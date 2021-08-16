Asian stocks mixed as China recovery weakens

Chinese industrial output was up 6.4 percent in July, missing analysts' estimates
·3 min read

Asian stocks were mixed on Monday morning, as the resurgence of the Delta coronavirus variant continued to weigh on economies globally, including in China where new data showed activity slowed more than expected in July.

Retail sales expanded 8.5 percent in July year-on-year and industrial output was up 6.4 percent, according to figures released by Beijing's statistics bureau, with both figures below analyst estimates.

Lockdowns and other movement restrictions brought in to combat the country's recent coronavirus outbreaks have been blamed for hampering economic performance, as well as a series of deadly floods.

"The spread of domestic outbreaks and natural disasters have affected the economy of some regions, and economic recovery remains unstable and uneven," National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Fu Linghui told a press briefing.

But he added that "the national economy continues to stabilise and recover" overall.

Raymond Yeung, chief economist for Greater China at ANZ Banking Group, said the figures "suggest the economy is losing steam very fast".

Surging infections linked to the delta variant of the coronavirus "also adds extra risk to August's activities," he added.

Iris Pang, ING's chief economist for Greater China, told AFP industrial output was weak "because of the semiconductor chip shortage that has affected production".

A shortage of chips has also been sending shock waves through the global economy, squeezing supplies of everything from cars to headphones.

There were dips in Hong Kong, Sydney, Singapore, Taipei and Jakarta, while Shanghai, Wellington and Manila were up.

In Tokyo, the benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped nearly two percent in morning trade despite government data showing a 0.3 percent rise in GDP -- slightly more than expected after a surge in virus infections and new restrictions.

Mizuho Securities said markets were "expected to be weighed down by drops in US consumer sentiment and a stronger yen".

- 'Potential tapering' -

The University of Michigan reported Friday that US consumer sentiment plunged to its lowest level in a decade, as coronavirus infections continue to surge there.

Long-lingering fears over an end to the US Federal Reserve's vast financial support put in place at the start of the pandemic continued to weigh on sentiment.

Traders will keep an eye on Fed boss Jerome Powell's speech at this month's gathering of central bank and finance leaders in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, hoping for a hint at when he will act.

"Markets are going to have to get comfortable with potential tapering from the US Federal Reserve sometime next year," Martin Lakos of Macquarie Bank told Bloomberg Television.

- Key figures around 0250 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.9 percent at 27,441.12

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.4 percent at 26,277.44

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.5 percent at 3,534.07

Euro/dollar: from $1.1733 at 2100 GMT

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3864 from $1.3863

Euro/pound: UP at 85.05 pence from 85.02 pence

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 109.38 from 109.57 yen

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.1 percent at $67.68 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 1.1 percent at $69.79 per barrel

New York - Dow: UP 0.1 percent at 35,515.38 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.4 percent at 7,218.71 (close)

-- Bloomberg News contributed to this story --

leg/gle

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'Unmask Them!': Demonstrators Clash in Los Angeles

    A man was stabbed after anti-vaccine demonstrations in Downtown Los Angeles turned violent on August 14.This footage by @TinaDesireeBerg captures multiple men attack her and others nearby. One of her attackers yells, “Unmask them!”The fighting, which took place near LAPD headquarters, stops after police appear on the scene.Police said no arrests had been made but that investigations were underway. Credit: @TinaDesireeBerg via Storyful

  • Afghanistan conflict: Kabul falls to Taliban as president flees

    The Islamist group has claimed victory in Afghanistan, as residents and diplomats try to escape.

  • Asia stocks stumble as China data disappoint

    Asian share markets slipped on Monday after a raft of Chinese data showed a surprisingly sharp slowdown in the engine of global growth, just as much of the world races to stem the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 with vaccinations. Figures on July retail sales, industrial production and urban investment all missed forecasts, a trend that is only likely to get worse given the recent tightening in coronavirus restrictions there. "Asia's low vaccination rates and low tolerance for community spread suggest it is the region most at risk economically from the Delta variant," said JPMorgan economist Bruce Kasman.

  • More than 400 U.S. counties are now minority white

    Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Connor Rothschild and Naema Ahmed/Axios White, non-Hispanic Americans now account for less than six in 10 people in the U.S. — a more precipitous drop over the past decade than experts expected — and they're no longer the racial-ethnic majority in 13% of U.S. counties.The big picture: America's identity is shifting with its population.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Redistricting will decide how partisan power is divvied u

  • Next Year’s Social Security Checks Could Get Biggest COLA Bump in 13 Years

    Social Security recipients should get a major cost-of-living adjustment next year amid a steep rise in the prices of everything from gasoline and cars to bacon. See: Social Security Cost-of-Living...

