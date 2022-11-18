Asian stocks mixed after Wall St falls on rate hike worries

JOE McDONALD
·3 min read

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed Friday after a Federal Reserve official suggested U.S. interest rates might have to be raised higher than expected to cool inflation.

Shanghai and Hong Kong gained while Tokyo declined. Oil prices gained.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.3% on Thursday after a Fed official indicated the U.S. central bank might need to raise its key lending rate as high as almost double its already elevated level to rein in price increases. Officials warned previously that rates might have to be kept high for an extended period, but traders hoped signs of slowing economic activity might cause the Fed to back off those plans.

Traders worry unusually large rate hikes this year by the Fed and central banks in Europe and Asia to stop inflation that is at multi-decade highs might tip the global economy into recession.

“Fed hawks continued to circle the wagons, repeatedly emphasizing their fight against inflation is far from done,” said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2% to 3,121.42 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost 0.1% to 27,893.24. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.7% to 18,179.14.

The Kospi in Seoul was 0.1% higher at 2,445.76 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 added 0.2% to 7,151.80.

India's Sensex opened down 0.4% at 61,503.62. New Zealand, Jakarta and Bangkok gained while Singapore declined.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 declined to 3,946.56. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped less than 0.1% to 33,546.32. The Nasdaq composite closed 0.3% lower at 11,144.96.

The major indexes are all headed for weekly losses.

Traders expect the Fed to raise its benchmark lending rate again at its December meeting but by half a percentage point after four straight 0.75 percentage point increases, three times its usual margin.

The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis reaffirmed the Fed's position in a presentation Thursday. James Bullard suggested the Fed's key short-term lending rate may have to rise to between 5% and 7%.

That would require more sharp increases in the Fed's benchmark rate, which stands at 3.75% to 4%, up from close to zero in March.

The presentation from Bullard follows reports showing inflation is starting to ease but still hot as consumers keep spending amid a very strong jobs market.

“The latest round of Fed speak reminded us that policymakers could remain very hawkish,” said Edward Moya of Oanda in a report. “The Fed may need to continue hiking beyond February."

Investors also worry about the impact of Russia's war on Ukraine — which has pushed up prices of oil, wheat and other commodities — and increased anti-virus controls in China.

China's “zero-COVID” approach has caused a supply crunch for some of Asia's biggest manufacturers, denting economic growth.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 75 cents to $82.39 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell $3.95 on Thursday to $81.64. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, gained 59 cents to $90.37 per barrel in London. It lost $3.08 the previous session to $89.78.

The dollar declined to 139.98 yen from Thursday's 140.25 yen. The euro edged up to $1.0368 from $1.0364.

Recommended Stories

  • Climate, politics double threat as Tigris-Euphrates shrivels

    Next year, the water will come. The pipes have been laid to Ata Yigit’s sprawling farm in Turkey’s southeast connecting it to a dam on the Euphrates River. Over 1,000 kilometers (625 miles) downstream in southern Iraq, nothing grows anymore in Obeid Hafez’s wheat farm.

  • ‘Radio’: LL Cool J Turns Up the Volume and Becomes a Star

    LL Cool J’s debut album, ‘Radio,’ turned the MC into a hip-hop superstar and put the emerging Def Jam record label on the map.

  • ‘Day & Age’: How The Killers’ Diversity Defined A Decade

    With their third album, ‘Day & Age,’ The Killers leaned a little more on the pop end of things and came out with their third multi-platinum smash.

  • Asia-Pacific leaders seek unity on war, economic ills, virus

    Pacific Rim leaders were striving to find common ground on the war in Ukraine and other dire threats to humankind in an annual meeting that began Friday at a heavily guarded venue in Thailand's capital. The annual summit of the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum is the last of three back-to-back meetings of world leaders in the region. On Thursday, foreign and commerce ministers were completing their yearlong effort to form a consensus on an array of often-divisive issues.

