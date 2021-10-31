Asian Stocks Look Set to Advance; Dollar Mixed: Markets Wrap

Sunil Jagtiani
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were poised to climb Monday as traders digested the outcome of Japan’s election and a rise in U.S. shares to a fresh all-time high. The dollar was mixed against major peers.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Equity futures advanced about 1% for Japan, where Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party preserved its outright majority, avoiding worst-case scenarios suggested by opinion polls. Futures for Australia were in the green while Hong Kong’s slipped.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes rallied to records on Friday, weathering disappointing results from some large technology companies on wider optimism about corporate earnings in the reopening from the pandemic.

Traders are awaiting key central bank meetings this week, headlined by the Federal Reserve. Short-term bond yields from Canada to Australia have jumped on concerns that elevated inflation will lead to tighter monetary policy. The Fed is expected to decide to scale back its massive bond-purchase program.

Recent fixed-income market upheavals suggest investors anticipate a slowdown in the recovery from the health crisis because price pressures are forcing central banks to pare back economic support. Global shares have so far shrugged off such risks and remain close to all-time peaks.

“Although the economy has slowed down in the second half of the year, the FOMC is expected to announce the start of tapering at the November meeting,” Philip Marey, senior U.S. strategist at Rabobank, wrote in a note. He added that Chair Jerome Powell is likely to “stress again that the end of tapering does not automatically mean the start of hiking.”

In China, purchasing managers’ indexes signaled further economic weakness due to power shortages, surging commodity prices and strict Covid controls.

The stress in the nation’s property sector also remains in focus. At least four developers defaulted on bonds last month. China Evergrande Group twice averted that fate by paying overdue coupons at the 11th hour.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is talking to other energy-consuming nations about how to press OPEC+ to boost output amid a global energy squeeze, with oil near $84 a barrel.

For more market analysis, read our MLIV blog.

Stocks

  • The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Friday

  • The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5% Friday

  • Nikkei 225 futures rose 1.1%

  • S&P/ASX 200 futures were up 0.9%

  • Hang Seng futures fell 0.6% earlier

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.7% Friday

  • The euro was at $1.1563

  • The Japanese yen was at 114.08 per dollar, down 0.1%

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.4075 per dollar

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 1.55% Friday

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.9% to $83.57 a barrel Friday

  • Gold was at $1,783.38 an ounce

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Japan Prime Minister Kishida’s coalition keeps majority with fewer seats

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s governing coalition kept a majority in a parliamentary election Sunday but was expected to lose some seats in a setback for his weeks-old government grappling with a coronavirus-battered economy and regional security challenges, according to preliminary results.

  • Breaking News: Biden holds final G20 meetings ahead of COP26 climate summit

    Cecilia Vega reports from Rome on President Joe Biden’s foreign trip on "This Week."

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, and Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 40 Cities That Could Be Poised For a Housing Crisis

    The lessons of the 2008 housing crisis are a living memory, and the effects of the recession of that era still are being felt. Although today's housing market is largely hot, experts are bracing for a...

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – October 31st, 2021

    Following a bearish day for Bitcoin and the broader market, a Bitcoin move back through to $62,500 levels would signal a breakout day ahead.

  • Japan ruling bloc on track to keep lower house majority - exit polls

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ruling coalition was projected to stay in power in Sunday's election, but his party suffered steep losses, potentially weakening him just weeks into the job of leading the world's no.3 economy. Even if Kishida "has a majority, there are going to be a lot of spooked politicians who barely won in the LDP who are going to be paying more attention to calls for redistribution."

  • Japan PM Kishida's coalition keeps majority with fewer seats

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s governing coalition kept a majority in a parliamentary election Sunday but was expected to lose some seats in a setback for his weeks-old government grappling with a coronavirus-battered economy and regional security challenges, according to preliminary results. Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito together have won 274 seats as of late Sunday, with some 40 seats still undecided, in the 465-member lower house, the more powerful of Japan’s two-chamber Diet, public broadcaster NHK reported.

  • Japan's Kishida defies expectations as ruling LDP easily keeps majority

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ruling LDP defied expectations and held on to a majority in Sunday's parliamentary election, exit polls showed, solidifying his position in a fractious party and allowing him to ramp up stimulus. While Kishida's conservative Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) was projected to emerge with fewer seats in the powerful lower house than it won in the last election in 2017, the party retained its majority, exit polls by public broadcaster NHK showed early on Monday.

  • 'Coup Memo' Attorney Blasts 'Spineless' GOP Lawmakers Who Refused To Jettison Election

    "If we take them out in the primaries, and the pre-condition for getting elected is we’re going to fight maybe we’ve got an opportunity," said John Eastman.

  • Amazon Web Services Looks to Drive Crypto Settlement and Custody to the Cloud

    The right candidate will transform the way firms transact in crypto, stablecoins, CBDCs and NFTs, said an AWS job post.

  • Investors Buy Oil on Inflation Fears, Pushing Prices Even Higher

    An oil rally that is showing no signs of slowing down is now exerting a pull on traditional money managers who run portfolios of stocks and bonds, creating a self-fulfilling prophecy in the process.

  • G-20 leaders at odds over Beijing Olympics

    Divided on climate and trade, G-20 leaders have found 50 side issues to agree on.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Fed Taper Looms For Stock Market Rally; Google, Tesla Rival Near Buy Points

    After Halloween week brought treats, will a Fed taper spook the market rally? Google, Tesla rival Xpeng are near buys.

  • JCB signs green hydrogen deal worth billions

    JCB will take 10% of the green hydrogen made by Australian mining company Fortescue Future Industries.

  • Police: 1 killed, 9 wounded at Halloween party in Texas

    According to police, one man died and nine other people were wounded in a shooting at a Halloween party in Texarkana, Texas on Saturday. Police say that “at least a couple hundred people” were there.

  • U.S. Stock Futures Poised to Open Slightly Higher Monday

    This week, the Federal Reserve concludes its October monetary-policy meeting and is expected to announce a decision on cutting back its $120 billion in monthly asset purchases.

  • U.S. Energy Secretary Sees Gasoline Prices Easing But Blames OPEC

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said U.S. gasoline prices could decline by early December and singled out OPEC as a reason for why Americans have been paying more at the pump.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at Stake“That oil market is contr

  • A Huge Pension Sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel stock in the third quarter. It bought Alibaba shares.

  • Analysis-China's property woes put prestige global projects in play

    China's property sector woes could spell trouble for prestige mega-projects in London, New York, Sydney and other top cities as the developers behind them scramble for cash. While China Evergrande Group's struggles have dominated the crisis, the risk to multi-trillion dollar global property markets stems from some of its rivals that have spent the last decade competing to build ever taller and grander skyscrapers. Shanghai-based Greenland Holdings, which breaches as many of China's debt "red lines" as Evergrande, has just built Sydney's https://www.greenlandaustralia.com.au/en/greenland-centre tallest residential tower, has plans to do the same in London https://spirelondon.com and has billions of dollars worth of projects in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Paris and Toronto.

  • Global company chooses Dayton to support future growth, hundreds of new jobs thanks to CareSource partnership

    A new partnership between a global automation firm and one of Dayton's largest companies is bringing at least 100 jobs to the city core. And with the establishment of a downtown office, the firm says hundreds more jobs could be on the horizon.