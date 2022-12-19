Asian Stocks Decline With Rates Path in Focus: Markets Wrap

Brett Miller and Tassia Sipahutar
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower Monday as the Federal Reserve’s resolve to keep raising rates and a wave of Covid in Beijing damped sentiment for riskier assets.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Shares dropped in Japan, South Korea and Australia. Equity futures pointed to a slight decline in Hong Kong and US contracts were marginally higher. The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 closed lower for a third day on Friday. The quarterly triple witching expiration of equity derivatives amplified market moves.

The dollar weakened slightly against most major currencies. The yen was supported by a report that the Japanese prime minister may consider allowing more flexibility in the monetary regime, which has kept the nation’s interest rates at rock-bottom levels.

The risk of higher interest rates pushing the US into recession in 2023 is casting a pall over trading that’s winding down into year end.

A surge of Covid infections in China continued to weigh on sentiment, but investors may get a relief after China’s top leaders said they will focus on boosting the economy next year, hinting at business-friendly policies, further support for the property market while likely scaling back fiscal stimulus.

Yields on US Treasuries slightly climbed, with the policy-sensitive two-year Treasury at around 4.2%. Government bond yields were little changed in Australia and New Zealand on Monday.

Investors had cheered softer-than-expected US inflation data last week but that euphoria faded as Fed officials hammered home the message that rates would go higher for longer until they’re confident inflation has been subdued. A wave of rate hikes and hawkish outlooks from central banks across the globe, including the European Central Bank, have further bruised sentiment.

“We’re done for the end of the year in terms of waiting for an amazing rally,” Sylvia Jablonski, chief investment officer at Defiance ETFs, said on Bloomberg Radio. However, “the market will look through the expectations of a future recession at some point and come back in because equities are starting to look cheaper and cheaper as we go along here.”

In commodities, oil climbed on China’s pledge to revive consumption and move by the US to refill its strategic crude reserves. Gold was little changed.

Key events this week:

  • China loan prime rates, Tuesday

  • Bank of Japan interest rate decision, Tuesday

  • US housing starts, Tuesday

  • EIA Crude Oil Inventory Report, Wednesday

  • US existing home sales, US Conference Board consumer confidence, Wednesday

  • US GDP, initial jobless claims, US Conf. Board leading index, Thursday

  • US consumer income, new home sales, US durable goods, PCE deflator, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 9:10 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 1.1% on Friday

  • Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.9%

  • Japan’s Topix index fell 0.5%

  • South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.6%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.3%

  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng futures fell 0.1%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

  • The euro was little changed at $1.0594

  • The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 136.23 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9824 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin was little changed at $16,749.75

  • Ether rose 0.2% to $1,184.49

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 3.50%

  • Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 3.47%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $74.88 a barrel

  • Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Big Oil Investors Call for More Aggressive Climate Targets

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors with combined assets of €1.3 trillion ($1.4 trillion) have asked the world’s biggest oil companies for swifter action to cut greenhouse gas emissions.Most Read from BloombergHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsArgentina’s World Cup Title Caps Qatar’s Surreal TournamentTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesReports of Beijing Covid Deaths Fuel Speculation China Covering Up DataThe

  • Australia’s $130 Billion Wealth Fund Bets Inflation to Persist

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s sovereign wealth fund is positioning for inflationary pressures to persist around the world, betting that gold and other commodities will offset crimped returns across asset classes.Most Read from BloombergHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsArgentina’s World Cup Title Caps Qatar’s Surreal TournamentTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesReports of Beijing Covid Deaths Fuel Spe

  • Marketmind: Santa rally? Ho ho ho

    There's a reason investors are warned not to fight the Fed, but sometimes they still need to learn the hard way. When the second most powerful central bank in the world is standing shoulder to shoulder with the Fed too, markets are bound to get a bloody nose. This is essentially what happened last week - a sea of red across Wall Street and world stocks after the Fed and European Central Bank raised interest rates by 50 basis points and gave the clearest signals to date that they are far from done.

  • L3Harris Agrees to Buy Aerojet Rocketdyne in $4.7 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- L3Harris Technologies Inc. has agreed to buy rocket engine maker Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. in a deal valued at about $4.7 billion.Most Read from BloombergHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsArgentina’s World Cup Title Caps Qatar’s Surreal TournamentTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesReports of Beijing Covid Deaths Fuel Speculation China Covering Up DataL3Harris will pay $58 per

  • Here's why a recession is essential to the bullish outlook for the stock market in 2023

    "If we manage to avoid an economic contraction next year then there will be little impetus for companies to right-size their cost structures."

