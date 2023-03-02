Asian stocks mixed after Wall St falls on inflation fears

JOE McDONALD
·4 min read

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday after signs of enduring upward pressure on American prices added to expectations of higher interest rates for longer.

Shanghai and Seoul advanced while Tokyo and Hong Kong declined. Oil prices gained.

Wall Street declined Wednesday after a survey showed prices paid by U.S. manufacturers rose in February for the first time in five months despite rate increases to cool economic activity and surging inflation.

That prompted traders to raise expectations of how high the Federal Reserve might hike rates and push back when cuts might start.

“Inflation expectations are climbing again,” said Brian Levitt of Invesco in a report. “The Fed pause may not be coming now until the middle of the year, at the earliest.”

Elsewhere, inflation in Germany, Europe's biggest economy, held steady at 8.7% over a year earlier in February.

There are "very few to no signs of any disinflationary process outside of energy and commodity prices" despite rate hikes by the European Central Bank, said Carsten Brzeski of ING in a report.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2% to 3,318.25 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost less than 0.1% to 27,506.79. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gave up 0.4% to 20,536.53.

The Kospi in Seoul rose 0.9% to 2,435.43 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 shed less than 0.1% to 7,248.70.

India's Sensex opened down 0.6% at 59,034.74. New Zealand, Bangkok and Jakarta gained while Singapore retreated.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 lost 0.5% to 3,951.39. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up less than 0.1% to 32,661.84. The Nasdaq fell 0.7% to 11,379.48.

An industry group, the Institute for Supply Management, reported an index of prices paid by manufacturers rose 51.3 from January's 44.5 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show an increase.

Some traders hoped the Fed might ease off rate increases as activity cooled and possibly start to cut rates by the end of this year. But those hopes have been dampened by signs inflation is sticking at high levels and warnings by Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other officials that rates will stay elevated for an extended period until price pressures are extinguished.

The Fed has raised its benchmark lending rate to 4.5% to 4.75% from close to zero at the start of 2022 in an effort to cool inflation to 2%.

After the latest inflation reading, traders expect the Fed to raise its key rate to at least 5.25% by June. Some expect 5.5%, the highest level in 22 years.

The Fed's latest increase was 0.25 percentage points, half the more aggressive level of previous increases, but one Fed board member has publicly suggested going back to 0.5-point hikes.

Some retailers have already offered discouraging forecasts due to inflation and other pressure on consumer spending.

Lowe’s fell 5.6% for one of the largest losses in the S&P 500 after it reported weaker revenue for the latest quarter than expected.

Vaccine company Novavax tumbled 25.9% after it warned there’s “substantial doubt” about its ability to stay in business over the next year. It reported a net loss of $657.9 million for the last year.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury, or the difference between the market price and the payout at maturity, rose to 3.99% from from 3.93% late Tuesday. It is near its highest level in three months after exceeding 4% earlier in the day.

The two-year yield, which moves more on expectations for the Fed, widened to 4.89% from 4.82%.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude edged up 8 cents to $77.77 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 64 cents on Wednesday to $77.69. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, gained 12 cents to $84.43 per barrel in London. It gained 86 cents the previous session to $84.31 a barrel.

The dollar rose to 136.42 yen from Wednesday's 136.17 yen. The euro declined to $1.0648 from $1.0658.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For more than a year now, the markets have been preoccupied by the Fed with the focus squarely on inflation’s trajectory and the central bank’s counter measures of rising interest rates. “With this in mind,” says Larry Adam, Chief Investment Officer at Raymond James, “it is understandable that the market is analyzing every development in these two dynamics within the framework of what it means for the Fed.” However, with the spotlight turned solely on those factors, Adam thinks increasingly prom

  • This Dividend Growth Stock Seemed Stable, But Just Suspended Its Payouts

    It can be tempting to think that because a company has a strong track record of paying and increasing dividends the trend will continue. A great example of that is what happened with Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ: HCSG) in February. Healthcare Services' business centers around housekeeping and dining services it offers to healthcare facilities.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Is Making Huge Bets on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After the year’s early rally appeared to hit a brick wall in recent times, the markets seem uncertain which direction to take next, making the seesawing conditions not easy for investors to navigate. Against such a backdrop, maybe the best solution for investors is to follow in the footsteps of legendary Wall Street names - ones like Israel Englander. The Millennium Management Chairman and CEO founded the hedge fund in 1989 with $35 million and now the firm is an almost $53 billion going concern

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Instead of Nvidia

    Nvidia is a great company, with diverse products, and a very promising future, but the valuation has gotten completely out of hand.

  • Tesla Stock Could Take a Big Hit After Investor Day

    Tesla shareholders often react to the news that CEO Elon Musk reveals at its quarterly or annual meetings. The electric vehicle manufacturer's shares often decline after its meetings and today's 2023 investor meeting may yield the same result. Shares of Tesla are down by 1.4% today, but rose by 11.8% during the past month.

