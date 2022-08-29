Asian Stocks Near Two-Year Low as Powell Spurs Risk-Off Mood

Abhishek Vishnoi and John Cheng
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Jerome Powell
    American banker

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks slumped, with the regional benchmark approaching a two-year low reached mid-July, as investors fled risk assets after the Federal Reserve signaled it will keep raising interest rates to rein in inflation.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index slid as much as 2.3%, the most since June 13, with technology and industrials the worst-performing sectors. Key equity gauges in Japan and Taiwan led regional losses, sliding about 2.5% each.

Most of the world’s top central bankers, including Chair Jerome Powell, delivered a stern message on the need to curb inflation as they gathered at the Jackson Hole symposium last week. Rates are heading higher and will stay there “for some time,” Powell said in a speech Friday, dashing hopes for investors betting the Fed will shift to rate cuts next year as growth slows.

“Key to whether Asia will suffer more substantially will depend crucially on the direction of the dollar,” said Gary Dugan, chief executive at the Global CIO Office in Singapore. “Our quant model is giving a near-term sell signal on the equity markets.”

Monday’s loss extends the Asian stock benchmark’s year-to-date decline to more than 18%, trailing European and US peers. The region’s equities have faced selling pressure this year amid rising global interest rates and the impact of China’s Covid lockdowns.

SECTORS TO WATCH

  • Major Asian technology stocks slid after Fed Chair Jerome Powell gave a clear message at Jackson Hole that interest rates will likely remain high for some time

  • South Korean defense companies defied a broader selloff in Asia after Hyundai Rotem and Hanwha Defense Systems signed a $5.76 billion agreement to supply tanks and artillery to Poland

MARKETS AT A GLANCE

  • MSCI Asia Pacific Index down 2.2%

  • Japan’s Topix index down 2.1%; Nikkei 225 down 2.9%

  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index down 0.9%; Hang Seng China Enterprises down 0.8%; Shanghai Composite down 0.3%; CSI 300 down 0.5%

  • Taiwan’s Taiex index down 2.6%

  • South Korea’s Kospi index down 2.4%; Kospi 200 down 2.5%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 down 2.1%; New Zealand’s S&P/NZX 50 down 0.5%

  • NSE Nifty 50 futures down 2%

  • Singapore’s Straits Times Index down 1%; Malaysia’s KLCI up 0.2%

ADVANCERS

  • PICC Property & Casualty gained as much as 6.1% in Hong Kong after the firm posted a 1H earnings beat

  • Meituan rose as much as 5% after its 2Q results beat market consensus, with brokerages expecting the company’s recovery to continue in the second half

DECLINERS

  • Greentown Service fell as much as 18% in Hong Kong after 1H net income declined 38% y/y

  • Cansino Biologics slumped as much as 15% in Hong Kong after 1H net income fell 99% y/y

