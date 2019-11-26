Asian Stocks Look Mixed; S&P 500 Hits Record: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were set for a mixed start Wednesday as investors kept tabs on news that could signal a breakthrough on U.S.-China trade. Treasuries rose.

Futures in Japan saw modest gains and fell in Hong Kong and Australia. The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite all climbed to fresh records. President Donald Trump declared Tuesday that talks with China on the first phase of a trade deal were near completion after negotiations from both sides spoke by phone. Benchmark Treasury yields slipped and the dollar was little changed. Crude oil gained.

Optimism that a partial trade deal is just around the corner has pushed a global benchmark of stocks to within 1% of an all-time high. The negotiations have been complicated by strong support in the U.S. for pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong. Talks on the limited U.S.-China deal have continued since it was first announced in October, with both sides recently making concessions.

“We’re getting to the point where they need to show us the money,” said Michael Reynolds, investment strategy officer at Glenmede Trust Co. “Talk is one thing but an actual deal on paper, pen to paper, is what is going to dramatically change the market narrative.”

Elsewhere, the pound lagged as polls showed the Conservative party’s lead narrowed ahead of the U.K. election. Brazil’s central bank intervened in the foreign exchange market for the first time in three months, selling greenbacks to prop up the real after it slumped to a record low. Bitcoin headed for a 10th day of declines, which would be its longest losing streak on record.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

U.S. consumer spending data is due Wednesday, along with GDP, jobless claims and durable goods.The U.S. celebrates Thanksgiving on Thursday, when equity and bond markets will be shut.Euro-area inflation for October is due Friday.The Bank of Korea sets policy on Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% on Tuesday.Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.2%.Hang Seng futures earlier slid 0.2%.Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index dipped 0.1%.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries slid about two basis points to 1.74%.Australia’s 10-year yield fell three basis points to 1.05%.

Currencies

The yen was at 109.04 per dollar, down 0.1%.The offshore yuan rose 0.3% to 7.0132 per dollar.The euro bought $1.1025.The pound slid 0.3% to $1.2868

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $58.37 a barrel.Gold added 0.5% to $1,462.67 an ounce.

