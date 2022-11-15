Asian Stocks Eke Out Gains Before China Data: Markets Wrap

Asian Stocks Eke Out Gains Before China Data: Markets Wrap
Brett Miller and Tassia Sipahutar
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday amid fragile sentiment following a choppy session on Wall Street and ahead of a slew of Chinese economic data.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Shares rose in Japan and South Korea while Australian equities declined. Futures indicated gains later for Hong Kong. Contracts for the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose in Asia after both indexes fell around 1% Monday, snapping a two-day rally.

The dollar and Treasury yields held their advance, with the 10-year rate around 3.87% after Federal Reserve speakers highlighted resolve to be persistent until inflation heads back down to levels consistent with the 2% target. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard briefly buoyed sentiment after she said it would be appropriate “soon” to slow the pace of interest-rate hikes.

China will continue to loom large for sentiment in Asia, with key indicators due including retail sales and industrial production, as well as the medium-term lending facility rate.

Chinese stocks listed in the US extended their rally to a third day after Joe Biden and Xi Jinping called for reduced tensions between the world’s two biggest economies during a meeting in Bali, Indonesia.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index has now risen more than 20% from a low on Oct. 31, meeting the common definition of a technical bull market. The easing of some virus controls and sweeping measures to support the property market have given traders confidence that Beijing is finally taking concrete steps to tackle the two biggest sore points for the economy and markets.

“It’s certainly a time to be thinking about a recovery regime unfolding for markets,” Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco, said on Bloomberg Radio. “But it’s going to take a little time before we know if this really is something of a turning point for inflation and the Fed can be a lot more comfortable about hastening the end of tightening.”

Despite these positive signs in Asia and indications of moderating inflation in the US, higher borrowing costs are a headwind for the global economy.

The cumulative impact of prior interest-rate hikes will continue to weigh on growth and corporate profits, according to Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, who recommends that investors take a defensive position.

Read More: Wall Street Managers Are Pushing Back on Easing Inflation Hopes

In Japan, the economy shrank in the three months through September, as consumers spent less amid a resurgence of Covid-19 cases and the weak yen battered trade. The yen traded around 140 versus the dollar on Tuesday, having strengthened from the 150 level seen in October.

Elsewhere, oil extended losses as concerns over the near-term demand outlook overshadowed signs of tightening supply heading into winter.

Read More: From Bad to Worse? Next Year’s Economic Risks Are Already Here

Key events this week:

  • China retail sales, industrial production, Tuesday

  • Former US President Donald Trump plans to make an announcement, Tuesday

  • US empire manufacturing, PPI, Tuesday

  • US business inventories, cross-border investment, retail sales, industrial production, Wednesday

  • Fed’s John Williams, Lael Brainard and SEC Chair Gary Gensler speak, Wednesday

  • ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Wednesday

  • Eurozone CPI, Thursday

  • US housing starts, initial jobless claims, Thursday

  • Fed’s Neel Kashkari, Loretta Mester speak, Thursday

  • US Conference Board leading index, existing home sales, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 9:07 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.9%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1%

  • Japan’s Topix index rose 0.2%

  • South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.3%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.2%

  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng futures rose 0.5%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

  • The euro was little changed at $1.0320

  • The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 140.26 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.0430 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin rose 1.2% to $16,575.13

  • Ether rose 1.1% to $1,239.72

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 3.87%

  • Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 3.75%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude fell to $85.42 a barrel

  • Spot gold fell to $1,769.35 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Isabelle Lee.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Massachusetts’ GOP governor urges party to let go of Trump

    Gov. Charlie Baker has said he left the presidential line of his 2016 and 2020 ballots blank rather than vote for Donald Trump.

  • Defense & National Security — Biden calls out China’s ‘aggressive’ Taiwan posture

    In a closely watched bilateral meeting on the world stage, President Biden voiced objections to what the White House called Beijing’s “aggressive” actions on Taiwan while telling Chinese President Xi Jinping that the U.S. policy toward the democratic island has not changed. We’ll share details of the meeting, plus former President Trump’s latest move to try to shield records from…

  • EXPLAINER: Russia's war, climate among vexing issues at G-20

    President Joe Biden and other leaders of the Group of 20 top economies will have the chance to discuss the world’s most pressing problems at their summit in Bali, Indonesia. The forum of 19 of the largest national economies and the European Union was formed to encourage cooperation and coordination on global issues such financial stability, climate change and sustainable economic growth.

  • NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. sues Nike for millions

    The longtime Nike athlete re-signed with the Beaverton-based footwear giant in 2017, inking one of the richest shoe deals ever at the time.

  • Lawsuit: Mississippi abortion ban might not be valid yet

    A group of anti-abortion doctors in Mississippi, where state leaders led the charge to overturn Roe v. Wade, say the validity of the state's law banning most abortions remains uncertain and that further legal action is needed to clarify it and protect them from possible punishment by medical institutions. The Mississippi Justice Institute makes the claim in a lawsuit it filed Monday on behalf of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists against the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure and its executive director, Dr. Kenneth Cleveland. The lawsuit argues that when the U.S. Supreme Court issued its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the case that stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion, it did not resolve a gray area in state law surrounding abortion rights.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Holds Steady Through FTX Gloom

    Most other major cryptos were trading in the green, albeit barely so. Market Wrap is CoinDesk’s daily newsletter diving into what happened in today's crypto markets.

