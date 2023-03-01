Asian Stocks Face Pressure as Yields Move Higher: Markets Wrap

Asian Stocks Face Pressure as Yields Move Higher: Markets Wrap
Brett Miller
(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks faced downward pressure Thursday as investors positioned for a higher peak in interest rates following another round of hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials.

Equity futures for benchmarks in Japan and Hong Kong fell while Australian shares edged higher. The headwinds for Asia come after the S&P 500 closed near the lowest in six weeks and Treasury yields climbed, with the 10-year rate piercing the closely watched 4% level.

Fed swaps are now pricing in a peak US policy rate of 5.5% in September, with some traders betting it may reach 6%. The impact of higher borrowing costs in the world’s largest economy is spilling over into markets around the world, which are already struggling to contain inflationary pressure.

Yields on Australian and New Zealand government bonds rose about 5 basis points across the 2-year to 10-year maturities in moves that largely tracked tracked Treasuries.

The dollar was little changed in early Asian trading after a gauge of greenback strength dropped 0.5% on Wednesday, the most in a month.

The offshore yuan was one of the most notable gainers versus the dollar Wednesday, rallying more than 1% in its largest advance since November.

Asian investors continue to closely watch developments in China amid signs the economy is recovering strongly after exiting its Covid-zero era, and as top officials prepare for National People’s Congress.

Fed Speak

The trigger for higher yields was Fed officials on Wednesday reinforcing their hawkish stance. Atlanta Fed’s Raphael Bostic called for continued rate hikes to above 5% to make sure inflation doesn’t pick up again. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, meanwhile, said he’s concerned that there isn’t much of an indication that the central bank’s rate hikes are slowing down the services sector.

While China’s economic data briefly buoyed US stock futures before the markets opened, that bounce didn’t sustain during Wednesday’s trading session.

“This is a China story. This is not a global growth story,” Mike Wilson, chief US equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, told Bloomberg Television. “So yes, it’s very good for China equities and maybe some Asian economies that can, that can gear off of that. But not so much the US stock market, which isn’t that geared to China growth.”

Key events this week:

  • Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Thursday

  • US initial jobless claims, Thursday

  • Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI, PPI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 8:14 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 0.5% lower

  • Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.9%

  • Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.2%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.3%

  • Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.8%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5% Wednesday

  • The euro was unchanged at $1.0668

  • The Japanese yen was little changed at 136.08 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8755 per dollar

  • The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6758

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin was little changed at $23,535.71

  • Ether fell 0.1% to $1,655.26

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 3.99% Wednesday

  • Australia’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 3.84%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1% to $77.60 a barrel

  • Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,836.72 an ounce on Wednesday

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Rheaa Rao.