  • Will Bitcoin mint more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here are Warren Buffett's 3 reasons for why he believes crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • Rivian Is Pumping the Brakes on Spending and Production Growth. That's a Green Flag for Investors.

    Investors reacted with disappointment when Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) provided its fourth-quarter 2022 financial and operational update yesterday evening. Rather, it was what the company said about 2023 that spooked investors and sent the stock down. The company is throttling its investment spending and provided an outlook for 2023 vehicle production below Wall Street expectations.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Join Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet in the $1 Trillion Club

    Artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, and the metaverse could catapult these companies to trillion-dollar valuations.

  • Could an FDA Approval Send This Stock Flying?

    For a small-cap stock, getting approval from the Food and Drug administration (FDA) for a drug can be the game changer that sends its value soaring. One stock investors should be watching closely right now is Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TVTX). At a valuation of only $1.4 billion, it's a modestly sized healthcare company.

  • Li Auto, XPeng, and NIO Stocks Soared. EV Deliveries Aren’t Why.

    Chinese electric-vehicle stocks started out rallying Wednesday, buoyed by optimism that the economic impacts of Covid-19 lockdowns in China have begun to fade. The economic news was initially enough to overcome weak combined delivery results from EV makers Li Auto (ticker: LI), XPeng (XPEV), and NIO (NIO). Buoying sentiment over Chinese names was the official manufacturing purchasing managers index, or PMI, data out Wednesday, which indicated that economic growth in China was ramping up faster than anticipated after a slow 2022.

  • Bank of America warns the Fed will hike rates to the ‘point of pain’ as experts say there’s no ‘serious signs’ the economy is under control

    An unexpected spike in inflation in January prompted questions to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen over whether a recession is inevitable.

  • Trump's Shady Media Shell Company Could Lose Its Place on the Stock Market

    Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), the Donald Trump-backed shell company angling to take the former president’s social media platform Truth Social public, has run into yet more trouble. The corporation has been warned it is in danger of being delisted from the NASDAQ stock exchange.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees at Least 70% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Soar

    With signs suggesting inflation is finally being tamed, 2023 opened with hope the Fed will take a less aggressive stance in its efforts to tame it and will start cutting interest rates. However, don’t get too hopeful that is about to actually happen this year, says Lotfi Karoui, Goldman Sachs’ chief credit strategist. "No pivot. Certainly no cuts in 2023," Karoui recently said, claiming the earliest the Fed will consider lowering rates could be in the first or second quarter of 2024. It’s not al

  • Is Medical Properties Trust Stock a No-Brainer Buy After Its Big Sell-Off?

    This healthcare REIT faces some stiff headwinds. But there are reasons to be optimistic about its future.

  • ‘We are heading down’: Leon Cooperman warns that stocks could plunge 22% from here — he’s using these 2 stocks for protection

    For those pining for the year’s early bull run to pick up steam again, take heed. One well-known investing sage thinks that is completely unlikely to happen. Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman thinks the S&P 500 is about to slip by 22% from here while also anticipating the US economy gets dragged down into a recession. "I think QT, Fed tightening, the high price of oil, or maybe a strong dollar — some combination of these four things creates a recession, and the final bottom of the market will

  • Citi (C) Closes Sale of Vietnam Consumer Banking Business

    With the sale of its Vietnam retail banking and consumer credit card businesses to United Overseas Bank Limited, Citigroup (C) closes six divestitures as part of its strategy refresh.

  • The Single Most Terrifying Number in Berkshire Hathaway's Latest Results

    The one exception to that rule is Warren Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), which has consistently released its quarterly and full-year operating results on a Saturday for a long time. This past Saturday, Feb. 25, Berkshire Hathaway announced its much-anticipated fourth-quarter and full-year operating results. While most people were focused on Warren Buffett's annual letter to shareholders, which contained nuggets of investing wisdom the Oracle of Omaha has mined over the past 80 years, they may have missed a truly worrisome number buried in Berkshire Hathaway's more than 140-page annual report.

  • How Rivian Crushed All Electric Vehicle Stocks Today

    The last 24 hours have brought two less-than-bullish earnings reports for the electric vehicle industry and it's pulling the entire segment lower in trading on Wednesday. Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) started the trend when it released earnings after the market closed on Tuesday, but Workhorse Group's (NASDAQ: WKHS) report this morning didn't help. Shares of Workhorse are down 12.6% at 2 p.m. ET, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) has fallen 6.7%, Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) is down 2.7%, and battery supplier QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) has dropped 6.8%.

  • This Dividend Stock Is a Safe Bet Regardless of Market Conditions

    After a rough few years, AT&T is taking the needed steps to provide great long-term value to investors.

  • Just How Big, Really, Is the "Biggest Airplane Sale in History"?

    It was, according to The Wall Street Journal, "the largest deal for commercial aircraft in aviation history." On Feb. 14, 2023, Air India Ltd. announced an agreement to purchase 190 single-aisle 737 MAX airliners, 20 twin-aisle 787 Dreamliners, and 10 larger 777X widebodies from Boeing (NYSE: BA) -- 220 airplanes in all, and with an option to buy 70 more.