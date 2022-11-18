Asian Stocks Edge Higher Amid Hawkish Fed Rhetoric: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks edged higher Friday amid investor caution after Federal Reserve officials warned of more pain ahead as they raise interest rates to fight inflation.

Shares rose in Japan, South Korea and Australia. Futures contracts for Hong Kong were higher after a gauge of US-listed Chinese shares notched its fifth gain in six days as investors react to more market-friendly policy signals from Beijing. US equity futures indicated slight moves.

Treasury yields held gains across the curve during morning trading in Asia after the previous day’s jump when St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said policymakers should increase interest rates to at least 5% to 5.25% to curb inflation. He also warned of further financial stress ahead. Bond yields in Australia and New Zealand followed suit.

The dollar steadied after gains on Thursday. Oil was poised for a weekly loss of almost 8% as concerns over a worsening demand outlook filtered through the crude market.

With inflation only starting to ease and a gauge of US retail sales increasing at the fastest pace in eight months, Fed speakers in recent days have emphasized that they need to go further to extinguish prices pressures. Bullard’s comments came a day after San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said a pause in rate hikes was “off the table.” Their hawkish tone was echoed by Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari on Thursday afternoon.

“The market believes that inflation is on the down trend. We also believe that, but the fact of inflation having peaked is not a reason for the Fed to turn and cut rates,” Paul Christopher, head of global market strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, said on Bloomberg Radio. “That’s the fundamental disconnect that still exists between the Fed and the market.”

On Thursday, fresh data showing weekly jobless claims came in below the forecast further underscored the strength of the labor market. US mortgage rates posting their biggest weekly decline since 1981 briefly improved sentiment, even though Freddie Mac’s chief economist said there’s a long road ahead for the housing market.

If the Fed keeps increasing at the current pace, “by the time they get the information that they’ve been successful in slowing the economy and slowing inflation, it might be too late,” Ellen Hazen, chief market strategist at F.L.Putnam Investment Management, said on Bloomberg Television. “It’s just too soon to know exactly how this is going to play through the economy and that’s the biggest risk.”

In Japan, inflation hit its fastest clip in 40 years in October. The outcome puts the Bank of Japan in an even more awkward position as it tries to explain the need to stick with monetary stimulus to pursue stable price growth.

Elsewhere, European Central Bank policy makers are also said to be mulling a smaller 50 basis-point rate hike next month, signaling their concern for the economy and weighing on the euro.

Key events this week:

US Conference Board leading index, existing home sales, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:14 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2%

Japan’s Topix index rose 0.4%

South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.6%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.2%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng futures rose 1.8%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0363

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 140.41 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1505 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.1% to $16,859.06

Ether rose 0.2% to $1,207.97

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 3.78%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 3.66%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $82.05 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Rheaa Rao.

