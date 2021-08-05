Asia Stocks Steady as Traders Mull Fed; Oil Lower: Markets Wrap

Andreea Papuc
·3 min read
In this article:
(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were steady early Thursday after U.S. shares dipped amid mixed economic data and comments from a Federal Reserve official that the central bank is on course to taper stimulus support.

Equities edged up in South Korea and Japan and were little changed in Australia. U.S. contracts climbed. The S&P 500 fell from a record overnight, led lower by energy shares, while the technology sector proved more resilient. Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the Fed is on track for a liftoff in interest rates in 2023 and an announcement later this year on paring bond purchases.

Clarida’s comments helped to cement money-market bets for an initial rate hike in early 2023. The latest economic data showed a much softer-than-expected ADP employment report but a record expansion for U.S. service industries. Treasury yields edged up and the dollar held a climb.

Oil held below $70 a barrel after an increase in U.S. crude inventories added to concerns about demand recovery amid the coronavirus resurgence.

Clarida painted an upbeat picture of the outlook while acknowledging that the rapid spread of the delta virus strain poses a downside risk. Global stocks remain close to all-time highs as investors assess the Fed outlook, robust earnings and the challenges to economic reopening from Covid-19. China’s regulatory crackdown on private industries also remains in focus.

“The market’s signaling we’re not out of the woods yet,” Cate Faddis, Grace Capital president and chief investment officer, said in an interview. “On the other hand, we’ve had a very strong year. It’s rational for the market to take a deep breath.”

Among other Fed comments, St. Louis President James Bullard reiterated the view that the jump in U.S. inflation will be temporary but added it will be “more persistent” than many expect. Dallas President Robert Kaplan called for a gradual reduction in bond purchases soon as long as there’s progress in jobs numbers.

In cryptocurrencies, the second-largest coin Ether was around a two-month high following a software upgrade that will trim the pace at which fresh tokens are minted.

Meanwhile, global Covid-19 cases topped 200 million in the 18-month pandemic. Israel, one of the world’s most vaccinated nations, called on employers to switch to work-at-home and warned that it may have to impose new lockdowns.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Bank of England is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate and its bond-buying target unchanged ThursdayReserve Bank of India monetary policy decision, briefing FridayThe U.S. jobs report is expected to show another robust month of hiring Friday

For more market analysis read our MLIV blog.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were up 0.2% as of 9:15 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.5%Nasdaq 100 contracts rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2%Japan’s Topix index rose 0.1%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.1%South Korea’s Kospi added 0.2%

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 109.55 per dollarThe offshore yuan traded at 6.4622 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flatThe euro was at $1.1839

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 1.19%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $68.29 a barrelGold was at $1,811.08 an ounce

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

