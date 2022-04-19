Asian stocks in defensive mood on China and rate worries

A man wearing a protective mask, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walks past an electronic board displaying graphs (top) of Nikkei index outside a brokerage in Tokyo
Julie Zhu
·3 min read

By Julie Zhu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Asian shares traded cautiously on Tuesday, with investors weighing China's measures to cushion an economic slowdown and the prospect of aggressive Federal Reserve monetary policy tightening.

Investors are also bracing for a barrage of earnings that will help them assess the impact of the Ukraine war and a spike in inflation on company financials. Netflix, Tesla and Johnson & Johnson are all to report this week.

Moscow has refocused its ground offensive in Ukraine's two eastern provinces but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has vowed to fight on.

Early in the Asian trading day, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.5% while U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were up 0.2%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.66%, as strong commodity prices lifted mining and energy stocks, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.18%.

China's blue-chip CSI300 index was 0.06% higher in early trade while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.24%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index opened down 2.4%, pressured by a slump in tech giants listed in the city amid China's latest regulatory crackdown on the sector.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on Friday it would cut the reserve requirement for all banks by 25 basis points (bps), releasing about 530 billion yuan ($83.25 billion) in long-term liquidity to cushion a slowdown.

Investors, however, felt the smaller-than-expected cut might not be enough to reverse a sharp slowdown in the world's No. 2 economy that could significantly affect global growth.

China's gross domestic product (GDP) on Monday beat analysts' expectations with a 4.8% increase in the first quarter from a year earlier, while data on March activity showed weakness in consumption, property and exports affected by COVID-19 curbs.

Analysts said the key question was whether authorities would make adjustments to the tough anti-COVID-19 measures.

"We expect more policy support, mainly in the form of more infrastructure investment, stronger credit growth, and easier property policy. But we do not see the government undertake 'whatever it takes' to achieve the 5.5% growth target, nor shift the Covid policy soon," said Wang Tao, Head of Asia Economics and Chief China Economist of UBS Investment Bank Research.

Wall Street ended the day lower in a choppy trading day on Monday, as investors contrasted Bank of America's positive quarterly earnings with surging bond yields ahead of further earnings cues this week.

A significant cut to global growth expectations from the World Bank, paired with March weakness in China's latest economic numbers injected some pessimism into U.S. markets, which opened Monday following a holiday-shortened previous week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 0.11%, while the S&P 500 dipped 0.02% and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.14%.

Markets were closed on Monday in Australia, Hong Kong and many parts of Europe for the Easter holiday.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was last at 2.845%, after previously hitting 2.884% earlier on Monday, the highest since December 2018, as investors adjusted for the Federal Reserve to raise rates by 50 basis points at its May and June meetings to contain rapid inflation.

The two-year yield, which rises with traders' expectations of higher Fed fund rates, touched 2.4459% compared with a U.S. close of 2.46%.

The dollar index, a gauge of the greenback's value against six major currencies, was up at 100.88 after surging to 100.86 on Monday, the highest since April 2020.

Oil prices were slightly lower on Tuesday, after having been boosted by concerns over tight global supply amid the Ukraine crisis in the previous sessions.

U.S. crude dipped 0.57% to $107.59 a barrel. Brent crude fell to $112.7 per barrel.

Gold prices steadied on Tuesday, after getting within a stone's throw of the key $2,000 per ounce level in the previous session.

Spot gold traded at $1,977.18 per ounce. [GOL/]

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Recommended Stories

  • Australia rate hike brought nearer by inflation, wages - central bank

    Australia's central bank is nearer to raising interest rates for the first time in more than a decade as inflation accelerates and a tightening labour market nudges wage growth higher, minutes of its April policy meeting showed on Tuesday. The Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) Board saw core inflation lifting above the bank's 2-3% target range in the March quarter and more firms were expecting to pass on price rises to consumers. Wage growth was still lagging but likely to pick up as the unemployment rate fell to 4% and below.

  • Japan to Model Digital Yen Tests on Sweden’s Approach, Not China’s

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Russia Launches Donbas AssaultGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Infowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook LawsuitsThe Bank of Japan will explore the design issues of a central bank

  • China’s Coal and Gas Boom May Help Ease The Global Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Record coal and natural gas extraction and consumption-sapping Covid lockdowns are slashing China’s import demand and helping loosen global fuel markets.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Russia Launches Donbas AssaultGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Infowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook LawsuitsDomestic

  • How China’s COVID restrictions could threaten the country’s economic recovery

    Shehzad Qazi, managing director at China Beige Book International, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what's impacting China's GDP numbers and how its recent uptick in COVID cases could affect its economic recovery.

