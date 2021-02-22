Asian Stocks to Open Weaker; Commodities Rally: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks look poised for a weaker open Tuesday following declines in U.S. markets as investors’ expectations for strengthening growth and inflation pushed bond yields higher. Commodities have extended gains to multiyear highs.

Equity futures pointed lower in Australia and rose earlier in Hong Kong, while Japan’s markets are closed for a holiday. The Nasdaq 100 tumbled more than 2% to a three-week low as investors questioned the appeal of expensive, growth-focused stocks. The S&P 500 Index fell for a fifth day, its longest losing streak in a year. Energy shares and financial companies gained.

The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index, which tracks price movements for 23 raw materials, rose to its highest since March 2013. Brent oil climbed above $65 a barrel as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. predicted prices could advance above $70 in coming months.

Treasury yields extended gains and a key part of the curve -- the gap between 5- and 30-year yields -- touched the highest level in more than six years. Australian 10-year bond futures declined.

The stock market’s searing rally from the depths of the pandemic almost a year ago looks in jeopardy, as rising interest rates bolster the appeal of fixed-income investments. The prospect of a large U.S. stimulus moving quickly to approval, and encouraging news on the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines, are spurring trades premised on a faster economic recovery. Investors are now growing concerned that central banks may start withdrawing emergency programs that have supported global markets.

The key drivers of equities “may be fading as markets come to terms with the next phase of the recovery,” said Chris Iggo, chief investment officer for core investments at AXA Investment Managers. “I wouldn’t be surprised if market returns are more volatile in the coming months. My approach to fixed income would be to look for opportunities to start to buy the long end again.”

Elsewhere, Brazilian markets tumbled following President Jair Bolsonaro’s decision to replace the head of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, the state-controlled oil company. The real fell 1% and the Ibovespa stock gauge dropped more than 4%.

Bitcoin has recovered some losses to trade around $54,750, after slumping as much as 17% from an all-time high in U.S. trade.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index declined 0.8%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures fell 0.2%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.5% earlier.

Currencies

The yen is steady around 105.06 per dollar.The offshore yuan is at 6.4662 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%.The euro is little changed at $1.2158.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose three basis points to 1.37% Monday. Cash Treasuries won’t trade until the London open because of the Japan holiday.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 4.1% to $61.70 a barrel.Gold strengthened 1.4% to $1,809.74 an ounce.The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index rose 1.6%.

    Central Banks Are Already Facing Up to Threat of Rising Yields

(Bloomberg) -- Reflation trades reached a fever pitch in Australia's bond markets Monday in a burst of activity that will be hard for global policy makers to ignore.Ten-year yields climbed the most since the height of the market dislocation in March 2020, while benchmark three-year yields inched further above the Reserve Bank of Australia's 0.1% target. And this was after the RBA ended a two-month hiatus by stepping back into the market to purchase A$1 billion ($790 million) of the shorter-date debt.The moves underscore the challenge to central banks as they strive to keep borrowing costs low for years to come while investors position for a more immediate return of inflation. Global vaccination programs and talk of another commodities supercycle have put Australia at the forefront of bets for rebounding growth and rising prices, making the RBA's job particularly difficult. But it's unlikely to be unique."Commodity prices are showing us a clear reflationary environment," said Chris Rands, a portfolio manager at Nikko Asset Management in Sydney. "This is all about a global reflation story -- the flow of positive vaccine news is saying that 'this isn't crazy'."Expectations of more economic stimulus from the Biden administration and positive signs on containing Covid-19 are pushing rates higher globally, with the U.S. benchmark 10-year yield hitting a one-year high of 1.39% in Asia trading.Australia's three-year yield edged up to 0.13% Monday while the 10-year yield jumped 17 basis points to 1.6%, a level last seen on March 19. Excluding that day, it's the highest 10-year yields have been since mid 2019. While the central bank has signaled that rates won't begin rising for at least three years, money markets are now pricing in about a 30% chance of a hike by mid next year."It's entirely reasonable for markets to start pricing in some risk of the RBA hiking rates," said Prashant Newnaha, senior rates strategist at TD Securities in Singapore. "Markets are going to price in increasingly higher odds of the RBA having to pull the trigger before their three years are up."Global DimensionEurope has also been caught up in the bonds selloff, with German 10-year yields, the region's benchmark, climbing to the highest since mid 2020.As the euro area's yields track those on Treasuries higher, it faces an "undesirable tightening of monetary conditions," according to Erik Nielsen, group chief economist at Unicredit SpA.If they continue to climb in coming weeks, "it'll leave the ECB no choice but to step up their purchases," Nielsen wrote in an investor note Sunday. "I would be surprised if we don't hear the first warning shots from key members within the next couple of weeks."Some Fed officials, though, are willing to accept the rising yields as a sign of optimism in the recovery. That's the view of Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams, as explained in an interview with CNBC Friday.And Australia's policy makers may yet disappoint rates traders preparing for a shift."The central banks fear that the bond market is jumping at what will be a transitory hike in inflation over the months ahead," said Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP Capital Investors Ltd. in Sydney. "They would rather look through any short term spike in inflation, and allow the recovery to use up spare capacity and generate higher wages growth before tightening -- and this may still be several years away."What Bloomberg Economics Says..."Rising yields are likely to pressure further enlargement of the RBA's recently-expanded bond purchase program, in an effort to limit further currency appreciation. There is also an increased risk of an earlier than planned announcement of a switch the yield target to the November 2024 bond.."-- James McIntyre, economistFor the full note, click here.Read More: Bond Traders Can See RBA Yield Curve Control's Use By DateStill, Australia's success in containing Covid-19 has rapidly restored sentiment among households and businesses. That's helped unemployment fall more than a percentage point from its pandemic peak of 7.5%, and rising property prices and cashed-up consumers are a potent mix for economic expansion.This prompted Westpac Banking Corp. economist Bill Evans to last week raise his forecast for Australia's 10-year yield to 1.9% by the end of this year, from 1.55% earlier.In addition to purchases to control the three-year yield, the RBA is still conducting regular purchases of longer-dated bonds under quantitative easing, and bought another A$2 billion of them on Monday.

