in AMD in 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Advanced Micro Devices has delivered massive returns over the past six years for risk-tolerant, patient investors.