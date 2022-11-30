Asia Stocks Track US Drop Amid Focus on Fed, China: Markets Wrap

Richard Henderson
(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks followed US equities lower as investors weighed Covid developments in China and awaited a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later Wednesday.

Shares fell in Japan, South Korea and Australia while futures contracts for Hong Kong slid, indicating a pause in the optimism that drove a gauge of the region’s shares higher on Tuesday. The weakness in Japan followed data showing a sharper-than-expected decrease in industrial production.

US futures inched lower in Asia after stocks on Wall Street closed down but off their session lows, with the biggest declines in technology companies. An index of US-listed Chinese stocks surged 5%, following Tuesday’s moves in Hong Kong and mainland markets, as investors grew encouraged about a potential shift away from the strict pandemic policies.

A slump in Amazon shares followed a large debt offering from the retailing giant. A series of investment grade debt deals was one factor that lured investors from Treasuries, which fell, sending yields higher.

A four-month low in US consumer confidence, fueled by high inflation and rising interest, weighed on sentiment.

Treasuries and major currencies were little changed in early trading in Asia.

Alicia Levine at BNY Mellon Wealth Management, said that even in a shallow recession, S&P 500 companies could still see earnings declines of 20%.

“There is still risk here in the end,” Levine told Bloomberg Television. “This is the transition year. Next year is, ‘OK, now your rates are higher, what does it mean for the real economy?’ And that I think we really have not priced in.”

Looking ahead, Powell will speak on the economy, inflation and the labor market. Comments from Fed officials this week have underscored a desire to keep interest rates at elevated levels until inflation eases.

Investors in Asia will also focus on purchasing manager index data for Chinese manufacturers, which is expected to show activity contracted.

Key events this week:

  • China PMI, Wednesday

  • EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell speech, Wednesday

  • Fed releases its Beige Book, Wednesday

  • US wholesale inventories, GDP, Wednesday

  • S&P Global PMIs, Thursday

  • US construction spending, consumer income, initial jobless claims, ISM Manufacturing, Thursday

  • BOJ’s Haruhiko Kuroda speaks, Thursday

  • US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

  • ECB’s Christine Lagarde speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:22 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 0.2%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.7%

  • The Topix index fell 0.4%

  • Hang Seng futures fell 0.3%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.3%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

  • The euro was little changed at $1.0335

  • The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 138.81 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1470 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin was little changed at $16,445.68

  • Ether fell 0.2% to $1,216.29

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.74%

  • Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 3.63%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $78.83 a barrel

  • Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Rita Nazareth.

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks pared most of their losses, with traders unwilling to make big bets ahead of Jerome Powell’s speech Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InThis Is Where Luxury Property Prices May Rise and Fall the Most in 2023Apple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantGains in energy and fin