  • Senate to Vote on Legislation to Protect Same-Sex Marriage

    The Senate is set to vote on legislation to protect same-sex marriage this week after bipartisan lawmakers came to an agreement on Monday to advance it.

  • Ukraine city of Kherson liberated from Russians

    Citizens celebrate the end of 9 months of Russian occupation while President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vows to recapture more Ukrainian land.

  • After beating election deniers, bipartisan group of secretaries of state talk democracy

    With some races still outstanding, the 2022 midterm elections proved to be a particular blow to the Republican secretary of state candidates who supported former President Donald Trump's false claims that the 2020 contest was stolen. At a joint news conference on Monday, a panel of bipartisan secretaries of state or secretaries-elect from some of the most contested battlegrounds where Trump tried to overturn his 2020 defeat -- including Arizona, Georgia and Michigan -- said the squashing of election deniers last week was a signal that Americans were also rejecting evidence-free claims of election-rigging. Supporters of 2020 election denialism -- which was investigated and rejected by the courts and local officials of both parties across the country -- have so far won races for secretary of state in Alabama, Indiana and Wyoming.

  • The Electric Grid Still Isn't Ready for EVs and Electric Big Rigs

    The EV transition is going to impact every part of transportation in the U.S. From fire trucks to school buses, everything that uses gas and has wheels is going to have to turn into an EV. The downside to this transition is that we aren’t quite ready for it yet. Parts of the transportation industry are changing faster than grid upgrades can come. Take electric semi-trucks. Bloomberg reports that truck stops will have to have enough energy to power a small town to handle the charging needs of EV

  • Hispanic voters gave Latino Democrats edge to turn New Mexico blue

    Latina Democratic incumbent Teresa Leger Fernandez and Democratic candidate Gabe Vasquez won both their congressional racees and turning Arizona blue again.

  • Methane emissions from 15 meat and dairy companies rival those of the EU

    Combined emissions from 15 companies surpass Russia’s and equate to more than 80% of EU’s methane footprint, study finds

  • US Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks ended a choppy session lower after two Federal Reserve officials highlighted the central bank’s resolve to be persistent until it brings inflation down meaningfully. Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, Laments Bad ActorsThe S&P 500

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks seesaw, end lower as retail earnings loom

    U.S. stocks seesawed Monday but ended the day lower as Wall Street waited for another round of earnings and key data from the retail sector.

  • Documents show big foreign gov't spending at Trump hotel

    The Trump hotel in Washington took in more than $750,000 from six foreign governments at sensitive moments in their U.S. relations, with guests spending as much as $10,000 per room a night, according to documents from the Trump family company's former accountants released Monday by a congressional committee. The Trump International Hotel received at least $259,724 on a visit by Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and other officials in September 2017 while the U.S. Justice Department was investigating his role in a money laundering scandal, according to a statement released by the Democratic-led House Oversight Committee. Saudi Arabia spent at least $164,929 that same year and in 2018 for hotel stays while trying to win over support after its invasion and blockade of Qatar, according to the committee, citing documents from former Trump accountants Mazars USA.

  • Wall Street ends lower as investors gauge Fed's policy path

    Wall Street's main indexes ended lower on Monday, with real estate and discretionary sectors leading broad declines, as investors digested comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials about plans for interest rate hikes and looked for next catalysts after last week's big stock market rally. Earlier on Monday, Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard signaled that the central bank would will likely soon slow its interest rates hikes. A massive equity rally late last week was set off by a softer-than-expected inflation report that boosted investor hopes the Fed could dial back on its monetary tightening that has punished markets this year.

  • NTSB investigating vintage military aircraft crash in Dallas

    Officials have also released the names of the six people killed in the collision between two vintage military aircraft at a Dallas air show.

  • Fed may cut size of rate increases, but is not 'softening' inflation fight, Waller says

    The U.S. Federal Reserve may consider slowing the pace of rate increases at its next meeting but that should not be seen as a "softening" in its commitment to lower inflation, Federal Reserve Gov. Christopher Waller said on Sunday. Markets should now pay attention to the "endpoint" of rate increases, not the pace of each move, and that endpoint is likely still "a ways off," Waller said in response to a series of questions on monetary policy at an economic conference organized by UBS in Australia.

  • Largo Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: US$0.033 loss per share (vs US$0.14 profit in 3Q 2021)

    Largo ( TSE:LGO ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$54.3m (flat on 3Q 2021). Net loss...

  • If You Invested $10k In Annaly Capital Management 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Be Making In Dividends Today

    Income investors are always on the lookout for stocks that will produce high-yielding dividends, but many of these stocks do not perform well over the long term. Ironically, one of the most popular mortgage real estate investment trusts (mREITs) among income investors is a stock market laggard despite its reputation as a high-yielding income stock. Let’s take a closer look. Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) is an mREIT that invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) to loan money on re