Asian stocks extend global rally after U.S. jobs report

FILE PHOTO: Asian stocks drop as Fed shift reverberates
Kevin Buckland
·3 min read

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO (Reuters) - Most Asian stocks gained on Monday, extending the rally that took global equities to a record high after a U.S. jobs report signalled the economic recovery remained intact but didn't yet warrant any immediate withdrawal of Federal Reserve stimulus.

Japanese markets, however, bucked the trend, with the Nikkei falling 0.5% following a surge in COVID-19 infections in Tokyo, just weeks before the city hosts the Olympics.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3%, led by a 1% gain in Taiwan. Chinese blue chips added 0.1%.

Trading is set to be thinner than usual with U.S. markets closed for the extended 4th of July weekend, meaning "some of those upside moves might be capped and price action might be choppy," according to Kyle Rodda, a market analyst at IG in Melbourne.

"But given Friday’s nonfarm payrolls numbers, things are still really, really optimistic, and I think you'll start to see that come through again as the week unfolds," Rodda said.

"Conditions are right for equities to continue to push higher right across the globe."

The MSCI All Country World index closed at a record 724.66 last week, and edged 0.1% higher on Monday.

S&P 500 futures pointed to a 0.1% dip for Tuesday's open, after the index closed 0.8% higher at a record 4,352.34 on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.8% to hit a record. [.N]

U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by a bigger-than-expected 850,000 jobs last month. But the unemployment rate unexpectedly ticked up to 5.9% from 5.8%, while the closely watched average hourly earnings, a gauge of wage inflation, rose 0.3% last month, lower than the consensus forecast for a 0.4% increase.

"The goldilocks print suggests there is no need to accelerate the tapering timeline or the implied rate hike profile," Tapas Strickland, an analyst at National Australia Bank, wrote in a client note.

"Overall the level of payrolls is still 6.8 million below pre-pandemic February 2020 levels and is still below the level of substantial progress needed by the Fed. As such there is nothing in this report for the Fed to become hawkish about."

Eyes will be trained on the minutes of the Federal Open Markets Committee meeting from last month, when policymakers surprised markets by signalling two rate hikes by the end of 2023.

Commentary by Fed officials since then has been more balanced, particularly from Chair Jerome Powell, and investors will parse Wednesday's release for further clues on the timing of policy tightening.

U.S. bond markets were closed for the holiday, after the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield sank to 1.4306%.

The dollar was mostly flat on Monday after dropping from a three-month high at the end of last week, pressured by the weaker details of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report.

The greenback was little changed at 111.055 yen and $1.18615 per euro.

Gold edged up 0.1% to $1,789.46 an ounce.

Crude oil slipped as OPEC+ talks dragged on. Saudi Arabia's energy minister pushed back on Sunday against opposition by fellow Gulf producer the United Arab Emirates to a proposed OPEC+ deal and called for "compromise and rationality" to secure agreement when the group reconvenes on Monday.

Brent crude fell 29 cents to $75.88 a barrel, and U.S. crude lost 24 cents to $74.92 a barrel. [O/R]

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Four-star linebacker Shawn Murphy includes Ohio State in top five

    Still a long way to go with this recruitment, but the Buckeyes are in the top five. We'll keep an eye on it all.

  • These are the most expensive states for taking out a mortgage

    Plus, find out how much closing costs will run you if you're refinancing.

  • The Latest: S. Korea reports over 700 new virus cases

    South Korea has reported 711 new cases of the coronavirus as infections continued to grow in the greater capital area. It was the third straight day of over 700 and the highest daily jump for a Monday since early January, when the country was enduring its worst wave of the virus. Usually a smaller number of cases are reported at the start of the week, due to reduced testing on weekends, and the country’s caseload may grow faster over the next few days.

  • In push to end gerrymandering, an unlikely state steps into the spotlight

    If deeply partisan Michigan can redraw its political lines, there’s “hope for other places that also might seem hopeless," an expert said.

  • US lobster fisheries anxious over upcoming whale protections

    The profitable U.S. lobster fishery will soon have to contend with new rules designed to protect an endangered species of whale, and that could necessitate major changes for people in the industry. The federal government is working on new rules designed to reduce risk to North Atlantic right whales, which number only about 360. One of the threats the whales face is entanglement in ropes that connect to lobster and crab traps in the ocean.

