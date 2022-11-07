Asian Stocks Climb, Dollar Rises Amid China Debate: Markets Wrap

Asian Stocks Climb, Dollar Rises Amid China Debate: Markets Wrap
Tassia Sipahutar
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks rose while commodities fell and the dollar was bought on its haven appeal as investors tried to weigh the latest affirmation of China’s Covid-Zero stance against speculation curbs may be eased.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Equities in Hong Kong advanced, quickly reversing initial declines, while benchmark gauges in Japan, South Korea and Australia also climbed. Mainland indexes fluctuated.

US and European futures trimmed losses. Oil and gold remained down, but above their lows for the session.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars saw the largest drops among Group-of-10 currencies given their sensitivity to the outlook for Chinese economic growth. The offshore yuan was weaker.

Confidence was also damped by Apple Inc. projecting lower shipments of its newest iPhones than previously expected amid the impact of China lockdowns on operations at a supplier’s factory.

Markets continue to be whiplashed as traders veer between hope of China reopening from Covid-19 and fear that harsh curbs will persist. Chinese officials on Saturday vowed to remain “unswervingly” strict in Beijing’s approach to stamping out the coronavirus. The nation’s stocks had rallied aggressively on Friday on bets for an easing of virus curbs.

The debate over China’s outlook comes as investors contend with headwinds from Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes. US data Friday -- showing strong hiring and wage increases along with higher unemployment -- offered a mixed picture for Fed officials debating how long to extend their campaign to curb elevated inflation.

Fed fund futures are leaning toward pricing a 50-basis-point hike in December, with the peak around 5.1% next year.

Wall Street’s fear gauge is well below the panic levels seen during the pandemic or the 2008 crisis, but volatility is very much a feature of 2022.

The advance in the dollar Monday follows its biggest drop since March 2020 on Friday in Bloomberg’s gauge of the currency. Treasuries were little changed in Asia after the two-year yield, which are more sensitive to imminent policy moves, reversed course and came down on Friday.

“Over the next three to four months, dollar will continue to keep moving higher,” Mahjabeen Zaman, head of FX research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd., said on Bloomberg Television. “That’s really consistent with the recent FOMC Fed meeting we had where they said they’re going to slow the pace but push on peak rates.”

Markets will watch the latest US inflation reading on Thursday after the core consumer price index rose more than forecast to a 40-year high in September. Even if prices begin to moderate, the CPI is far above the Fed’s comfort zone.

Key events this week:

  • China trade, Monday

  • Fed officials Susan Collins, Loretta Mester and Tom Barkin speak at events, Monday

  • Euro zone retail sales, Tuesday

  • US midterm elections, Tuesday

  • EIA oil inventory report, Wednesday

  • China aggregate financing, PPI, CPI, money supply, new yuan loans, Wednesday

  • US wholesale inventories, MBA mortgage applications, Wednesday

  • Fed officials John Williams, Tom Barkin speak at events, Wednesday

  • US CPI, US initial jobless claims, Thursday

  • Fed officials Lorie Logan, Esther George, Loretta Mester speak at events, Thursday

  • US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures fell 0.4% as of 10:51 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rise 1.4% on Friday

  • Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.5%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.6%

  • The Topix Index rose 1.2%

  • The S&P ASX Index rose 0.5%

  • The Hang Seng Index rose 2%

  • The Shanghai Composite Index was little changed

  • Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.2%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%

  • The euro fell 0.2% to $0.9935

  • The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 147.08 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan fell 0.5% to 7.2207 per dollar

  • The Australian dollar fell 0.6% to $0.6429

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin fell 0.8% to $20,949.55

  • Ether fell 1.4% to $1,581.76

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.15%

  • Australia’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 3.89%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.2% to $91.52 a barrel

  • Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,673.49 an ounce

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China Stocks May Rally 20% on a Full Reopening, Goldman Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. say a complete China reopening will drive a 20% gain in Chinese equities, citing signs that the government may be starting to prepare for a relaxation of its Covid-Zero policy after a key leadership summit. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros

  • Dollar gains as China sticks to stringent COVID policy, souring risk sentiment

    The dollar climbed on Monday as sentiment soured after China said it is sticking with its strict COVID restrictions, quashing hopes of an imminent reopening in the world's second-largest economy which had earlier fired a broad rally in riskier assets. China said over the weekend that it will persevere with its "dynamic-clearing" approach to COVID-19 cases as soon as they emerge, giving little indication it would ease its outlier zero-COVID strategy nearly three years into the pandemic. The two currencies were huge beneficiaries of a broad rally on Friday - rising nearly 3% - as speculation that China could soon end its COVID restrictions gathered pace and buoyed risk appetite.

  • Apple supplier Foxconn says working to resume China production as soon as possible

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Foxconn, Apple Inc's biggest iPhone maker, said on Monday it was working to resume full production at a major plant in China's Zhengzhou as soon as possible that has been hit by COVID-19 curbs, and revised down its fourth quarter outlook. China ordered an industrial park that houses an iPhone factory belonging to Foxconn to enter a seven-day lockdown on Wednesday, in a move set to intensify pressure on the Apple supplier as it scrambles to quell worker discontent at the base. The Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone in central China said it would impose "silent management" measures with immediate effect, including barring all residents from going out and only allowing approved vehicles on roads within that area.

