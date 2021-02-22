Asian Stocks to Open Weaker; Commodities Rally: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks look poised for a weaker open Tuesday following declines in U.S. markets as investors’ expectations for strengthening growth and inflation pushed bond yields higher. Commodities have extended gains to multiyear highs.

Equity futures pointed lower in Australia and rose earlier in Hong Kong, while Japan’s markets are closed for a holiday. The Nasdaq 100 tumbled more than 2% to a three-week low as investors questioned the appeal of expensive, growth-focused stocks. The S&P 500 Index fell for a fifth day, its longest losing streak in a year. Energy shares and financial companies gained.

The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index, which tracks price movements for 23 raw materials, rose to its highest since March 2013. Brent oil climbed above $65 a barrel as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. predicted prices could advance above $70 in coming months.

Treasury yields extended gains and a key part of the curve -- the gap between 5- and 30-year yields -- touched the highest level in more than six years. Australian 10-year bond futures declined.

The stock market’s searing rally from the depths of the pandemic almost a year ago looks in jeopardy, as rising interest rates bolster the appeal of fixed-income investments. The prospect of a large U.S. stimulus moving quickly to approval, and encouraging news on the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines, are spurring trades premised on a faster economic recovery. Investors are now growing concerned that central banks may start withdrawing emergency programs that have supported global markets.

The key drivers of equities “may be fading as markets come to terms with the next phase of the recovery,” said Chris Iggo, chief investment officer for core investments at AXA Investment Managers. “I wouldn’t be surprised if market returns are more volatile in the coming months. My approach to fixed income would be to look for opportunities to start to buy the long end again.”

Elsewhere, Brazilian markets tumbled following President Jair Bolsonaro’s decision to replace the head of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, the state-controlled oil company. The real fell 1% and the Ibovespa stock gauge dropped more than 4%.

Bitcoin has recovered some losses to trade around $54,750, after slumping as much as 17% from an all-time high in U.S. trade.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index declined 0.8%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures fell 0.2%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.5% earlier.

Currencies

The yen is steady around 105.06 per dollar.The offshore yuan is at 6.4662 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%.The euro is little changed at $1.2158.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose three basis points to 1.37% Monday. Cash Treasuries won’t trade until the London open because of the Japan holiday.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 4.1% to $61.70 a barrel.Gold strengthened 1.4% to $1,809.74 an ounce.The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index rose 1.6%.

