Asian Stocks Eye Mixed Open on Recovery Concerns: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set for a cautious start Wednesday after a dip in U.S. shares on concern that the delta coronavirus variant is slowing the economic recovery from the pandemic.

Futures for Japan were steady, Australian contracts slipped and those for Hong Kong rose. U.S. futures fluctuated after the S&P 500 fell and the Nasdaq 100 climbed to a record as investors sought more defensive areas of the market. Chinese technology equities listed in the U.S. jumped on bets that the worst of Beijing’s regulatory crackdown has passed.

A selloff across bond markets intensified in part due to a flood of debt sales. German 10-year yields surged and U.S. 10-year Treasuries slid. Strategists are now evaluating how long a recent bout of yield-curve steepening might last. The dollar rallied to around the highest levels this month.

Crude oil and aluminum were among the commodities that retreated on the stronger greenback. Bitcoin plunged amid El Salvador’s rocky implementation of a law that makes the cryptocurrency legal tender.

The prospect of a slower economic reopening and an eventual reduction in emergency stimulus support from the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank are leading to some investor wariness. At the same time, global shares remain in sight of all-time highs, indicating the jitters are relatively contained so far.

“Localized setbacks in combating the virus have the potential to contribute to market volatility and slow the economic rebound in selected countries,” Mark Haefele, chief investment officer for global wealth management at UBS Group AG, wrote in a note. “But we continue to see broad progress in curbing the pandemic and returning to economic normality.”

In China, an investor exodus from China Evergrande Group deepened after its bond and stock ratings were cut further. Warnings that Beijing’s campaign to cool its property market -- a vital economic sector -- will go too far are multiplying.

What to watch this week:

U.S. President Joe Biden will likely make his choice this week on whether to renominate Fed Chair Jerome Powell to a second termDallas Fed President Robert Kaplan holds a virtual town hall discussion WednesdayECB President Christine Lagarde holds a press conference after the bank’s rate decision ThursdayChina PPI, CPI, new yuan loans, money supply, aggregate financing, Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were steady as of 7:02 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2%Nikkei 255 futures were little changedS&P/ASX 200 Index futures shed 0.4%Hang Seng Index futures advanced 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4%The euro was at $1.1844The Japanese yen was at 110.28 per dollarThe offshore yuan was at 6.4624 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 1.37%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $68.33 a barrelGold was at $1,795.29 an ounce