  • 2022 was a no good very bad year for the stock market. Will 2023 be any better?

    Stocks should rise in 2023, but it will be a wild ride for investors, according to Wall Street analysts.

  • Nike Stock Among 2023 'Highest Conviction' Picks By UBS Ahead Of Quarterly Results

    Nike stock has rallied nicely off lows ahead of its upcoming earnings report, but it's getting some resistance at a key level.

  • CEOs Are Buying Up Stock at SoFi and Public Storage

    Shares of financial-services provider SoFi and self-storage firm Public Storage have slid. Their top execs have stepped in to buy stock.

  • Should You Consider Selling EVI Industries (EVI)?

    Conestoga Capital Advisors, an asset management company, released its “Small Cap Growth Fund” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund declined 4.56% net of fees in the third quarter, compared to a 0.24% return for Russell 2000 Growth Index. Stock selection and negative sector allocation impacted the fund’s performance in […]

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For Strike Energy Limited (ASX:STX) Suggests It's 30% Undervalued

    How far off is Strike Energy Limited ( ASX:STX ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll...

  • Dow Jones Futures: After Stock Market Rally's Ugly Outside Week, Here's What To Do

    The market rally started strong, but sold off hard in a big outside week. Apple, Tesla dived. Leading stocks tumbled. Here's what to do.

  • Disney’s ‘Avatar 2’ Brings In $134 Million in Domestic Opening

    (Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co.’s Avatar: The Way of Water generated $134 million in US and Canadian theaters in its debut weekend, results that fell short of some estimates for one of the most highly anticipated films of the year.Most Read from BloombergHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsArgentina’s World Cup Title Caps Qatar’s Surreal TournamentTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesReports of Beijing

  • Newcrest CEO Biswas steps down, hunt for new chief underway

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Newcrest Mining Ltd Chief Executive Sandeep Biswas will retire from his role after eight years at the helm of Australia's largest gold producer, the company said on Monday. Chief Financial Officer Sherry Duhe, who joined the company in February, will step in as interim chief executive while a global internal and external search for a replacement is underway, Newcrest said in a filing to the exchange. "As we look towards the future, it is an opportune time for fresh leadership to accelerate the evolution of our company and ensure we are best placed to make the most of the opportunities in front of us," said Chairman Peter Tomsett in a statement.

  • Italy waters down plan to promote cash payments after EU criticism

    Italy will scrap part of its plans to facilitate cash payments for goods and services after criticism from European Union authorities, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Sunday. In its draft 2023 budget the government had proposed changing the current system in which sellers risk fines if they refuse to accept card payments, by saying no penalties would be imposed for transactions below 60 euros ($63.49). The move drew criticism from the European Commission, which said it was not consistent with previous EU recommendations to Italy to boost tax compliance, and Giorgetti told parliament late on Sunday that the government had backtracked.

  • Oil Advances on China’s Growth Pledge and US Move to Refill SPR

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil gained at the week’s open following a pledge from China to revive consumption as Covid Zero is abandoned and a plan from the Biden administration to begin refilling the nation’s strategic crude reserves.Most Read from BloombergHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsArgentina’s World Cup Title Caps Qatar’s Surreal TournamentTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesReports of Beijing Covid De

  • Musk launches poll on whether he should quit as Twitter CEO

    The poll is scheduled to close around 1120GMT on Monday although the billionaire did not give details on when he would step down if the poll results said he should. Replying to a user on Twitter later, Musk said "There is no successor" in reference to a possible change in CEO. Musk said told a Delaware court last month that he would reduce his time at Twitter and eventually find a new leader to run the company.

  • Stocks Could Return About 10% in 2023—But First, They’re Going to Fall

    After a selloff in the year's first half, equities could rebound as investors anticipate a return to economic growth, market strategists say.

  • Institutional investors may adopt severe steps after Judo Capital Holdings Limited's (ASX:JDO) latest 6.4% drop adds to a year losses

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Judo Capital Holdings Limited ( ASX:JDO ), it is important to understand...

  • Catalyst Metals (ASX:CYL) investors are sitting on a loss of 58% if they invested three years ago

    If you love investing in stocks you're bound to buy some losers. But the long term shareholders of Catalyst Metals...

  • RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) shareholders have earned a 74% CAGR over the last three years

    We think that it's fair to say that the possibility of finding fantastic multi-year winners is what motivates many...