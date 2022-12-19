Asian Stocks Decline With Rates Path in Focus: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower Monday as the Federal Reserve’s resolve to keep raising rates and a wave of Covid in Beijing damped sentiment for riskier assets.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Shares dropped in Japan, South Korea and Australia. Equity futures pointed to a slight decline in Hong Kong and US contracts were marginally higher. The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 closed lower for a third day on Friday. The quarterly triple witching expiration of equity derivatives amplified market moves.

The dollar weakened slightly against most major currencies. The yen was supported by a report that the Japanese prime minister may consider allowing more flexibility in the monetary regime, which has kept the nation’s interest rates at rock-bottom levels.

The risk of higher interest rates pushing the US into recession in 2023 is casting a pall over trading that’s winding down into year end.

A surge of Covid infections in China continued to weigh on sentiment, but investors may get a relief after China’s top leaders said they will focus on boosting the economy next year, hinting at business-friendly policies, further support for the property market while likely scaling back fiscal stimulus.

Yields on US Treasuries slightly climbed, with the policy-sensitive two-year Treasury at around 4.2%. Government bond yields were little changed in Australia and New Zealand on Monday.

Investors had cheered softer-than-expected US inflation data last week but that euphoria faded as Fed officials hammered home the message that rates would go higher for longer until they’re confident inflation has been subdued. A wave of rate hikes and hawkish outlooks from central banks across the globe, including the European Central Bank, have further bruised sentiment.

Story continues

“We’re done for the end of the year in terms of waiting for an amazing rally,” Sylvia Jablonski, chief investment officer at Defiance ETFs, said on Bloomberg Radio. However, “the market will look through the expectations of a future recession at some point and come back in because equities are starting to look cheaper and cheaper as we go along here.”

In commodities, oil climbed on China’s pledge to revive consumption and move by the US to refill its strategic crude reserves. Gold was little changed.

Key events this week:

China loan prime rates, Tuesday

Bank of Japan interest rate decision, Tuesday

US housing starts, Tuesday

EIA Crude Oil Inventory Report, Wednesday

US existing home sales, US Conference Board consumer confidence, Wednesday

US GDP, initial jobless claims, US Conf. Board leading index, Thursday

US consumer income, new home sales, US durable goods, PCE deflator, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 9:10 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 1.1% on Friday

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.9%

Japan’s Topix index fell 0.5%

South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.6%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.3%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng futures fell 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0594

The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 136.23 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9824 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $16,749.75

Ether rose 0.2% to $1,184.49

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 3.50%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 3.47%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $74.88 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.