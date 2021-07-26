Asian stocks mostly lower after Wall Street highs

ELAINE KURTENBACH
·3 min read

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Monday, where Tokyo advanced while markets in Hong Kong and Shanghai fell sharply.

Fresh news of regulatory moves against Chinese IT and education industry companies pulled shares lower in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

In Japan, preliminary factory and service activity surveys showed a slowdown linked to recent tightening of pandemic precautions due to surging coronavirus cases.

The flash purchasing managers index for the services sector fell to 46.5 in July from 48 in June, on a scale of 1-100 where 50 marks the break between expansion and contraction.

Manufacturing remained in expansion, but fell to 50.5 from 50.7 in June, said the au Jibun Bank survey. It said new export orders declined, possibly reflecting supply bottlenecks. Output fell at the fastest pace in six months.

“Short-term disruption to activity is likely to continue until the latest wave of COVID-19 infections passes and restrictions enacted under the state of emergency laws are lifted," Usamah Bhatti, economist at IHS Markit, said in a report.

Nonetheless, Tokyo's Nikkei 225, tracking Wall Street's strong finish on Friday, gained 1% to 27,833.29. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was unchanged at 7,394.30, while the Kospi in Seoul declined 0.9% to 3,240.46.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng sank 3.5% to 26,374.26 after Chinese regulators said they were further tightening restrictions on technology companies, requiring a “rectification" of misleading pop-up windows and other practices by software applications, or apps. The Shanghai Composite index dropped 2.3% to 3,467.44.

On Friday, the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all finished with gains of better than 1% for the week.

They each returned to records after brushing aside the sharp downturn that trimmed 1.6% off the S&P 500 on July 19. The market has rebounded as big companies reported better profits than expected and as investors once again saw any dip in stocks as merely a chance to buy low.

The S&P 500 index climbed 1% to 4,411.79. The Dow rose 0.7% to 35,061.55 and the Nasdaq composite gained 1% to 14,836.99.

Despite a rebound in new coronavirus cases, the U.S. economy has been recovering at a torrid pace, with the question being how much growth will slow in upcoming months and years.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was steady at 1.26% on Monday. It has dropped from a perch of roughly 1.75% in late March, reflecting alarm over rising inflation.

With roughly a quarter of all the profit reports in from S&P 500 companies, nearly 90% have topped Wall Street’s already high expectations for the spring.

Companies in the index are on pace to report roughly 74% growth for earnings in the second quarter from a year earlier, according to FactSet. That would be the strongest growth since the economy was exploding out of the Great Recession at the end of 2009.

In other trading, U.S. benchmark crude oil lost 79 cents to $71.28 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It picked up 16 cents to $72.07 on Friday.

Brent crude, the international pricing benchmark, declined 74 cents to $73.36 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar fell to 110.22 Japanese yen from 110.51 yen. The euro rose to $1.1791 from $1.1776.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Digital Yuan Puts Ant and Tencent in an Awkward Spot

    China is calling on private-sector pioneers Ant Group and Tencent to help it develop a state-backed digital currency that threatens the pair’s highly popular payment networks.

  • Asia stocks hit 2021 lows as China skids, funds favour Wall Street

    Asian shares skidded to their lows for this year on Monday as concerns over tightening regulations upended Chinese equities and strong U.S. corporate earnings sucked funds out of emerging markets into Wall Street. That dragged MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 2.0% to its lowest since last December. Japan's Nikkei did bounce 0.9%, but that was off a seven-month low.

  • Class Action Deadline Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Rocket Companies, Inc. Investors of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

    Radnor, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2021) - The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) ("Rocket") investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Rocket Class A common stock between February 25, 2021 and May 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 30, 2021Website: https://www.ktmc.com/rocket-companies-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR

  • Bears In Control Ahead of Tesla Report

    Investors should take immediate defensive action if the stock drops to support near 540 after earnings.

  • China Crackdown Makes Hong Kong Index World’s Biggest Tech Loser

    (Bloomberg) -- An index launched a year ago to give investors greater exposure to China’s internet giants is now the world’s worst-performing major technology gauge.The Hang Seng Tech Index has been on a roller-coaster ride in the last 12 months. The gauge, which marks its one-year anniversary on Tuesday, was up 59% at its February peak but has since seen more than $551 billion in market value wiped out amid Beijing’s clampdown on the sector.That has reduced the gain to nearly 6% as of last Frid

  • The main attractions arrive: Apple, Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Amazon and Tesla headline the biggest week of earnings

    The coming week will be the most important of this quarter's earnings season --- even if later weeks beat it on quantity, it will be nearly impossible to top this slate in terms of dollars and attention.

