Asian Stocks Decline Ahead of Hawkish Fed: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks opened lower after US shares declined and Treasury yields held gains near multiyear highs as investors position for a hefty interest rate hike from a hawkish Federal Reserve.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Equities fell in Japan, Australia and South Korea after the S&P 500 Index dropped more than 10% below the August high marking the peak of its rally from this year’s low. US contracts inched higher and Hong Kong futures declined.

Two-year Treasury yields was close to 4% as traders weigh the risk that monetary tightening will push the economy into recession. A dollar gauge traded near a record high amid the market jitters.

Fed officials are about to put numbers on the “pain” they’ve been warning of when the central bank publishes new economic projections Wednesday. They’re expected to hike by 75 basis points again, according to the vast majority of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Only two project a 100 basis points move.

“Volumes remain light and the mood cautious, with few looking to take on large positions before hearing what the Fed says and where policy makers see rates going by the end of the hiking cycle,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index. “This is what will drive the markets, not the rate hike tomorrow, but what the Fed plan to do next.”

Nouriel Roubini, who correctly predicted the 2008 financial crisis, sees a “long and ugly” recession occurring at the end of 2022 that could last all of 2023 and a sharp correction in the S&P 500. “Even in a plain vanilla recession, the S&P 500 can fall by 30%,” said the chairman of Roubini Macro Associates. In “a real hard landing,” which he expects, it could fall 40%.

Story continues

Still, some professional speculators are refusing to surrender to a punishing equity market prone to volatility -- boosting bullish and bearish positions at the fastest rate in five years. As the S&P 500 plunged last week, hedge funds snapped up single stocks while betting against the broad market with products like exchange-traded funds, data from Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s prime brokerage show.

Elsewhere in markets, oil fell below $85 a barrel, gold held steady and bitcoin remained under pressure below the $19,000 level.

Read: Fraser, Dimon Lead Bank CEOs Warning Congress on Economic Risks

Key events this week:

Federal Reserve decision, followed by a news conference with Chair Jerome Powell, Wednesday

Big-bank CEOs testify before US Congress in a pair of hearings on Wednesday and Thursday

US existing home sales, Wednesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

Bank of Japan monetary policy decision, Thursday

The Bank of England interest rate decision, Thursday

US Conference Board leading index, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Will the Nasdaq 100 Stock Index hit 10,000 or 14,000 first? This week’s MLIV Pulse survey focuses on technology. It’s brief and we don’t collect your name or any contact information. Please click here to share your views.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 9:14 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 1.1%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.9%

Japan’s Topix slid 0.7%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 0.3%

South Korea’s Kospi Index fell 0.3%

Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.8%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index traded flat

The euro was little changed at $0.9973

The Japanese yen was steady at 143.61 per dollar

The offshore yuan traded at 7.0301 versus the dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was steady at 3.56%

The yield on the Australian 10-year government bond rose eight basis points to 3.71%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $84.06 a barrel

Gold futures traded at $1,665.34 an ounce

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.