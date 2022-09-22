Stocks Extend Drop on Fed Vow to Quell Inflation: Markets Wrap

Stocks Extend Drop on Fed Vow to Quell Inflation: Markets Wrap
1
Brett Miller
4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Share market declines deepened in Asian trading amid diminishing odds of a soft economic landing after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 75 basis points and signaled further aggressive tightening.

Shares fell in China, Japan and South Korea while US futures dropped after the S&P 500’s slide overnight took it more than 20% below the record high in January. Chinese tech stocks led declines as Hong Kong’s benchmark equities gauge headed for lows last seen in 2011.

Sentiment took an additional hit from Russia’s escalation of its war with Ukraine and tensions between Beijing and Taiwan.

Treasury two-year yields rose further above 4% to trade around the highest since 2007 as investors positioned for further rate hikes. The 10-year yield erased Wednesday’s fall while still reflecting market worries of recession.

A dollar gauge traded near a record high while the euro was around the lowest in 20 years. South Korea’s won weakened past the 1,400 threshold to the greenback for the first time since 2009.

The yuan strengthened even as China set its reference rate for the currency stronger-than-expected for a record 21st day.

Jerome Powell vowed that the Fed would crush inflation and said his main message was that officials were “strongly resolved” to bring it down to the 2% goal, adding that “we will keep at it until the job is done.” The phrase invoked the title of former Fed chief Paul Volcker’s memoir “Keeping at It.”

Read: Fed Delivers Third-Straight Big Hike, Sees More Increases Ahead

Markets in Asia also have to contend with a host of central bank meetings in the region. Taiwan, Indonesia and the Philippines are all set to raise rates on Thursday.

Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s Bank of Japan is expected buck the trend by maintaining ultra-loose settings, which will keep downward pressure on the yen. Meanwhile, the BOJ’s massive bond purchases to cap yields are squashing liquidity for the benchmark 10-year bond.

“With the new rate projections, the Fed is engineering a hard landing -- a soft landing is almost out of the question,” said Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Global Investors. “Jerome Powell almost channeled his inner Paul Volcker today, talking about the forceful and rapid steps the Fed has taken, and is likely to continue taking, as it attempts to stamp out painful inflation pressures and ward off an even worse scenario later down the line.”

Officials forecast that rates would reach 4.4% by the end of this year and 4.6% in 2023, a more hawkish shift in their so-called dot plot than expected. That implies a fourth-straight 75-basis-point hike could be on the table for the next gathering in November -- about a week before the US midterm elections.

Elsewhere in markets, oil traded near $83 a barrel, gold fell and bitcoin was under pressure below $19,000.

Key events this week:

  • Bank of Japan monetary policy decision, Thursday

  • The Bank of England interest rate decision, Thursday

  • US Conference Board leading index, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Here are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures fell 0.9% as of 10:35 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 1.7%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 1.3%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.8%

  • The Topix index weakened 0.8%

  • The Kospi index lost 1.4%

  • The Hang Seng Index dropped 2.2%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4%

  • The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 144.33 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was at 7.0943 to the dollar

  • The euro slipped 0.2% to $0.9818

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose four basis points to 3.57%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $83.25 a barrel

  • Gold declined 0.9% to $1,658.96 an ounce

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