  • Israel arrests Palestinian rights lawyer who protested Abbas

    A Palestinian human rights lawyer was detained by Israeli forces early Sunday after taking part in a protest in the occupied West Bank against Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, his rights group said. The Independent Commission for Human Rights said Farid al-Atrash was detained at an Israeli checkpoint while returning from a protest against the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah, where the PA is headquartered. It said al-Atrash was transferred to Israel's Hadassah Hospital.

  • ‘I can’t live on $709 a month’: Americans on social security push for its expansion

    Calls for reform include increasing benefits in line with cost of living as employers provide fewer retirement pensions An average of 65 million Americans receive a monthly social security benefit, with majority of payments going to retired workers and their dependents. Photograph: John Nacion/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock Nancy Reynolds, age 74, of Cape Canaveral, Florida, works as a cashier at Walmart while struggling to make ends meet on her work income and social security benefits of just $70

  • NASA's Perseverance rover is driving itself around Mars using an enhanced auto-navigation system

    Perseverance's AutoNav system lets it take charge of its drive around Mars without heavily relying on human intervention.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Income seekers will net anywhere from 7.5% to nearly 10% annually with these top-tier dividend stocks.

  • A Stock Market Crash Is Unavoidable: 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy When It Happens

    For many investors, the idea of a stock market crash is terrifying -- especially with the memory of the coronavirus crash, which saw the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) lose 34% in 33 calendar days, still fresh. There are currently a number of reasons to believe that a stock market crash or steep correction is on the horizon. For example, the S&P 500 has declined by at least 10% within three years of each of the previous eight bear markets prior to the coronavirus crash.

  • Nvidia Announced a Stock Split. Here's Why Investors Shouldn't Care

    NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a popular manufacturer of graphics chips, and the tech company's shares come at a high price -- more than $800 per share as of the end of June. Nvidia shares are up more than 30% since the split was announced. While stock splits change the per-share price, they have no actual impact on the underlying value of the company or its share value.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    The guru behind ARK Invest is bullish on these tech stocks -- and long-term investors should be too.

  • Wall Street Predicts This Dividend Stock Will Soar More Than 40%

    Baseball players and fans know all about the sacrifice play. Growth is ruled out in order to advance the goal of receiving steady income. While some dividend stocks might require the trade-off between growth and income, it's not a sacrifice that you necessarily have to make.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Cohu Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer in July (and Beyond)

    Historically, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks. Since the end of the Great Recession, lending rates have moved to all-time lows and the Federal Reserve has used quantitative-easing measures to weigh down long-term yields. With lending rates expected to remain low for the foreseeable future and the U.S. economy in recovery mode, the following three growth stocks look as if they'll make investors richer in July, and well beyond.

  • 3 Surefire Growth Stocks That Can Go to the Moon

    In particular, retail traders have been buying shares and out-of-the-money call options in stocks with very high levels of short interest, with the purpose of effecting a short squeeze. In simple terms, traders are looking to send the share price for these volatile momentum stocks "to the moon." While I don't disagree that a company's share price can be proverbially sent to the moon, I don't see any of the so-called Reddit stocks getting there.

  • Why This Is One of the Best Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Terrific growth, solid prospects, and an attractive valuation make this tech stock a compelling buy.

  • Hammer-thrower Gwen Berry's tweets about 'retarded' white people and rape resurface after protesting national anthem

    The U.S. hammer-thrower who turned away from the American flag during the national anthem at an Olympic trial wrote about drunk "white people" being "sooo retarded" and made light of rape in her early 20s.

  • Donald Trump Jr. Concedes Felony Count In Indictment Against Dad's Company Is True

    Junior acknowledges dad paid tuition for Allen Weisselberg's grandkids -- because he's a "good guy." The 15-felony indictment says it was a tax dodge.

  • Buying These 3 Robinhood Stocks Could Be the Smartest Investing Moves You'll Ever Make

    In the book, author James Surowiecki laid out the case that "the many are smarter than the few." Take, for example, Robinhood's 100 most popular list. It includes the stocks most widely held by investors on the trading platform.