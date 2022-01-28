Asian stocks advance after Wall Street sinks for third day

JOE McDONALD
·3 min read

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Friday as traders looked ahead to data on U.S. employment costs that might influence Federal Reserve decisions on planned interest rate hikes.

Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul gained. Hong Kong declined.

Wall Street fell for a third day Thursday after the U.S. government reported the economy grew by 5.7% last year, its strongest annual rate since 1984.

Investors looked ahead to U.S. data on employment costs for indications of when and by how much the Fed might raise interest rates to cool surging inflation. Investors expect at least four rate hikes this year after Fed officials said stimulus that is boosting stock prices would be wound down sooner than previously planned.

The Employment Cost Index is expected to show the price of labor rose by about 1.2% over the previous quarter in the final three months of 2021.

“Another strong wage gain could amplify market expectations” of an unusually large rate hike of 0.5 percentage points as early as March, Anderson Alves of ActivTrades said in a report.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose less than 0.1% to 3,396.07 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong sank 0.8% to 23,606.45.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo surged 2.1% to 26,731.91, recovering most of its losses from the previous day's 2.5% slide.

The Kospi in Seoul rose 1.4% to 2,650.23 while Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 advanced 2.3% to 6,993.80.

India's Sensex opened up 1.1% at 57,883.16. New Zealand declined 1.6% while Southeast Asian markets rose.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index fell 0.5% to 4,326.51 after official data showed the U.S. economy grew 5.7% last year, its strongest rate since 1984's 7.2% jump.

The index is within 10 points of entering a correction, meaning a drop of 10% from its Jan. 3 all-time high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped less than 0.1% to 34,160.78. The Nasdaq composite dropped 1.4% to 13,352.78.

Stocks have been on a roller coaster ride this week as investors try to figure out what the Fed will do after Powell said inflation pressures aren't easing.

“The Fed got inflation wrong and the scramble to deliver interest rate hikes this year is sending the best performing assets during the pandemic tumbling,” Edward Moya of Oanda said in a report.

Companies that rely on consumer spending and banks sank. Royal Caribbean fell 6.3% and JPMorgan Chase slid 1.8%.

Technology stocks lost ground. Pricey tech companies and other growth stocks are less attractive when rates rise. Nvidia fell 3.6%.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 48 cents to $87.09 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell 74 cents on Thursday to $86.61. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, advanced 40 cents to $88.57 per barrel in London.

The dollar gained to 115.42 yen from Thursday's 115.31 yen. The euro advanced to $1.1151 from $1.1142.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • United States Of Al - Keep Waiting

    Riley takes Hazel hunting in an attempt to bond!

  • This retirement community's fight with a Tempe EDM club could end soon. Here's what to know

    Shady Park Tempe has filed a motion to dismiss a noise lawsuit filed by its new neighbors -- Mirabella at ASU, a 20-story senior-living high-rise.

  • 'Whack-a-mole': Experts call Hong Kong's zero-COVID policy unsustainable

    With thousands of people locked down in tiny apartments, government quarantine centres filling up and many businesses shuttered, Hong Kong is scrambling to sustain a zero-COVID policy that has turned one of the world's most densely packed cities into one of the most isolated. The economic and psychological tolls from the global financial hub's hardline approach - in line with China's strategy - are rapidly rising, residents say, with measures becoming more draconian than those first implemented in 2020. Flights out of Hong Kong's international airport are down around 90%, over 8,000 people are locked down in government quarantine facilities and a congested housing block, while 900,000 students have been shut out of schools since the start of this week.

  • Thinking of buying a car or house? Why you may want to move fast to lock in low rates

    By raising interest rates, the Fed hopes Americans will save more of their money rather than spend it, resulting in lower inflation.

  • White House faces Supreme Court vacancy and rising tensions with Russia over Ukraine

    President Biden says he will choose a Supreme Court nominee by the end of February. Meanwhile, the U.S. and NATO are continuing to plan for a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine. CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent and "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan speaks with Major Garrett on "Red and Blue" about the latest.

  • House Bill Could Let Treasury Secretary Block International Crypto Transactions

    A provision in the America COMPETES Act, a bill introduced to the U.S. House of Representatives earlier this week, would allow the Treasury Secretary to block or “impose conditions” on transactions, should the official find that the transaction or the accounts involved are engaged in money laundering. Crypto advocates fear this could apply to crypto transactions.