    ECB 'Closely Monitoring' Bond Yields as Gains Spark Concern

(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said her institution is "closely monitoring" the market for government bonds, in a sign that she might act to prevent rising yields undermining the economic recovery from the pandemic.Yields are on the increase worldwide as investors bet that vaccinations will soon enable countries to end coronavirus restrictions, potentially unleashing a burst of consumer spending -- also fueled by fiscal stimulus -- that could boost inflation.While the trend suggests optimism in the recovery, it could also stymie the rebound by boosting the cost of financing the massive public and private-sector debt burdens built up during the pandemic. The ECB has pledged to keep financing conditions favorable until the crisis is past."Sovereign yields are particularly important," Lagarde said at a European Parliament event on Monday."Banks use those yields as a reference when setting the price of their loans to households and firms," she said. "Accordingly, the ECB is closely monitoring the evolution of longer-term nominal bond yields."European yields fell after the comments, with German 30-years dropping 6 basis points to 0.15%. At the start of the year they were at around -0.20%UniCredit group chief economist Erik Nielsen said in a note on Sunday that higher long-term yields are a bigger risk for the ECB than a currency that is too strong."If euro-zone sovereign yields continue to move higher in coming weeks, it'll leave the ECB no choice but to step up their purchases with the pandemic emergency purchase program to counter this undesirable tightening of monetary conditions," he said. "I would be surprised if we don't hear the first warning shots from key members within the next couple of weeks."While Lagarde appears to have fired such a warning shot, the central bank is also already gradually stepping up its bond-buying. It bought 17.2 billion euros ($20.9 billion) under the pandemic purchase program last week, the most since the week ended Jan. 15.So-called "reflation trades" by investors are pushing yields up elsewhere. Australian 10-year yields on Monday climbed the most since the height of the market dislocation in March 2020.U.S. yields are also up, amid expectations of more fiscal stimulus. Still, Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams signaled no desire to intervene by telling CNBC that it's a sign of optimism in the recovery.ECB Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau, the head of the Bank of France, said on Monday evening that there is no risk of excessive inflation in the euro zone but the central bank must stick to its pledge."We are watching long rates closely as it is an important element of favorable financial conditions," he told BFM Business TV. "Financing conditions remain very favorable -- France is financing itself for 10 years at -0.1% tonight -- but we will ensure they remain favorable."Lagarde also called for fiscal policy to continue to play a large role in supporting the economy."Firms and households will only be able to take full advantage of favorable financing conditions if national policy measures are deployed to help monetary policy unfold its full potential," she said.That view was shared by Kristalina Georgieva, head of the International Monetary Fund, at the same event. While ending the health crisis remains the top priority, policy makers should also avoid any premature withdrawal of support measures, she said.

    Gold jumps 1.5% on inflation concerns, softer dollar

Gold rose more than 1.5% to a near one-week high on Monday, as expectations for rising inflation triggered equity valuation concerns and drove investors toward the safe-haven metal, while a weaker U.S. dollar lent further support. "We are seeing investment flows into gold as market participants grow more anxious about rising real rates that can impact equity valuations," said TD Securities commodity strategist Daniel Ghali, pointing to rising Treasury yields. However, rising real yields and inflation concerns made equity valuations look more stretched in comparison and prompted investors toward safe-haven assets like gold, which is widely viewed as a hedge against inflation.