  • These 2022 Winning Stocks Can Keep Soaring in 2023, Say Analysts

    Seesaw trading and mixed messages – that’s been the market’s pattern for the past few weeks, and last week was no exception. The week started with four straight days losses, but ended on a winning Friday session after an unexpectedly strong jobs report. Even so, the S&P 500 was down 3.35% for the week, snapping a four week rally. Overall, the index is down 21% for the year, in bear territory, and losses on the tech-heavy NASDAQ are even steeper, at 33%. The conflicting currents make it difficult

  • Russia launches S-300 missile attack on Zaporizhzhya Oblast overnight

    The Russian invaders carried out an S-300 missile attack on Vilne in Zaporizhzhya Oblast, the region’s governor reported on Telegram on Nov. 5.

  • Oil prices slide as hopes for China demand rebound fade

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell more than $1 a barrel on Monday after Chinese officials on the weekend reiterated their commitment to a strict COVID containment approach, dashing hopes of an oil demand rebound at the world's top crude importer. "Oil prices dropped sharply as the Chinese officials vowed to stick to the COVID-zero policy while infected cases climbed in China, which may cause more restrictions measures, darkening the demand outlook," CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said. A jump in the U.S. dollar is also weighing on oil prices, she added.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Apple iPhone 14 Pro Production Hit; Big Meta Job Cuts Seen

    Futures fell. Apple iPhone 14 Pro production has been hit by China Covid curbs. Meta Platforms is expected to announce big job cuts.

  • Stocks Poised to Fall on Monday

    The Bureau of Labor Statistics will report the October Consumer Price Index on Thursday. Economists expect an 8% increase in CPI year over year.

  • Dump These 10 Stocks Immediately

    As a lot of you folks know, I’m a numbers guy. I let my advanced market quantitative systems guide me in my recommendations. And I’ve learned to spot the warning signs when trouble is brewing. Today, I want to share 10 stocks that my quantitative system recently flagged as immediate sells. Take a look below; some of these names might surprise you. InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Ticker Company Name Total Grade AMZN Amazon.com, Inc. D DIS Walt Disney Company D GOOG

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Takes a Beating on Auto Insurance

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett, who has long reiterated his love for insurance companies, took a painful hit on Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s underwriting businesses as inflation continues to weigh on the company’s operating units.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestLawyer Suing Tw

  • Euro zone to mull energy support plans coordination as recession looms

    Euro zone finance ministers will discuss on Monday how to better coordinate support for economies against soaring energy prices to reduce the uncertainty such schemes create for their 2023 budgets and to better prepare for a looming recession. Germany angered its European Union peers in September by announcing a plan to support households and businesses worth up to 200 billion euros - an amount few countries can match and which critics say threatens fair competition within the EU's single market. Other EU countries have also announced support plans, but smaller.

  • The Southern Company's (NYSE:SO) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 88% Above Its Share Price

    Does the November share price for The Southern Company ( NYSE:SO ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Apple Warns China's Covid Issues Will Hit Holiday iPhone Shipments

    "We now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated and customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products," Apple said.

  • Wisconsin offers 2024 four-star LB Kari Jackson

    Wisconsin football offers a 2024 four-star LB out of Michigan:

  • Apple warns of hit to iPhone shipments from China COVID disruption

    Apple Inc expects lower shipments of high-end iPhone 14 models than previously anticipated following a significant production cut at a virus-blighted plant in China, dampening its sales outlook for the year-end holiday season. Solid demand for the new iPhones has helped Apple remain a rare bright spot in the global tech sector that has been battered by spending cutbacks due to surging inflation and interest rates. But the Cupertino, California-based company has now fallen victim to China's rigorous zero-COVID-19 policy, which has already prompted many global firms including Ester Lauder Companies Inc and Canada Goose Holdings Inc to shut their stores in China and cut full-year forecasts.

  • Here’s a Cheap Way to Bet on Bill Ackman

    Bill Ackman’s investment fund trades at a 35% discount to net asset value. Ackman may have a plan to shrink the gap.

  • 3 Small-Cap Stocks That Pay Solid Dividends to Shareholders

    Small-caps can offer the safety and solid income yields usually thought of from larger cap names. Here are a Dividend King, Dividend Aristocrat and REIT you should know about.

  • Tyreek Hill makes NFL history with 1,104 receiving yards in first nine games

    Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill is the most prolific receiver through the first nine games of a season in the Super Bowl era.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy If They Take a Dip

    This year hasn't been an easy one for investors as the stock market has been battling pressure from soaring inflation, rising interest rates, and a softening macroeconomic backdrop. A surprising winner throughout the pandemic, Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) continues to post strong results, generating revenue and diluted earnings per share of $2.2 billion and $9.20, respectively, in the most recent quarter (ended Sept. 30). Like many companies, Chipotle is facing rising costs for key inputs.

  • Facebook Parent Meta Is Preparing to Notify Employees of Large-Scale Layoffs This Week

    The social-media giant’s planned cuts are expected to affect many thousands of its workforce, which exceeded 87,000 as of September.