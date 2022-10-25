Asian stocks ease to 2-1/2-year lows, pound lifted by Sunak's victory

Silhouettes of passerby are seen as they stand in front of an electric monitor displaying Japan's Nikkei share average and world stock indexes in Tokyo
Anshuman Daga
·3 min read

By Anshuman Daga

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asian equities fell to new 2-1/2-year lows on Tuesday as early gains inspired by a rally on Wall Street on hopes the Federal Reserve could be nearing the end of aggressive rate increases were offset by weakness in Chinese shares and the yuan.

The U.S. dollar eased against major peers, while the sterling took aim at this month's highs after Rishi Sunak was set to become Britain's next prime minister, seeking to restore stability to a country reeling from years of political and economic turmoil.

Sterling strengthened 0.3% to $1.13170, heading toward the high this month of $1.1493 from Oct. 5. [USD/]

Equities were mixed in Asia, with Japan's advancing 0.7% and South Korea rising 0.3% but Taiwan was down 0.7% and Hong Kong shed 0.6%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares lost 0.4% to 428.2 after dipping to 427.4 , the lowest since April 2020.

ING economists noted widespread weakness in the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) published on Monday across the developed markets. But they said that "perhaps the sharp decline in the U.S. service sector PMI is a silver lining in this bad news if it means slower Fed hikes and perhaps a lower peak Fed funds rate?"

"This could be one reason that equity markets are finding some support," they added.

The Asian benchmark is nursing losses of nearly 32% so far this year, weighed by big falls in Hong Kong shares while emerging markets such as India and Indonesia have gained on improving growth prospects.

However, Chinese stocks fell further on Tuesday after Xi Jinping's new leadership team raised worries that a more powerful Party leadership will increasingly prioritise the state at the cost of the private sector.

The mainland Chinese benchmark index shed 0.6 and the offshore yuan tumbled to yet another record low against the dollar, weakening to as much as 7.3650 per dollar.

Sentiment had already been affected by delayed data on gross domestic product (GDP) showing the Chinese economy grew 3.9% in the third quarter, beating forecasts of 3.5%, but retail sales disappointed with a meagre rise of 2.5%.

China's onshore yuan slid to a near 15-year low, after the central bank set the lowest mid-point since 2008 following Monday's sell-off in Chinese assets.[CNY/]

On Monday, U.S. shares extended last week's rally and European shares climbed s signs of a cooling U.S. economy stoked hopes that the Federal Reserve will slow its pace of rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.34%, the S&P 500 gained 1.19% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.86%. U.S. business activity contracted for a fourth straight month in October, suggesting the Fed's barrage of steep interest rate increases is having the desired effect. Markets are still priced for a rate rise of 75 basis points next month, but have scaled back bets on a matching move in December.

The funds rate was expected to peak at 4.50%-4.75% or higher in Q1 2023, according to 49 of 80 economists in a Reuters poll.

The European Central Bank meets this week and is widely expected to raise rates by 75 basis points. In commodities markets, gold prices rose 0.1% to $1,650.6 per ounce, while benchmark Brent crude futures were steady at $93.2 per barrel.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Recommended Stories

  • Sunak’s Prize for Predicting Truss Chaos: He Gets to Clean Up the Mess

    (Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak spent the summer trying to warn the Conservative Party that Liz Truss would trash the economy if she became UK prime minister. He failed to win the top job then -- but is now on the hook for cleaning up her mess.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer RiskKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in Philip

  • Global Stocks Extend Gain Amid Volatility in China: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Global equities extended an advance amid sharp swings in Chinese stocks while other key markets around the region followed Wall Street higher following optimism from early US earnings reports.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer RiskKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesStocks Keep Rally Going as

  • HSBC Q3 pretax profit slides 42% on France sale, credit losses

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -HSBC reported on Tuesday a drop of 42% in third-quarter profit, on the back of rising credit loss provisions and other impairments, but its net interest income surged as banks benefit from rising interest rates. The results included an impairment of $2.4 billion, following reclassification of the bank's retail operations in France to be held for sale. HSBC, which makes the bulk of its sales and profit in Asia, came under pressure from Ping An Insurance Group, the Chinese firm that is its biggest shareholder, in April to explore options including spinning off and listing its mainstay Asia business to increase shareholder returns.

  • Rishi Sunak will provide a 'beacon of stability for the markets,’ strategist says

    Medley Global Advisors' Ben Emons joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss news that Rishi Sunak will become the next UK prime minister after Liz Truss resigned and what that means for markets over the short term and long term.