  • China Education Tycoon Loses $15 Billion as Shares Fall 98%

    (Bloomberg) -- Larry Chen, the former school teacher who became one of the world’s richest people, has lost his billionaire status as China cracks down on its private education sector.Chen, the founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Gaotu Techedu Inc., is now worth $336 million, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after shares in his online-tutoring firm plunged by almost two-thirds in New York trading on Friday on reports of the regulatory overhaul.On Saturday, China releas

  • 3 Stocks That Could Skyrocket in the Second Half of 2021

    After last year's impressive rebound, the U.S. stock market has shown no signs of slowing down. On Friday, the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average all closed at record highs. Scott Levine (Hyzon Motors): If Hyzon Motors isn't a name you remember seeing among the other usual fuel cell suspects, it's not that surprising.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist If the Market Crashes

    There's also something else that I'm convinced about: Buying certain dividend stocks when the market crashes is a smart idea. You can lock in fantastic yields when you invest in the right dividend stocks that are trading at low prices. What are the best stocks to scoop up during a major market meltdown?

  • 10 Most-Shorted Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets Is Paying Attention To

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most-shorted stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is paying attention to. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Most-Shorted Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets Is Paying Attention To. Reddit forum WallStreetBets, with a user base of well over 10.7 million and growing, rose to […]

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Staar Surgical Co. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 3 Tech Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

    Many technology stocks were big winners in 2020, but when the new year began investors seemed to lose a bit of their enthusiasm for the sector. Perhaps investors thought that tech stocks were flying too high or that other sectors could grow faster as the economy opened back up. Whatever the case, some fantastic technology stocks are currently on sale and savvy investors would be wise to head straight to the bargain bin.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Rip Higher

    No matter what strategy an investor follows, the end result in view is always to find the strongest returns. That return on investment is where the profits lie – profits that can be pocketed, or spent, or reinvested to expand the portfolio. Finding them is the trick. For a savvy investor, a good starting point is filtering through the ‘noisy’ market data and finding stocks that feature both strong fundamentals and a solid growth history. Seeking out the stocks that have delivered returns, and ar

  • 3 Vanguard ETFs That Can Help You Survive a Market Crash

    One of the most intimidating aspects of investing in the stock market is dealing with crashes. Market crashes are normal, but they can also be unpredictable and severe. No investments are immune to stock market turbulence, after all.

  • Share Buybacks Are Back. 5 Stocks That Stand to Benefit.

    Buyback announcements this year have already hit $431 billion, exceeding 2020’s $307 billion total. That number should continue to grow, and it could top the previous record of $1 trillion on a rolling 12-month basis.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 into $1 Million in 10 Years

    Consider that Microsoft stock delivered a total return of 1,200% over the last decade. The even less risky S&P 500 index posted a total return of roughly 300% across the same stretch, and it's likely that patient investors who back strong companies will continue to enjoy impressive returns. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks that look poised to more than triple over the next decade.

  • China Stocks Tumble in ‘Panic Selling’ Amid Education Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in Chinese private education companies sent shockwaves through the nation’s equity market Monday, as investors scrambled to price in the growing risks from an intensifying crackdown by Beijing on its industries.Stocks slumped on the mainland and in Hong Kong, with the benchmark CSI 300 Index and the Hang Seng Index both tumbling more than 3%. Education stocks plunged in the wake of a sweeping overhaul that threatens to upend the $100 billion sector and jeopardize billion

  • Largest Ethereum-based Decentralized Exchange Delisting Tokens

    What happened: The largest Ethereum-based (CRYPTO: ETH) decentralized cryptocurrency exchange has delisted several tokens ahead of anticipated regulatory scrutiny. Uniswap has removed Tether Gold and tokenized stocks from crypto derivatives platforms like Synthetix. The move by Booklyn-based Uniswap Labs is in response to US laws preventing the company from selling certain investments. Why it’s important: The delistings come after an international crackdown on Binance, the world's largest crypto

  • Worried A Stock Market Crash Is Coming? 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks You Don't Need to Wait to Buy

    The past 16 months has been incredible for stock market investors. Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the S&P 500 Index, a great proxy for the U.S. stock market, has gained over 101% in total returns, more than doubling in value over that period. Let me put it another way to stress how wonderful this period has been: Based on the stock market's usual average rate of return, it usually takes eight years to earn that kind of return.

  • 4 Game-Changing Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million (or More) in a Decade

    If you buy stakes in game-changing businesses, you have the opportunity to take a large sum of money and turn it into a life-altering amount of cash. Whereas real estate is traditionally a slow-growing, if not boring, sector, technology-driven real estate company Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) is showing Wall Street that it has the ability to completely change how properties are purchased, sold, and viewed. Traditional real estate companies charge up to a 3% commission/listing fee when a home is bought or sold.