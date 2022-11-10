Asian Stocks Fall, Crypto Bounces Before CPI: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks weakened after US shares fell and cryptocurrencies arrested a sharp decline that sapped risk appetite ahead of crucial inflation data due later Thursday.

Shares in Japan, China and Australia fell. US equity futures inched higher after the S&P 500 slumped Wednesday to end a three-day advance. Earnings from Walt Disney Co. and News Corp. disappointed. The dollar treaded water after a Wednesday rally and bond yields fell in Australia and New Zealand, following Treasuries.

Bitcoin climbed above $16,000 after tumbling by the biggest margin since March 2020 Wednesday as Binance scrapped plans to acquire embattled exchange FTX.com, which may face bankruptcy. The action pressured shares in Asian companies related to cryptocurrencies after their US peers fell sharply.

US voters delivered a mixed verdict in midterm elections. Republicans headed for control of the House by smaller margins than forecast while the race for Senate continued.

A divided congress “would likely block further bold fiscal moves,” Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, said in a note. For markets, however, “Federal Reserve policy, rather than fiscal policy, will remain the main driver.”

October inflation data will offer clues on the path of Fed tightening. JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts said a hot print could send US stocks 6% lower in Thursday trade.

Oil traded flat after its worst day in nearly a month as US stockpiles grew and Covid outbreaks in China threatened growth.

Key events this week:

US CPI, US initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed officials Lorie Logan, Esther George, Loretta Mester speak at events, Thursday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 12:29 p.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 2.1%

Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.4%

Japan’s Topix Index fell 0.9%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.4%

The Hang Seng Index fell 2%

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.5%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0019

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 146.19 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2694 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 3.8% to $16,326.09

Ether rose 5.7% to $1,168.51

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.08%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined 11 basis points to 3.76%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,708.45 an ounce

