Asian Stocks Eye Steady Open After U.S. Tech Gains: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set for a steady open Thursday after large U.S. technology shares climbed in a defensive tilt to the Wall Street rally. A gauge of the dollar held a decline.

Futures climbed in Japan and Hong Kong but fell in Australia. U.S. equity contracts fluctuated, following a record close in the Nasdaq 100 and little change in the S&P 500. Economic data overnight were mixed, suggesting a slower labor market recovery. Google parent Alphabet Inc. edged down in extended trading on the risk of a second antitrust lawsuit.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields retreated below 1.30%. Traders are awaiting key U.S. jobs data Friday for more clues on the economic outlook and the likely timeline for a reduction in Federal Reserve pandemic-era stimulus.

Chinese technology stocks listed in the U.S. extended their rebound on bets that the worst of Beijing’s regulatory crackdown may be over. Separately, China’s central bank will provide 300 billion yuan ($46.4 billion) of low-cost funding to support small- and medium-sized firms. Officials recently signaled plans to selectively loosen monetary policy to cushion the economy.

Investors are trying to assess when the delta variant virus outbreak might peak as well as the implications of reduced central bank policy support in the months ahead. Global stocks are at record levels and gauges of implied financial market volatility are declining, suggesting many remain optimistic that the reopening from the health crisis will weather challenges.

“The market is fading Covid more as a risk in terms of really hampering economic activity,” Tracie McMillion, head of global asset allocation strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, said on Bloomberg Television. “We think the Fed is going to stick with their word and they will start tapering later this year. But we don’t think they are going to be in any hurry to raise interest rates.”

One of the key questions is the likely outlook for the Treasury market. Famed investor Bill Gross said 10-year yields “have nowhere to go but up” and are set to reach 2% over the next year. The yield has scope to hit 1.90% in coming months, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. technical strategist Jason Hunter.

The latest ADP Research Institute data showed U.S. companies added fewer jobs than expected in August. Manufacturing expanded at a stronger-than-estimated pace but faced supply snarls and labor constraints.

Elsewhere, oil slipped in the wake of a relatively harmonious OPEC+ decision to gradually raise supply and a bullish U.S. oil inventory report.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

U.S. factory orders, durable goods, trade balance, initial jobless claims ThursdayU.S. jobs report Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were steady as of 8:37 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 was little changedNasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2%Nikkei 225 futures added 0.1%S&P/ASX 200 futures slipped 0.2%Hang Seng futures rose 0.7% earlier

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steadyThe euro was at $1.1841The offshore yuan was at 6.4518 per dollarThe Japanese yen was at 110.08 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.29%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6% to $68.21 a barrelGold was at $1,813.53 an ounce

