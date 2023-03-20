Asian Stocks Poised to Rise as Banking Fears Ease: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian equities look set to climb following gains on Wall Street as immediate concerns over the strength of the global financial system dissipated.

Australian stocks opened 0.9% higher while futures for shares in Hong Kong pointed to solid gains after the S&P 500 advanced 0.9%. All 11 groups in the US index rose as regulators worldwide rushed to shore up market confidence. Contracts for the gauge and the Nasdaq 100 were steady in early Asian trading.

The dollar held losses in early Tuesday after a measure of the greenback’s strength dropped to the lowest in a month on Monday. That came as expectations grew that the Federal Reserve may adapt a more cautious policy approach when it decides on interest rates Wednesday.

Investors have increased bets on a quarter-point hike as the recent financial turmoil has spurred speculation on a slower pace of tightening from major central banks worldwide.

Banks enjoyed some relief after days of turmoil that triggered last week’s 15% rout in an index of US lenders. UBS Group AG rose as investors focused on the upside of its Credit Suisse Group AG takeover.

Government bond yields were little changed in Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday after Treasuries whipsawed through the global trading day on Monday. The policy-sensitive two year Treasury yield ended Monday 14 basis points higher and just below 4%. There will be no trading of cash Treasuries in Asia hours Tuesday with a holiday in Japan.

To a large extent, the market feels the turmoil is not systemic and there will be a solution to “contain the damage,” according to Chuck Cumello, chief executive officer at Essex Financial Services. That doesn’t mean there won’t be other “landmines” out there, so that’s going to be a challenge, he added.

Indeed, some jitters remain, as seen by First Republic Bank’s 47% slump to a record low. Many commodities remained under pressure as the appeal of risk assets remained blemished.

Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson said the stress in the banking system marks what’s likely to be the beginning of a painful and “vicious” end to the bear market in US stocks.

“This is exactly how bear markets end — an unforeseen catalyst that is obvious in hindsight forces market participants to acknowledge what has been right in front of them the entire time,” Wilson wrote.

The Federal Home Loan Bank System issued $304 billion in debt last week, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing non-public data. That’s almost double the $165 billion that liquidity-hungry lenders tapped from the Fed.

Just a couple of weeks ago, investors were betting the Fed would raise rates close to 6% and the European Central Bank would hike past 4%. Now markets imply the tightening cycles are almost over and wager on four rate cuts in the US by year-end. Overnight indexed swaps price in a 75% chance of a quarter-point hike by the Fed this week.

Swap traders currently see the Fed’s benchmark ending the year around 4% — a whole percentage point below the central bank’s rate estimate in the December “dot plot” that comes as part of the quarterly economic projections.

Key events this week:

US existing home sales, Tuesday

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to appear at Senate subcommittee hearing, Wednesday

FOMC rate decision, news conference from Chair Jerome Powell, Wednesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

BOE interest rate decision, Thursday

Swiss National Bank rate decision and press conference, Thursday

US new home sales, initial jobless claims, Thursday

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies to a House Appropriations subcommittee, Thursday

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI, Friday

US durable goods, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:18 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 0.9% on Monday

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3% Monday

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.9%

Hang Seng Index futures rose 1.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0722

The Japanese yen was little changed at 131.37 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8744 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6720

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.6% to $27,907.13

Ether fell 1.3% to $1,738.95

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 3.48% Monday

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 3.25%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1% to $67.55 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

