Asian stocks lower after Fed confirms rate hike plans

JOE McDONALD
·3 min read

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mostly lower Thursday after notes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting confirmed expectations of more interest rate hikes but held no surprises to rattle investors.

Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney fell while Shanghai and Southeast Asian markets gained. Oil prices rose.

Investors are uneasy over the impact of interest rate hikes in the United States and other Western economies to cool surging inflation. Wednesday's Fed release showed board members support 0.5-percentage-point hikes at their next two meetings. That will weigh on economic activity but already was factored into stock prices.

There were no “hawkish or dovish surprises” or mention of a bigger increase, said Anderson Alves of ActivTrades in a report.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6% to 3,125.40 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost 0.2% to 26,639.04. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong sank 0.6% to 20,043.93.

The Kospi in Seoul declined 0.3% to 2,610.30. The Bank of Korea, as expected, raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.75%.

“Upside risks abound from high energy prices, supply chain disruptions and rising global food prices," Capital Economics said in a report. “With price pressures set to remain elevated in the near term, we expect the Bank to continue hiking in quick succession over the coming months."

Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 was 0.5% lower at 7,116.70.

India's Sensex opened down 0.4% at 53,514.81. New Zealand declined while Southeast Asian markets rose.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.9% to 3,978.73. The Dow Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6% to 32,120.28. The Nasdaq composite climbed 1.5% to 11,434.74.

The minutes from the Fed meeting this month show most board members agreed that half-point increases to the Fed's benchmark short-term rate “would likely be appropriate.” That would be double the usual margin of increases.

Investors also are worried about the impact of Russia's February invasion of Ukraine and an unexpectedly sharp Chinese economic slowdown.

They hope the Fed will be able to cool inflation that is running at a four-decade high without tipping the biggest global economy into recession.

The Fed raised its key interest rate by 0.5 percentage points at its May meeting in its most aggressive move in two decades. It indicated more hikes were to come.

The S&P 500 is coming off of a seven-week series of declines that came close to ending the bull market for stocks that began in March 2020.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude added 42 cents to $110.75 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, gained 18 cents to $111.30 per barrel in London.

The dollar rose to 127.40 yen from 127.32 yen. The euro declined to $1.0678 from $1.0688.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • An Options Play Made for Buying Low and Selling High

    Investors armed with some basic knowledge can sell cash-secured put options to smooth out some of the stock market’s gyrations.

  • German house price inflation to slow as borrowing and living costs bite

    German home prices will rise faster this year than thought only three months ago, as a supply shortage outweighs a deepening cost of living crisis and the prospect of higher interest rates, a Reuters poll found. However, the resulting squeeze on disposable incomes is expected to keep property price rises in the next two years in check. House prices are expected to rise 7.0% this year, according to the median forecast of 13 analysts polled May 11-25, with the pace seen slowing to 3.0% in 2023 and 2.0% in 2024.

  • Kourtney Kardashian Makes It Instagram Official After Travis Barker Wedding

    Just call her KKB.

  • Dollar near one-month low as Fed minutes point to rates pause

    The dollar hovered near a one-month low on Thursday as minutes from the Federal Reserve's May meeting confirmed the potential for a pause in rate hikes after likely further increases in June and July. The dollar index - which measures the currency against six major peers - edged 0.1% higher to 102.15 as a decline in Asian equities fostered demand for safe havens like the greenback. Analysts said there was nothing to suggest a further ramp up of the Federal Open Market Committee's already hawkish stance.

  • Nvidia Stock Sank in After-Hours Trading Today -- Here's Why the Stock Could Be a Solid Buy

    The semiconductor titan is dealing with some near-term macroeconomic challenges, but its long-term future remains bright.

  • J.P. Morgan Makes 2 Bottom-Fishing Bets for Over 90% Upside Potential

    Stock markets have been bearing the brunt of multiple headwinds in recent months. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. It’s a tradin

  • Love Passive Income? Here’s What Investing $10,000 in This Dividend REIT Could Make You Each Month

    W.P. Carey can provide income investors with significant, market-crushing dividend income each quarter.

  • Twitter Investors Deal a Big and Humiliating Blow to Musk

    Twitter did not provide any details about the proposed takeover offer from billionaire Elon Musk at its annual shareholder meeting.

  • A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Carvana to Wells Fargo.

    Peloton cut nearly 3,000 employees in February, Better.com cut 4,000. Staff cuts also taking place at PayPal, Gorillas and Zulily.

  • Invest Like A President: Here’s What We Know About Barack Obama's Stock Portfolio

    President Barack Obama knows how to rule a country — and how to make money.

  • Elon Musk Scraps Loans and Restructures His Twitter Bid

    Elon Musk has announced a new plan to finance his purchase of Twitter, a move prompted by declines in his net worth due to the falling value of Tesla stock.

  • Fed officials signal rates may head to 'restrictive' levels

    Federal Reserve officials agreed when they met earlier this month that they may have to raise interest rates to levels that would weaken the economy as part of their drive to curb inflation, which is near a four-decade high. At the same time, many of the policymakers also agreed that after a rapid series of rate increases in the coming months, they could “assess the effects” of their rate hikes and, depending on the economy’s health, increase rates at a slower pace. Chair Jerome Powell himself had indicated after this month's meeting that half-point increases would be “on the table” at the next two meetings.

  • 2 Stocks I Own and Will Buy More of If the Stock Market Crashes

    These two stocks are no-brainer buys in the current market. That's not market timing -- it's just taking advantage of exaggerated share price discounts.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Bets Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The markets these days are flashing warning signs for investors. High inflation and slowing GDP growth threaten a return to the stagflation of the late 70s, while China’s strict anti-COVID lockdowns and the Russia-Ukraine war are working together to keep supplies of oil, food, and manufactured goods short, supply chains tangled – and prices high. In short, it’s an investment environment that cries out for defensive plays. Dividend stocks are clear choice for investors looking to buy in. Their ap

  • Nvidia falls short on guidance, stock down 9% after hours

    Nvidia beat earnings expectations for Q1, but fell short on its estimates for Q2.

  • Analysts Say You Should Buy These 10 Stocks on the Dip

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts say you should buy on the dip. If you want to read about some more stocks that analysts say you should buy on the dip, click Analysts Say You Should Buy These 5 Stocks on the Dip. In a recent report, Bloomberg Economics claimed that […]

  • Down More Than 30%: Insiders Call a Bottom in These 3 Stocks

    Despite brief periods of respite, the markets have mostly trended south in 2022, with the NASDAQ’s 28% year-to-date loss the most acute of all the main indexes. So, where to look for the next investing opportunity in such a difficult environment? One way is to follow in the footsteps of the corporate insiders. If those in the know are picking up shares of the companies they manage, it indicates they believe they might be undervalued and poised to push higher. To keep the field level, the Federal

  • Dividend stocks have trounced the market this year. Here are 15 high-yield stocks expected to raise payouts the most through 2024

    DEEP DIVE The stock market, shocked by the Federal Reserve’s policy changes to fight inflation, has been gored this year, with growth and technology companies bearing the brunt of the biggest declines.

  • 3 Stocks I Will "Never" Sell

    I managed to buy when these stocks were relatively cheap and now I'm planning to hold on to them for the rest of my life.

  • Why Boeing Shares Are Falling Today

    Boeing (NYSE: BA) just can't seem to steer clear of turbulence, and investors along for the ride are likely feeling airsick. Boeing hasn't given investors much to get excited about over the past few years. The company was already under pressure when the pandemic hit due to issues with its 737 MAX, a plane that was grounded for 18 months following a pair of fatal crashes.