  • Dollar eases amid bets on less hawkish Fed; sterling firm

    The safe-haven U.S. dollar eased against peers on Tuesday amid signs Federal Reserve rate hikes are already putting the brakes on the world's biggest economy, while risk sentiment improved with Rishi Sunak about to become Britain's prime minister. Sterling edged toward this month's highs, while the euro threatened to hit $0.99 for the first time since Oct. 6 ahead of Thursday's European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting. The yen held firm on the stronger side of 149 per dollar following two consecutive days of suspected Bank of Japan (BOJ) intervention straddling the weekend.

  • Rishi Sunak to become U.K.'s new prime minister

    Former finance minister Rishi Sunak will be the next prime minister of Great Britain following the resignation of Liz Truss. Gillian Tett, editorial board chair and editor at large in the U.S. for the Financial Times, joins CBS News' John Dickerson on "Prime Time" to discuss the challenges for the new Conservative Party leader.

  • Assessing the Consequences of China President Xi's Power Consolidation

    Neil Thomas, senior analyst for China and Northeast Asia at Eurasia Group, discusses Chinese President Xi Jinping's unfettered control over the nation's&nbsp;power&nbsp;structure, its implications for the economy and diplomacy. Thomas speaks with David Ingles and Yvonne Man on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open."

  • Twitter employees warn Musk mass layoffs would be 'reckless'

    Days before Elon Musk’s deal to acquire Twitter could finally close, workers at the social company are warning that staff cuts would be “reckless.”

  • Markets: Bitcoin falls as mining difficulty hits record high, rest of crypto top 10 also decline

    Bitcoin dipped in Tuesday morning trading in Asia, but held above the US$19,000 support line where it has been fluctuating for several weeks.

  • Competition regulator needs teeth to curb big tech, MPs say

    They urge publication of a draft bill that could see firms fined 10% of turnover for market abuses.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Considering the tough macro environment and its impact on the markets, investors can be forgiven for some indecision when it comes to choosing stocks right now. But there are clues, hints that will point out the right stocks, even in an unsettled market. The simplest move, of course, is to look for quality stocks that have fallen sharply in recent months, down to bargain-level prices. The adage is 'buy low and sell high,' and fundamentally sound stocks that have fallen 50% or more in less than a

  • Jefferies Says Now Is the Right Time to Buy Natural Gas Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    For stock market watchers, 2022 will be remembered as the year of the bear. Going by year-to-date performance, the major indexes are likely to see out 2022 posting negative returns. The same, however, cannot be said for natural gas stocks, which driven by the macro conditions – namely Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - have delivered excellent returns for investors, even accounting for the segment’s recent pullback. Looking at the prospects of the U.S.’s natural gas sector, Jefferies’ Lloyd Byrne th

  • 12 Best Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 12 best energy dividend stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector’s performance and other energy dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Best Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. With rising oil prices and increased demand for renewables, energy stocks are booming […]

  • ‘Who Doesn’t Like a Bargain?’: Oppenheimer Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    This year we saw declines pretty much across the board, with the S&P 500 tumbling ~20%. But last week was the index’s best week since June – the S&P had a weekly gain of about 4.7%. We’ve seen several of these bounces this year, and the question is, are they bullish indicators or merely 'dead cats'? According to Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, it shouldn't really make a difference whether we’re looking at bullish indicators or bear market rallies. The key here is simply

  • 2 Dirt-Cheap Stock-Split Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying and 1 You'll Be Glad You Avoided

    More than 200 stock splits have taken place this year -- but not all stock-split stocks are created equally.

  • A decades-long bear market could hit the US stock market as the Fed gets serious about reducing its $9 trillion balance sheet, hedge fund manager Boaz Weinstein says

    "I'm very pessimistic. There isn't a rainbow at the end of all this. [Quantitative tightening] is going to be a real headwind for investors."

  • One Under-the-Radar Semiconductor Stock With 125% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Semiconductors are increasing in importance, and this company's machines are growing only more important in making them.

  • Kinder Morgan Sees LNG Fueling Enormous Growth

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is the undisputed leader in natural gas infrastructure. The company owns and operates 70,000 miles of pipelines, giving it the largest natural gas network in North America. It transports 40% of the natural gas consumed in the U.S. each day.

  • Down 40%, This Monster Dividend Stock Offers Passive Income and Big-Time Upside Potential

    Shares of Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX) have tumbled more than 40% from their peak. Its various funds have significantly outperformed public stock and bond markets. Add that big-time yield to Blackstone's growth prospects and discounted stock price, and it has significant total return potential.

  • Alibaba sinks to lowest in 6 years and Nio plummets as US-listed Chinese shares sell off on growth worries after President Xi locks in 3rd term

    JD.com and Baidu fell as President Xi packed his core team with loyalists. "There are no centers of power that can challenge him," said one analyst.