  • Biden and Zelenskyy speak amid Russia's military buildup

    A White House readout of the call said Mr. Biden "reaffirmed the readiness of the United States along with its allies and partners to respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine."

  • If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Microequities Asset Management Group (ASX:MAM) Before It's Too Late

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • Is MaxiPARTS Limited's (ASX:MXI) Stock Price Struggling As A Result Of Its Mixed Financials?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at MaxiPARTS' (ASX:MXI) recent performance, when its stock has declined 29...

  • The one-year underlying earnings growth at Ashmore Group (LON:ASHM) is promising, but the shareholders are still in the red over that time

    It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly...

  • What to know about BA.2, the newest Covid omicron variant

    As coronavirus case numbers in the U.S. show early signs of tapering, scientists are keeping a watchful eye on a newly identified version of the omicron

  • Caixabank's Q4 recurrent net profit down 52%, sets new dividend policy

    Caixabank, which in March closed the 4.3 billion euros acquisition of Bankia in a defensive deal to better cope with ultra low interest rates and the coronavirus pandemic, reported a underlying profit without extraordinary items related to the merger of 337 million euros ($375.82 million) in the October to December period. The accounting net profit in the quarter fell 35% to 425 million euros compared to a 433 million euros net profit expected by analysts polled by Reuters. Net profit in the same quarter last year without Bankia stood at 655 million euros.

  • China Developers Sink After Hopson Stokes Fear of Auditor Exodus

    (Bloomberg) -- Fresh signs of contagion are rippling through China’s property industry, with a spate of auditor resignations deepening concerns about developers’ financial health in the run-up to earnings season. Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandPost-Vaccine Men

  • Dozens of U.S. states say Apple stifles competition; back 'Fortnite' maker

    OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) -Apple Inc is stifling competition through its mobile app store, attorneys general for 34 U.S. states and the District of Columbia said on Thursday, as they appealed against a ruling that let the iPhone maker continue some restrictive practices. While dozens of state attorneys general have filed recent antitrust lawsuits against other big tech companies, including Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google, none had so far taken aim at Apple. Thursday's remarks, led by the state of Utah and joined by Colorado, Indiana, Texas and others, came in a lawsuit in an appeals court against app store fees and payment tools between "Fortnite" video game maker Epic Games and Apple.

  • The NASDAQ Directs Bitcoin (BTC) and the Broader Crypto Market

    Bitcoin (BTC) tracked the NASDAQ into the red through the U.S session. The U.S futures, however, supported a late rebound and early gains this morning.

  • Online retailer Farfetch enters beauty sector with Violet Grey purchase

    London-based online luxury fashion retailer Farfetch said on Friday it plans to purchase U.S.-based beauty retailer Violet Grey, marking its expansion into the cosmetics business with an eye to reaching younger consumers. The move was announced as high-end labels from fashion to cosmetics double down on efforts to cater to rising generations of luxury consumers that are often more interested in experiences than accumulating goods and products. "We've been thinking about beauty for a long time", Stephanie Phair, chief customer officer of Farfetch, told Reuters.

  • The Chip Shortage is Even Worse Than Biden Thinks

    The supply of chips that power and move Americans has never been tighter, according to a U.S. Commerce Department report. Is a Strategic 'Chip' Reserve on the way?

  • U.S. and Iran "in the ballpark" of a nuclear deal, Biden adviser says

    White House Middle East coordinator Brett McGurk says the U.S. and Iran "are in the ballpark of a possible deal" to return to the 2015 nuclear agreement, but he “doesn’t want to put odds on it."Why it matters: That's the most optimistic statement from the Biden administration since the nuclear talks resumed in Vienna last December. McGurk, who was speaking at a Carnegie Endowment event, didn’t explain the reasoning behind his assessment. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Su

  • Zambia's leader says turning around economy, despite empty coffers

    President Hakainde Hichilema on Thursday said his new government was on the fast track to restoring Zambia's credibility and creditworthiness after inheriting an economy strapped for cash and crippled by debt.

  • China’s $1.2 Trillion Stock Selloff Triggers Media, Fund Support

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks fluctuated even as mutual funds, state media and companies all intensified efforts to support the market following a nearly $1.2 trillion rout this month.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandPost-Vaccine Menstruation Changes Are Smaller