Asian stocks jump after Powell hints at rate hike slowdown

FILE PHOTO: An electronic board shows Shanghai and Shenzhen stock indexes in Shanghai
Ankur Banerjee
·3 min read

By Ankur Banerjee

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asian equities jumped on Thursday, while the dollar slid as investors poured into risky assets after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell opened the door to a slowdown in the pace of monetary tightening.

In an eagerly-awaited speech, Powell said the central bank could scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes "as soon as December," but cautioned that the fight against inflation was far from over.

Powell's comments at the Brookings Institution in Washington sent Wall Street equities soaring, while the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields fell.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan jumped 2% in early Asian trade.

The index posted its biggest monthly gain in nearly 30 years in November as hopes for a Fed pivot towards slower rate hikes gathered steam after four consecutive 75-basis-point increases. But the index was still down about 17.5% on the year.

Japan's Nikkei opened 1% higher while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.85%. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.20%.

ING regional head of research Robert Carnell said it will be very hard now for the Fed to push back against market expectations for a slowdown in rate hikes.

"It looks as if Fed Chair Powell didn't get the memo to push back against pivot hopes and keep financial conditions tight before he went to give his speech," he said.

"So let's hope that inflation does keep on falling, or this may look like a missed opportunity."

Markets are currently pricing in a 91% probability that the Fed will increase rates by 50 basis points on Dec. 14, and see a 9% chance of another 75 basis point hike.

Mainland China stocks opened up 1.2% and Hong Kong shares rose 2.5% in early trade after they closed higher on Wednesday following the easing of COVID-19 measures in Guangzhou city.

China's factory activity shrank in November as widespread curbs disrupted manufacturers' output, a private sector survey showed on Thursday, weighing on employment and economic growth in the third quarter.

U.S. Treasury yields fell after Powell's comments and remained lower Thursday. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 8.3 basis points at 3.618%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was 6.8 bps lower at 3.755%.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 5.2 bps at 4.321%.

The safe-haven dollar also lost its footing, with the dollar index - which measures the currency against six major peers including the yen and euro - extending Wednesday's more than 1% drop into Thursday, dipping as low as 105.69.

The Japanese yen strengthened 1.02% versus the greenback at 136.65 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at $1.2086, up 0.25% on the day.

In commodity markets, gold prices climbed to a two-week high in early Asian trade on Thursday. Spot gold added 0.5% to $1,776.95 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures gained 1.73% to $1,776.20 an ounce.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks rise as Fed looks to moderate pace of interest rate hikes; NIO and HZNP in focus

    Well, it’s official. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell has signaled that the central bank is considering a lower rate hike in December. After bumping up rates by 75 basis points at time in four hikes from June to November, Powell’s comments today indicate that the Fed is leaning toward a rate increase of 50 basis for the December FOMC meeting. Noting that the Fed still holds to its policy of targeting a 2% inflation rate, Powell also said, “It makes sense to moderate the pace of our rate incre

  • Japan's factory activity shrinks for first time nearly 2 years -PMI

    Japan's manufacturing activity contracted for the first time in nearly two years in November, a private survey showed, as a slump in demand and output deepened driven largely by a slowdown in the global economy and still-elevated inflationary pressures. Thursday's survey data suggest the world's third-biggest economy will remain underpowered for a while longer as demand conditions soften broadly and China - a major trading partner - grapples with a renewed spike in COVID-19 cases. The au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to a seasonally adjusted 49.0 in November from October's 50.7 final, and below the flash reading of 49.4.

  • Hackers dump more customer data from Australian insurer Medibank

    Australia's biggest health insurer, Medibank Private Ltd,, said on Thursday that hackers had released more of its stolen medical records, as media reported that the complete set of data on millions of customers was now public. The latest release on the dark web follows progressive uploads, including records of customers' mental health and alcohol use, that began after Medibank said on Nov. 7 it would not pay a ransom. "The raw data we have analysed today so far is incomplete and hard to understand," chief executive David Koczkar said.

