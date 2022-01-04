Asian Stocks Look Steady After U.S. Tech Selloff: Markets Wrap

Asian Stocks Look Steady After U.S. Tech Selloff: Markets Wrap
Andreea Papuc
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia look set to open steady Wednesday as investors fret about interest rates increases that dragged down U.S. stocks from a record and extended a decline in Treasuries.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Futures ticked higher in Japan, were little changed in Australia and dipped in Hong Kong. The Nasdaq 100 underperformed amid a selloff in technology shares. The S&P 500 was little changed.

The rout in U.S. Treasuries deepened for a second day amid increasing conviction the Federal Reserve will raise rates at least three times beginning in May to counter price pressures. Yields on long maturities climbed amid heavy supply of new corporate bonds following a year-end lull. The dollar was little changed, while the yen hit the lowest since January 2017.

Chinese stocks will be closely watched after they suffered their worst start to the new year since 2019. An index of New York-traded companies with their business predominantly in China fell the most in more than two weeks.

U.S. December payroll data and minutes from the Fed’s meeting last month may throw more light this week on the potential pace of rate hikes. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said he supports two rate increases this year to counter risks posed by inflation.

“Wall Street knows the first quarter of the year will be all about ramping up Fed rate hike expectations as investors assess the impact of elevated energy prices, surging Treasury yields, and the neverending focus of new Covid variants,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, said in a note

Data Tuesday showed mixed signs on U.S. inflation. Prices paid by manufacturers in December came in sharply lower than expected. However, figures showing a record U.S. job quit rate added to concerns over wage inflation.

Crude oil in New York gained. OPEC and its allies agreed to revive more halted production as the outlook for global oil markets improved, with demand largely withstanding the new coronavirus variant.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin traded above $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. predicts $100,000 is possible as the cryptocurrency continues to take market share from gold as a store of value.

What to watch this week:

  • FOMC meeting minutes scheduled for release Wednesday

  • Fed’s Bullard discusses the U.S. economy and monetary policy in an event on Thursday

  • Fed’s Daly discusses monetary policy on a panel Friday

  • ECB’s Schnabel speaks on a panel Saturday

For more market analysis, read our MLIV blog.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • The S&P 500 was little changed

  • The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.4%

  • Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.2%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures fell 0.3%

  • Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.2% earlier

Currencies

  • The Japanese yen fell 0.7% to 116.14 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.3750 per dollar

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

  • The euro was at $1.1282

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 1.65%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.4% to $77.12 a barrel

  • Gold rose 0.7% to $1,814.30 an ounce

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by 2030

    These tech companies look like great bets for long-term growth, and both have proven track records of delivering.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy for 2022 That Are Practically Money Machines

    Stock valuations are driven primarily by expectations of future cash flows. Investors, therefore, should look closely at the ability of companies to generate significant cash flow -- and what the companies do with that cash flow. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) generated almost $66 billion in free cash flow over the past 12 months.

  • Michael Eisner sells Topps sports trading card company after losing key licenses

    The ex-Disney CEO's sale of Topps comes after the company Fanatics swooped in to acquire the trading card rights for Major League Baseball players' images.

  • 3 Crashing Growth Stocks Down 40% in 6 Months That Could Rally in 2022

    There's some risk here, but there could also be significant returns to be made from investing in these stocks.

  • AMD Acquires Xilinx, Intensifies Competition with Peers

    Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) acquisition of Xilinx is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022

  • 5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy in 2022 and Hold Forever

    Dividend Kings are companies that are part of the S&P 500 index and have increased their annual payouts to shareholders annually for at least 50 years. Providing a half-century of annual payout growth signals that a company has a relatively strong underlying business and has been able to survive and thrive through big changes and shakeups along the way. If you're seeking companies that can reliably increase their dividend payouts, read on for a look at five top Dividend King stocks to buy in 2022 and hold for the long term.

  • Want to be Uncle Sam's landlord? Earn up to 8.7% yield with these REITs that rent to the US government

    We all pay taxes, so why not get some money back?

  • One-Day $10 Billion Profit Erases Turkey Central Bank Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central bank posted an extraordinary daily profit of around $10 billion on the final day of 2021, sparking questions on what caused this overnight boon that will trickle down to the nation’s Treasury.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are

  • Here's an Unstoppable Metaverse Stock That Could Double in 2022

    Metaverse mania is sweeping the land. OK, that might be something of a stretch. But it's definitely true that investors' interest in the metaverse has soared in recent months. You can probably thank Mark Zuckerberg.

  • Stocks Keep Setting Records. Here Are 22 Undervalued Ones With Plenty of Upside.

    Stocks keep setting records. So Barron's looked for well-liked S&P 500 stocks trading below their average analyst price targets.

  • These 12 ‘Dividend Aristocrat’ stocks have been the best income compounders over 5 years

    Faithful investors in companies that have raised payouts rapidly, including Target and McDonald's, have been rewarded with excellent stock performance.

  • Morgan Stanley Says Time Ripe for ‘Bottom Fishing’ Stock Losers

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock investors can “add some more spice” to their choices as a new year begins and the pressure of keeping up with indexes eases, according to Morgan Stanley strategists. Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackThe Next Video Game From BioShock’s Creator

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With Short Squeeze Potential

    We talk a lot about the ways to make money in the market, and there’s usually an unspoken assumption that most investing is undertaken as a positive move. It’s a move to buy into a stock, assessed as having upbeat prospects going forward, and holding on for as long as it takes to realize the gains. Warren Buffett, one of history’s great stock traders, is the exemplar of this strategy; he has said, “If you aren't thinking about owning a stock for ten years, don't even think about owning it for te

  • Forget Bitcoin: I'm Buying This Under-the-Radar REIT

    This real estate investment trust offers similar benefits to investing in Bitcoin, with less volatility.

  • Stimulus Update: You May Be Able to Claim More Stimulus Money Starting at the End of This Month

    Americans across the country are hoping for more COVID-19 stimulus money as new COVID-19 variants spread and continue to cause ongoing economic chaos. Could you be eligible for more stimulus money? You may be able to make a claim for a stimulus payment starting at the end of this month if you are missing any of the COVID-19 relief money you should have already received over the course of 2021.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Bruce Kovner’s Caxton Associates

    In this article, we discuss 10 energy stocks to buy according to billionaire Bruce Kovner’s Caxton Associates. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Energy Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Bruce Kovner’s Caxton Associates. Bruce Kovner is a billionaire American investor who founded Caxton Associates in […]

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022

    From 2019 to the end of 2021, the S&P 500 produced a 103% total return amid a slew of challenging events. Turning the calendar to 2022, investors might be interested in pulling in the reins and shifting toward undervalued dividend stocks that generate passive income. Here's what makes Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) two great options worth considering now.

  • Conservative Stock Portfolio: 10 Best Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best conservative stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Conservative Stock Portfolio: 5 Best Stocks To Buy. Analysts have been revising their economic forecasts for the beginning of 2022 as growth expectations take a major hit due […]

  • Could Marvell Technology Become the Next Nvidia?

    Investors looking for a stock that could grow at a faster pace than Nvidia shouldn't miss out on this chipmaker.

  • My Top 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022

    Are you looking for passive income? Ring in 2022 with blue chip stocks that pay you for holding them.