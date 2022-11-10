Asian Stocks Fall Amid Crypto Slump Before CPI: Markets Wrap

Asian Stocks Fall Amid Crypto Slump Before CPI: Markets Wrap
Richard Henderson
(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks weakened after US shares fell and fear swept through cryptocurrencies, denting risk appetite ahead of crucial inflation data due later Thursday.

Shares in Japan and Australia fell, while equity futures in China declined. The S&P 500 slumped, ending a three-day advance. Earnings from Walt Disney Co. and News Corp. disappointed. The dollar held gains from Wednesday and bond yields fell in Australia and New Zealand, following Treasuries.

Bitcoin tumbled by the biggest margin since March 2020 Wednesday to dip below $16,000 after Binance scrapped plans to acquire embattled exchange FTX.com, which may face bankruptcy. The action pressured shares in Asian companies related to cryptocurrencies after their US peers fell sharply.

US voters delivered a mixed verdict in midterm elections. Republicans headed for control of the House by smaller margins than forecast while the race for Senate continued.

A divided congress “would likely block further bold fiscal moves,” Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, said in a note. For markets, however, “Federal Reserve policy, rather than fiscal policy, will remain the main driver.”

October inflation data will offer clues on the path of Fed tightening. JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts said a hot print could send US stocks 6% lower in Thursday trade.

Oil traded flat after its worst day in nearly a month as US stockpiles grew and Covid outbreaks in China threatened growth.

Key events this week:

  • US CPI, US initial jobless claims, Thursday

  • Fed officials Lorie Logan, Esther George, Loretta Mester speak at events, Thursday

  • US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Stocks

  • Futures on the S&P 500 were little changed as of 9:07 a.m. Tokyo time

  • The Topix Index fell 0.7%

  • Hang Seng futures fell 1.7%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.5%

  • Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.2%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

  • The euro was little changed at $1.0018

  • The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 146.29 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2696 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin rose 1.2% to $15,918.29

  • Ether fell 0.5% to $1,100.02

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.09%

  • Australia’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 3.79%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

  • Spot gold was little changed

--With assistance from Stephen Kirkland.