  • SoftBank Taps Yield-Hungry Retail Investors in Japan Bond Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology giant SoftBank Group Corp. sold bonds to retail investors in Japan for the second time this year, underlining demand for juicier yields. Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceStock Traders Cheer Powell’s Risk-Friendly Shift: Markets WrapNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results

  • iPhone City Maintains Plant Curbs as China Tweaks Covid Approach

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s most important iPhone assembly plant remains in a closed-loop operation that curtails workers’ movement on campus, potentially complicating the effort to resume full production.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceStock Traders Cheer Powell’s Risk-Friendly Shift: Markets WrapNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InAn Arizona Co

  • Chinese Stocks May Extend Rally as Beijing Softens Covid Stance

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks may track their US peers higher, after a briefing by top health officials pointed to a further move away from Covid Zero and bolstered reopening optimism. Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceStock Traders Cheer Powell’s Risk-Friendly Shift: Markets WrapNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Ce

  • GoTo Plumbs New Low After Early Backers’ Lock-Up Expires

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of GoTo Group plunged to yet another record low after a lock-up on its major shareholders’ stakes expired, freeing early backers to reduce their holdings.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceStock Traders Cheer Powell’s Risk-Friendly Shift: Markets WrapNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Ele

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Stocks Jump On Hopes For Zero-Covid Shift

    Best China stocks: Hopes are rising again that the Chinese government will ease harsh zero-Covid restrictions.

  • Dow and Nasdaq among top November performers, tech sector leads intraday gains

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre looks at how markets performed in the month of November.

  • Nasdaq CEO hopeful IPOs will pick up in 2023, calls for more crypto regulation

    There are currently about 200 companies in the pipeline for initial public offerings on the Nasdaq, which is below the range of the last few years of 250 to 300, Friedman said during an interview at the Reuters NEXT conference. Last year was a banner year for IPOs at Nasdaq with over 750 new listings, fueled in large part by the boom in special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), but that activity has slowed to a trickle as high inflation and rising interest rates have soured market sentiment and SPACs have drawn regulatory scrutiny. Nasdaq had 143 IPOs in the first nine months of 2022, versus 557 over the first three quarters of 2021.

  • Dow climbs over 600 points ahead of the close, Nasdaq leaders surge

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre looks at how markets settled on Wednesday afternoon.

  • Raiders defensive line hopes to build on recent progress

    HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) The signs are starting to show that maybe end Maxx Crosby isn't the only defensive lineman the Raiders can count on. Las Vegas began to improve up front on Nov. 20 against the Denver Broncos, but then in Sunday's 40-34 victory at Seattle, its linemen took a noticeable step forward. Tackles Andrew Billings and Bilal Nichols combined for 1 1/2 sacks of the Seahawks' Geno Smith and hit him three more times.

  • Warren Buffett could be dead wrong about selling these 3 stocks recently — here's why they still have plenty of upside and might be worth buying

    Buffett is dropping these blue chips. It might be time to pick them up.

  • One of the only solvent members of Sam Bankman-Fried's fallen crypto empire is contributing $175 million to FTX bankruptcy proceedings, report says

    LedgerX, which is a digital currency futures and options exchange, could transfer the money as early as Wednesday, sources told Bloomberg.

  • Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Just Slashed Its Stake in 2 Longtime Holdings

    The Oracle of Omaha's $5.9 billion hidden portfolio is aggressively selling two larger holdings.

  • ‘God have mercy on us all’: Robert Kiyosaki warns that the economy is the ‘biggest bubble’ in history, urges investors to dump paper assets — he likes these 3 real assets instead

    Profit from folly. Don’t participate in it.

  • Jim Cramer Says Dow Jones Likely to Continue Outperforming; Here Are 3 Dow Stocks That Analysts Like

    Of the 3 major indexes, the Dow Jones has suffered the least in 2022’s bear, showing year-to-date losses of 7% against the S&P 500’s 17% drop and the NASDAQ’s far more extreme 29% decline. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes that a big part of the blue-chip index’s better display is down to it being crammed with more established old school names, and ones that are profitable, compared to the S&P’s more mixed affair and the tech-heavy NASDAQ, which is home to m

  • Seeking at Least 12% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Standing here at the tail end of 2022, we can see the next year through the mist of uncertainty – and for now, that view is dominated by high inflation, rising interest rates and potential recession. Looking at the market situation, Goldman Sachs strategist Christian Mueller-Glissmann writes: "We remain defensive for the 3-month horizon with further headwinds from rising real yields and lingering growth uncertainty... The growth/inflation mix remains unfavorable – inflation is likely to normaliz

  • Generac Catches Another Downgrade. This Time Ford’s Electric F-150 Is to Blame.

    Jefferies analyst Saree Boroditsky downgraded shares of Generac to Sell from Hold. Her price target goes to $85 a share from $95.

  • One Growth Stock Down 83% You'll Wish You Own When the Bear Market Ends

    At one point, the S&P 500 was down more than 25%, with growth stocks taking the brunt of the selling. Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) is an innovative growth stock that was no different, plummeting 83% from its peak in November 2021. Marqeta has faced criticism over its heavy reliance on one customer for most of its profits.