  • Senator Chris Coons Suggests U.S. Troops May Be Needed At Some Point In Ukraine

    "I think the history of the 21st century turns on how fiercely we defend freedom in Ukraine and that Putin will only stop when we stop him,” the Democrat said.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rise as investors brace for flurry of earnings reports

    U.S. stock futures charged higher Monday evening after capping a whipsaw trading session in the red as investors brace for a deluge of earnings reports due out this week.

  • China’s Central Bank Pledges Support for Businesses Hit By Covid

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank announced a spate of measures to help an economy which has been hit by lockdowns to control the current Covid outbreak, but the focus on boosting credit likely means the chances for broad-based easing are shrinking.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Russia Launches Donbas AssaultGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaste

  • Tech companies offer perks to lure workers back to offices

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung discuss a Yahoo Finance poll on whether in-office perks incentivize workers to return to the office.

  • China Q1 accommodation, catering sector shrinks for first time since 2020

    The sector's output shrank by an inflation-adjusted 0.3% in January-March to 386.1 billion yuan ($60.6 billion), the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement on Tuesday. Accommodation and catering last contracted in the third quarter of 2020, when output fell 5.1%. In the first quarter, China's overall economy grew faster than expected by analysts, but consumption, real estate and exports were hit hard in March, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

  • Corn Nears Record High, Wheat Surges on Crop Supply Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Corn futures in Chicago exceeded $8 a bushel for the first time in almost a decade, approaching a record high as war threatens global supplies, boosting demand for U.S. grain. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Russia Launches Donbas AssaultGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Infowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy

  • Report: Jason Momoa Will Star In That Minecraft Movie

    The Minecraft movie is stacking up its cast. Jason Momoa, whom you may know as the guy with mountainous biceps and a waterfall of hair from Aquaman or the guy with mountainous biceps and a waterfall of hair from Game of Thrones, will star in the Minecraft movie. At least, that’s according to a report today from The Hollywood Reporter.

  • U.S. Natural Gas Surges to 13-Year High on Global Supply Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. natural gas surged to a 13-year high, briefly breaking above $8 for the first time since 2008, as robust demand tests drillers’ ability to expand supplies. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Russia Launches Donbas AssaultGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Infowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook LawsuitsF

  • China Sees Multiple Growth Risks, Vows to Meet GDP Target

    (Bloomberg) -- China sees multiple risks to the economy as Covid outbreaks worsen, yet pledged to still meet its ambitious growth target and stabilize jobs. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Russia Launches Donbas AssaultGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Infowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook LawsuitsThe economy is facin

  • USD/CAD Holds Firm as Dollar Strengthens and Yields Rise Key Insights

    USD/CAD moves higher despite rising oil prices due to minor outages.

  • Sri Lanka asks IMF for rapid financial assistance

    Sri Lanka has requested the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for rapid financial assistance and the global lender could consider it after initial reluctance, an aide to the country's finance minister said on Tuesday. Protests have erupted in the island nation as it battles a devastating financial crisis brought by the effects of COVID-19, mismanaged government finances and rising prices of fuel that have sapped foreign reserves. A delegation headed by Sri Lanka's Finance Minister Ali Sabry kicked off formal talks with the IMF in Washington on Monday for a programme the government hopes will help top up its reserves and attract bridge financing to pay for essential imports of fuel, food and medicines.

  • A Look At The Fair Value Of Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI)

    How far off is Integrated Research Limited ( ASX:IRI ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data...

  • DiDi Promises a Big Announcement in May

    Didi Global said on Monday, April 16, will hold an extraordinary general meeting on May 23 as shareholders of the battered Chinese ride-hailing giant vote on delisting from the New York Stock Exchange. Didi Global went public last June with an IPO price of $14 a share. Didi said its board authorized the company "to pursue a listing of its class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange."

  • Buy Bank of America on the Earnings Beat? First, Check the Chart.

    Bank of America stock is rallying on better-than-expected earnings. Here's what the chart looks like now.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio holds roughly four dozen securities, of which two well-known companies are screaming buys and another brand-name stock is a value trap.