  • Yelp CEO and Tech Execs Lobby White House to Urge Antitrust Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Nearly a dozen White House officials on Thursday met with a small group of Silicon Valley startup executives and venture capitalists, including Yelp Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Stoppelman, to discuss cracking down on the technology giants. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward We

  • FTX Latest: Bankman-Fried Faces Grilling; Bitcoin Weathers Gloom

    (Bloomberg) -- Democratic lawmakers who received millions of dollars in campaign donations from Sam Bankman-Fried say they will be ready to grill the former FTX CEO about the exchange’s collapse.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Su

  • China, Japan Leaders Open Door to Mend Ties in First Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida asserted their desire to improve relations and agreed to reopen lines of communication in the first meeting of the leaders of Asia’s two largest economies in three years.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Goes Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    2022 has undoubtedly been a rough one for investors. Even accounting for the recent gains, all the major indexes are still down for the year and the backdrop of economic uncertainty still hovers menacingly. Such an environment makes it difficult to find the stocks which are primed to charge ahead, but one way to sort the wheat from the chaff is to follow in the footsteps of legendary stock pickers. And few are as well-versed in the investing game as billionaire Steve Cohen. Famous for his high-r

  • Berkshire Hathaway Just Cut Its Stake in This Longtime Holding by More Than Half

    In a filing last week, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the massive conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, reported that it had significantly trimmed its position in large regional lender U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB). Berkshire and Buffett first purchased shares of U.S. Bancorp in 2006 and held on to their stake during the brunt of the pandemic as they reduced and/or ended positions in other notable banks like JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and M&T Bank. Berkshire had been trimming its position in U.S. Bancorp gradually for several quarters leading up to the big sale, but up until now, no one really knew that it was going to sell off a sizable piece like this.

  • Fed to lift rates by 50 basis points, but peak policy rate may be higher: Reuters Poll

    The Federal Reserve will downshift in December to deliver a 50-basis-point interest rate hike, but economists polled by Reuters say a longer period of U.S. central bank tightening and a higher policy rate peak are the greatest risks to the current outlook. U.S. consumer price inflation unexpectedly fell below 8% last month, bolstering already well-established market expectations the Fed would go for smaller rate hikes going forward after four consecutive 75-basis-point increases. But the latest Reuters poll shows forecasts for inflation in the coming year and into next are slightly higher than thought one month ago, suggesting it is not time yet to consider an imminent pause in the Fed's tightening campaign.

  • A new bankruptcy filing shows the value of FTX's crypto holdings is just $659,000, after Sam Bankman-Fried said they were worth $5.5 billion

    FTX's new CEO John Ray III oversaw the liquidation of Enron and said: "Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls."

  • 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks That Could Soar 688% to 924%, According to Wall Street

    Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood has earned a reputation for bold predictions. Unfortunately, those gains have since evaporated, but Wood hasn't budged from her medium-term price targets on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), both of which rank among the top three holdings in the Ark Innovation ETF. Specifically, Ark estimates Tesla will trade at a split-adjusted $1,533 per share by 2026, which implies 688% upside from its current share price.

  • This Trillion-Dollar Growth Stock Is a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    In this video, I talk about Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock, which is down 35% year-to-date, and why it why presents investors with an excellent opportunity for the long term. For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026

    Not only did the benchmark S&P 500 produce its worst first-half return since 1970, but according to Charlie Bilello, the founder and CEO of Compound Capital Advisors, the S&P 500 has already endured its greatest number of 1% (or greater) down days since 2008. A stock split is an event that allows a publicly traded company to alter its outstanding share count and share price without having any impact on its daily operations or its market cap. Well over 200 stock splits have been announced and enacted since the year began.

  • JPMorgan expects 'a Category 1 economic hurricane' in 2023

    The economic hurricane that JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warned about in June may be less intense than originally feared, according to a new report from the bank.

  • If I Were You, I'd Buy These 3 Stocks Before They Skyrocket

    Skyrocketing stocks are probably not on the minds of many investors at this juncture. Many onetime highfliers have lost most of their value, and some of these stocks may still need to find a bottom. But that massive decline could form a base from which the growth stocks of tomorrow can skyrocket.

  • This record number in Nvidia earnings is a scary sight

    Nvidia Corp.'s financial results had a bit of a surprise for investors, and not on the good side -- product inventories doubled to a record high as the chip company gears up for a potentially iffy holiday season.

  • FTX Affiliate Alameda Research Loaned $4.1B to Related Parties – Including $1B to Sam Bankman-Fried

    A bankruptcy filing shows Alameda Research lent $1 billion to Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of FTX

  • FTX may have used corporate funds to buy homes for employees and advisors, its new CEO says

    John J. Ray lashed out at how FTX managed disbursements under former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, who resigned as the crypto exchange collapsed.