  • Mark Cuban’s Top Investing Advice

    Often controversial and always entertaining, self-made billionaire Mark Cuban is not shy in his opinions, especially when it comes to money — and that's good news for budding investors. Mark...

  • Cardano (ADA) Crosses $2 Threshold Ahead of Smart Contract Launch

    ADA has passed the $2 mark, becoming the third-largest cryptocurrency in the world ahead of its proposed smart contracts launch

  • There are new federal rules involving 401(k) rollovers to IRAs. Here's what to know

    The new federal guidelines focus on potential conflicts of interest and what obligations your adviser owes you to help you make wise financial choices

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Right Now

    With U.S. 10-year Treasuries yielding around 1.3%, income-seeking investors are likely looking at dividend stocks to generate regular income. Such stocks can not only enhance your regular dividend income significantly, but also offer attractive capital growth potential. Here are three dividend stocks, with yields ranging from 4.2% to 8%, that look appealing right now.

  • Louis Vuitton's CEO now worth $200 billion — here's how to invest in the world's richest

    Bernard Arnault has firmly bested Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk for the No. 1 spot.

  • What the Afghan government’s collapse might mean for the U.S. stock market

    The impact of rising tensions in the Middle East to the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index trading at or near record highs, is unclear.

  • 5 Game-Changing Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since the stock market bottomed out in March 2020, investors have been treated to a record-breaking bounce-back rally. While some investors might be skittish about putting money to work with the market regularly knocking on the door of new highs, history has shown that, if you're a long-term investor who allows their investment thesis to play out, anytime is a great time to buy high-quality stocks. Don't let anyone tell you that brand-name, mega-cap stocks can't deliver big-time returns for investors.

  • Child tax credits were deposited Friday: What it means if yours didn't come

    The IRS said the August child tax credit payment was set for Aug. 13. But some families saw no 'pending' notices in bank accounts Thursday.

  • Summers Says ‘Bizarre’ for U.S. to Borrow So Much in Short-Term

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said the Federal Reserve’s massive bond-buying program is resulting in a “bizarre” situation in which the government’s funding structure is overly focused on the short-term.Under its quantitative easing program, the Fed purchases longer-term Treasuries and the money it creates to buy them ends up in the accounts that banks hold with the central bank, in the form of overnight reserves.These reserves earn a rate of interest that’s link

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Can Fly Higher This Week (and Beyond)

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) have handsomely rewarded investors in 2021. Stocks of both tech companies have easily beaten the broader market on the back of impressive growth in revenue and earnings, which is being driven by favorable demand trends in their respective end markets. The good news for investors is that both stocks could get a nice shot in the arm when they release their quarterly results.

  • History Suggests a Stock Market Crash Is Likely: 3 Stocks to Buy if One Happens

    Crashes and corrections are commonplace. But they're also the perfect opportunity for investors to put money to work in winning businesses.

  • Cutting Out These 24 Expenses Will Save You Over $15,000 a Year

    When it comes to living expenses, the truth is that most Americans subsist on a very thin margin, even if their earnings are solid. A recent survey from PYMTS revealed that 125 million American...

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy in August

    Banks have relied on the Fair Isaac, or FICO, credit score system for decades to determine whether a customer would be able to pay back a loan or not. It is a rigid system that makes it difficult for those with little or no credit history or to get approved for loans, even if they can pay them back. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) uses artificial intelligence to make lending decisions by utilizing many data points that a FICO score doesn't account for, giving lenders using Upstart's technology a more complete picture of a potential borrower's ability to pay.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Could Be the Next 10-Baggers

    With that in mind, we asked a group of Motley Fool contributors to give us their best ideas for disruptive growth stocks that could ultimately become 10-baggers. Danny Vena (Upstart Holdings): If there's ever been an area that's ripe for disruption, it's consumer lending. Unfortunately, the rules-based systems employed by many banks are limited to just a few variables, leaving many would-be loan recipients out in the cold.

  • $1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg – Here’s How Much Most Americans Think You Actually Need To Retire

    A common financial rule of thumb is that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but this piece of advice may now be outdated -- you may actually need roughly double that. At least, that's...