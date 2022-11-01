Asian Stocks Edge Higher Before Central Bank Moves: Markets Wrap

Brett Miller and Tassia Sipahutar
(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks inched up in cautious trading Tuesday amid higher bond yields and investor focus on central bank decisions and the pace of further interest rate hikes.

Equities made small gains in Japan, South Korea and Australia while futures for Hong Kong climbed. A gauge of US-listed Chinese stocks fell and the S&P 500 declined, weighed down by big tech. US Energy shares whipsawed on news that President Joe Biden will call on Congress to consider tax penalties for producers accruing record profits.

Australian bond yields advanced ahead of a projected 25-basis-points rate hike by the central bank later Tuesday. The likely small increase in the policy rate contrasts with expectations for another jumbo hike from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

Treasury yields were steady after increases in rates across the curve on Monday saw two-year US yields climb to around 4.5%. Swap markets are pricing in a 75-basis-point hike this week amid the Fed’s most-aggressive tightening campaign in four decades.

Still, strategists including JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic believe the Fed’s aggressive hiking is nearing an end, providing the prospect of relief for markets. The US will likely raise rates by 50 basis points in December and pause after one more 25-basis-point hike in the first quarter, he said.

Indicators such as the inversion of the yield curve between 10-year and three-month Treasuries “all support a Fed pivot sooner rather than later,” wrote Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson.

Looking ahead, Bespoke Investment Group said November has historically been one of the strongest months of the year for US stocks. The S&P 500 has experienced an average gain of 0.82% with positive returns 69% of the time, according to data going back to 1983. Over the last 10 years, the gauge saw a median advance of 1.26% and gains nine out of 10 times.

Traders in Asia will be watching Caixin China PMI figures after a separate data release Monday showed the nation’s factory and services activity contracted in October, sending ripples though global markets.

In currency markets, the yen is back within reach of the 150 level versus the dollar. Japan spent a record 6.3 trillion yen ($42 billion) in October to counter the yen’s sharp slide against the dollar, as it tried to limit speculative moves adding to pressure on the currency.

Elsewhere, oil extended losses before interest-rate decisions by central banks and gold was little changed.

Key events this week:

  • Reserve Bank of Australia policy decision, Tuesday

  • US construction spending, ISM manufacturing index, Tuesday

  • EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

  • Federal Reserve rate decision, Wednesday

  • US MBA mortgage applications, ADP employment, Wednesday

  • Bank of England rate decision, Thursday

  • US factory orders, durable goods, trade, initial jobless claims, ISM services index, Thursday

  • ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Thursday

  • US nonfarm payrolls, unemployment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% of 9:20 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% on Monday

  • Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.2%

  • Japan’s Topix index rose 0.3%

  • South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.5%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose less than 0.1%

  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures rose 1%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

  • The euro was little changed at $0.9889

  • The Japanese yen was little changed at 148.68 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3320 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $20,476.33

  • Ether rose 0.4% to $1,571.68

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries was steady at 4.05%

  • Yields on Australia’s 10-year bonds rose six basis points to 3.81%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6% to $86.03 a barrel

  • Spot gold was little changed at $1,632.36 an ounce

