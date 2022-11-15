Asian Stocks Eke Out Gains Before China Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday amid fragile sentiment following a choppy session on Wall Street and ahead of a slew of Chinese economic data.

Shares rose in Japan and South Korea while Australian equities declined. Futures indicated gains later for Hong Kong. Contracts for the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose in Asia after both indexes fell around 1% Monday, snapping a two-day rally.

The dollar and Treasury yields held their advance, with the 10-year rate around 3.87% after Federal Reserve speakers highlighted resolve to be persistent until inflation heads back down to levels consistent with the 2% target. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard briefly buoyed sentiment after she said it would be appropriate “soon” to slow the pace of interest-rate hikes.

China will continue to loom large for sentiment in Asia, with key indicators due including retail sales and industrial production, as well as the medium-term lending facility rate.

Chinese stocks listed in the US extended their rally to a third day after Joe Biden and Xi Jinping called for reduced tensions between the world’s two biggest economies during a meeting in Bali, Indonesia.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index has now risen more than 20% from a low on Oct. 31, meeting the common definition of a technical bull market. The easing of some virus controls and sweeping measures to support the property market have given traders confidence that Beijing is finally taking concrete steps to tackle the two biggest sore points for the economy and markets.

“It’s certainly a time to be thinking about a recovery regime unfolding for markets,” Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco, said on Bloomberg Radio. “But it’s going to take a little time before we know if this really is something of a turning point for inflation and the Fed can be a lot more comfortable about hastening the end of tightening.”

Despite these positive signs in Asia and indications of moderating inflation in the US, higher borrowing costs are a headwind for the global economy.

The cumulative impact of prior interest-rate hikes will continue to weigh on growth and corporate profits, according to Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, who recommends that investors take a defensive position.

In Japan, the economy shrank in the three months through September, as consumers spent less amid a resurgence of Covid-19 cases and the weak yen battered trade. The yen traded around 140 versus the dollar on Tuesday, having strengthened from the 150 level seen in October.

Elsewhere, oil extended losses as concerns over the near-term demand outlook overshadowed signs of tightening supply heading into winter.

Key events this week:

China retail sales, industrial production, Tuesday

Former US President Donald Trump plans to make an announcement, Tuesday

US empire manufacturing, PPI, Tuesday

US business inventories, cross-border investment, retail sales, industrial production, Wednesday

Fed’s John Williams, Lael Brainard and SEC Chair Gary Gensler speak, Wednesday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Wednesday

Eurozone CPI, Thursday

US housing starts, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Neel Kashkari, Loretta Mester speak, Thursday

US Conference Board leading index, existing home sales, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 9:07 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.9%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1%

Japan’s Topix index rose 0.2%

South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.3%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.2%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng futures rose 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0320

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 140.26 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.0430 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.2% to $16,575.13

Ether rose 1.1% to $1,239.72

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 3.87%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 3.75%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell to $85.42 a barrel

Spot gold fell to $1,769.35 an ounce

