Asian Stocks Look Set to Advance; Dollar Mixed: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were poised to climb Monday as traders digested the outcome of Japan’s election and a rise in U.S. shares to a fresh all-time high. The dollar was mixed against major peers.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Equity futures advanced about 1% for Japan, where Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party preserved its outright majority, avoiding worst-case scenarios suggested by opinion polls. Futures for Australia were in the green while Hong Kong’s slipped.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes rallied to records on Friday, weathering disappointing results from some large technology companies on wider optimism about corporate earnings in the reopening from the pandemic.

Traders are awaiting key central bank meetings this week, headlined by the Federal Reserve. Short-term bond yields from Canada to Australia have jumped on concerns that elevated inflation will lead to tighter monetary policy. The Fed is expected to decide to scale back its massive bond-purchase program.

Recent fixed-income market upheavals suggest investors anticipate a slowdown in the recovery from the health crisis because price pressures are forcing central banks to pare back economic support. Global shares have so far shrugged off such risks and remain close to all-time peaks.

“Although the economy has slowed down in the second half of the year, the FOMC is expected to announce the start of tapering at the November meeting,” Philip Marey, senior U.S. strategist at Rabobank, wrote in a note. He added that Chair Jerome Powell is likely to “stress again that the end of tapering does not automatically mean the start of hiking.”

In China, purchasing managers’ indexes signaled further economic weakness due to power shortages, surging commodity prices and strict Covid controls.

Story continues

The stress in the nation’s property sector also remains in focus. At least four developers defaulted on bonds last month. China Evergrande Group twice averted that fate by paying overdue coupons at the 11th hour.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is talking to other energy-consuming nations about how to press OPEC+ to boost output amid a global energy squeeze, with oil near $84 a barrel.

For more market analysis, read our MLIV blog.

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Friday

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5% Friday

Nikkei 225 futures rose 1.1%

S&P/ASX 200 futures were up 0.9%

Hang Seng futures fell 0.6% earlier

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.7% Friday

The euro was at $1.1563

The Japanese yen was at 114.08 per dollar, down 0.1%

The offshore yuan was at 6.4075 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 1.55% Friday

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.9% to $83.57 a barrel Friday

Gold was at $1,783.38 an ounce

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.