Asian stocks mixed after lackluster day on Wall Street

  • A woman wearing a protective mask walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Tokyo. Asian shares were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street took a breather, with major indexes edging lower. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
  • Men wearing protective masks walk in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Tokyo. Asian shares were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street took a breather, with major indexes edging lower. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
  • A man wearing a protective mask walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Tokyo. Asian shares were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street took a breather, with major indexes edging lower. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
  • A man wearing a protective mask walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Tokyo. Asian shares were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street took a breather, with major indexes edging lower. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
1 / 4

Japan Financial Markets

A woman wearing a protective mask walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Tokyo. Asian shares were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street took a breather, with major indexes edging lower. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
YURI KAGEYAMA
·3 min read

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street took a breather, with major indexes edging lower.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 edged up 0.1% to finish at 29,730.79 and the Shanghai Composite index sank 0.2% to 3,475.96. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.6% to 6,928.00. South Korea's Kospi added 0.4% to 3,139.55. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.8% to 28,702.49.

President Joe Biden said he is bumping up his deadline for states by two weeks, to April 19, to make all adults in the U.S. eligible for coronavirus vaccines, reflecting steady progress in the U.S.

Optimism about a global economic rebound from the pandemic is growing, but Venkateswaran Lavanya at Mizuho Bank's Asia & Oceania Treasury Department noted some nations were lagging in a “divergent recovery."

“To be sure, the aggregated growth assessment is upbeat. Global GDP contraction for 2020, at 3.3%, was not as bad as the 4.4% drop expected earlier,” Lavanya said, referring to gross domestic product.

The International Monetary Fund said it expects global economic growth to accelerate this year as vaccine distribution ramps up and the world rebounds. The 190-country lending agency said it expects the world economy to expand 6% in 2021, up from the 5.5% it had forecast in January. That would be the fastest expansion in IMF records dating back to 1980.

Trading in Toshiba Corp.'s shares was halted after the Tokyo-based technology conglomerate confirmed it had received a preliminary acquisition proposal.

Toshiba Corp. said it was seeking more details on the proposal, giving it “careful consideration” and would make an announcement “in due course.” The Japanese financial newspaper Nikkei reported that CVC Capital Partners was looking into acquiring the company for 2 trillion yen ($18 billion).

CVC is an international private equity and credit company that has committed nearly $162 billion in funds, managing more than 300 investors. It declined to comment.

Toshiba, founded in 1875, was long revered as one of Japan’s most respected brands but in recent years has been mired in scandals and burdened by its investments in nuclear power. After the March 2011 nuclear disaster in Fukushima, its costs ballooned because of growing safety concerns and a souring of sentiment toward nuclear power in countries like Germany.

On Wall Street, stocks finished slightly lower, pulling the market back from all-time highs reached a day earlier. Technology and health care stocks accounted for much of the decline.

The S&P 500 snapped a three-day winning streak, slipping 0.1% to 4,073.94, after wavering between small gains and losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3% to 33,430.24. Both indexes set all-time highs Monday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite slipped 0.1% to 13,698.38.

Small company stocks, which have been outgaining the broader market this year, also fell. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gave up 0.3% to 2,259.15. The index is up 14.4% so far this year, while the S&P 500, which tracks large companies, is up 8.5%.

Financial stocks fell as bond yields eased. That countered broader gains from companies that are depending on continued economic growth to recover. Oil prices rose.

Recent market gyrations mostly reflect varying assessments of the health and speed of the recovery from the pandemic.

Vaccine distribution is speeding up the reopening of businesses, while government stimulus is helping shore them up in the interim.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude edged up 2 cents to $59.35 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 68 cents to $59.33 per barrel on Tuesday. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 1 cent to $62.73 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar was at 109.80 Japanese yen, nearly unchanged from 109.81 yen late Tuesday. The euro cost $1.1875, inching up from $1.1870.

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Surge to Record Highs

    Stocks continue to soar with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 both at record highs approaching the closing bell.

  • Market Recap: Tuesday, April 6

    Stocks traded lower on Tuesday as traders took a pause after Monday's record-setting rally.&nbsp;The S&P 500 reached yet another intraday high before closing in the red. Each of the Dow and Nasdaq also dipped, with the former reversing some gains after reaching its own intraday and record high on Monday.&nbsp;Head of Global Asset Allocation at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, Tracie McMillion and Sanders Morris Harris CEO George Ball joined Yahoo Finance Live.

  • Dollar hovers near two-week low after U.S. yields slip

    The dollar hovered near two-week lows after U.S. bond yields eased from recent highs, while market participants waited for the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes due later in the session to help determine the future path for the dollar. The previous quarter saw a spike in U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar's strongest rally in years, on rising expectations that accelerating U.S. economic growth and inflation could force the Fed to abandon its pledge to keep interest rates near zero until 2024. The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday that unprecedented public spending to fight the pandemic would push global growth to 6% this year.

  • Explainer: What is a global minimum tax and how could it affect companies, countries?

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has thrown the weight of the U.S. government behind a push for a global corporate minimum tax rate, possibly carving a path to a long-sought deal updating international tax rules for the first time in a generation. Yellen said on Monday that she is working with G20 countries to agree on a global minimum, which she said could help end a "30-year race to the bottom on corporate tax rates." Major economies are aiming to discourage multinational companies from shifting profits - and tax revenues - to low-tax countries regardless of where their sales are made.

  • Covid: Brazil has more than 4,000 deaths in 24 hours for first time

    Experts warn new variants coming from Brazil could undermine global efforts to control the pandemic.

  • Kim says North Korea facing its 'worst-ever situation'

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has acknowledged his country was facing the “worst-ever situation” as he addressed thousands of grassroots members of his ruling party during a major political conference in Pyongyang. Experts say Kim is facing perhaps his toughest moment as he approaches a decade in rule, with North Korea’s coronavirus lockdown unleashing further shock on an economy devastated by decades of mismanagement and crippling U.S.-led sanctions over his nuclear weapons program. The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said Kim made the comments during an opening speech at a meeting of the Workers’ Party’s cell secretaries on Tuesday.

  • Iran ship serving as Red Sea troop base near Yemen attacked

    An Iranian cargo ship believed to be a base for the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and anchored for years in the Red Sea off Yemen has been attacked, Tehran acknowledged Wednesday. Iran's Foreign Ministry confirmed the attack on the MV Saviz, suspected to have been carried out by Israel. The assault came as Iran and world powers sat down in Vienna for the first talks about the U.S. potentially rejoining Tehran's tattered nuclear deal, showing that challenges ahead don't rest merely in those negotiations.

  • Thai rescue unit frees Buddhist monk trapped in flooded cave

    Thai rescue workers said on Wednesday they had freed a Buddhist monk trapped inside a flooded cave in Thailand's Phitsanulok province, after he went inside days ago to meditate. The monk, identified by a local rescue unit as 46-year-old Phra Ajarn Manas, was on a pilgrimage from another province and had gone into the Phra Sai Ngam cave in Phitsanulok on Saturday. An unseasonal rainstorm that struck on Sunday and continued through Tuesday flooded parts of the cave while he was inside, the local rescue unit said on its Facebook page.

  • NRA's Wayne LaPierre fled to a friend's luxury yacht to escape public outrage over mass shootings

    Wayne LaPierre spoke about the yacht in a deposition filed over the weekend as part of the NRA's bankruptcy case in Dallas.

  • Five killed in Myanmar as troops open fire on protesters

    More than 580 people have been killed, according to an activist group, in the turmoil in Myanmar since a Feb. 1 coup that ended a brief period of civilian-led democracy. Security forces opened fire on Wednesday on protesters in the northwestern town of Kale as they demanded the restoration of Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government, a resident told Reuters. The Mizzima and Irrawaddy news outlets said five people were killed and several wounded.

  • 'Bridgerton' star Regé-Jean Page auditioned to play Superman's grandpa, but a DC exec reportedly refused to cast a Black actor in the role

    A DC executive reportedly said Superman could not have a Black grandfather, multiple sources told the Hollywood Reporter.

  • JetBlue is promising London-bound passengers free meals, wider seats, and more when service finally starts this summer - take a look

    JetBlue is primed to disrupt the trans-Atlantic market with its impending flights to London and passengers can expect low fares and high frills.

  • Matt Gaetz sought a preemptive pardon from Trump before he left office, according to report

    The Florida Republican is currently under investigation by the Justice Department over whether he violated federal sex trafficking laws.

  • Japan's Osaka cancels Olympic torch run, declares COVID-19 medical emergency

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's western region of Osaka cancelled on Wednesday Olympic torch events scheduled across the prefecture, as record coronavirus infections prompted its government to declare a medical emergency. Health authorities fear a virus variant is unleashing a fourth wave of infections just 107 days before the Tokyo Olympics begins, with a vaccination drive still at an early stage.

  • Covid surge in South America as Brazil variant spreads

    Brazil has recorded more than 13m Covid cases, while Uruguay and Paraguay saw record daily deaths.

  • The Air Force intelligence veteran Matt Gaetz accused of extortion has denied the accusation, saying he just asked for a loan to help free a hostage in Iran

    Bob Kent said he offered to give Rep. Gaetz credit for the mission, and that it might help him get a presidential pardon.

  • Facebook, Google, and other tech giants donated tens of thousands of dollars to a Republican group that's pushing voter suppression laws

    After pledging to halt all political contributions in early 2021, Facebook donated $50,000 to a Republican group that supports voter suppression laws.

  • Battle for Yemen desert city now a key to Iran, US tension

    The battle for an ancient desert city in war-torn Yemen has become a key to understanding wider tensions now inflaming the Middle East and the challenges facing any efforts by President Joe Biden’s administration to shift U.S. troops out of the region. Fighting has been raging in the mountains outside Marib as Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, who hold Yemen’s capital of Sanaa, attempt to seize the city, which is crucial to the country’s energy supplies. Saudi Arabia, which has led a military coalition since 2015 backing Sanaa’s exiled government, has launched airstrike after airstrike to blunt the Houthi advance toward Marib.

  • COVID toes, Moderna arm, all-body rash: Vaccines can cause skin reactions but aren't dangerous, study says

    A new study finds some COVID-19 vaccine skin reactions, including a measles-like rash and shingles, are rare, and thankfully brief, side effects.

  • South Korea reels from most daily COVID-19 cases in three months, approves Johnson & Johnson vaccine

    South Korea on Wednesday reported its highest single-day number of new coronavirus cases in three months amid a rise in cluster infections, as it approved a Johnson & Johnson vaccine in a bid to expedite its inoculation campaign. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 668 new cases for Tuesday, the highest level since Jan. 8, with clusters developing in kindergartens, saunas, bars and churches, mostly in the greater Seoul area. The country's food and drug safety ministry said on Wednesday it has granted final approval for the use of Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) vaccine after a panel of experts ruled the single-dose shot treatment was safe and effective.