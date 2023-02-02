Stocks Extend Fed-Fueled Rise in Asia; Dollar Dips: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian shares advanced with US and Europe futures on Thursday, extending a rally on Wall Street after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank had made progress in its battle against inflation.

Most Read from Bloomberg

A benchmark of Asian stocks climbed about 0.7%, with early gains in South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gauge was higher while the broader Topix fluctuated. A surge in US-listed Chinese shares in the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index should also support sentiment, though a small slide in futures contracts for Hong Kong suggests some caution.

Treasury yields edged further down in Asia after dropping about 10 basis points in key maturities across the 2-10 year zone in US trading. Japan’s benchmark 10-year yield slid one basis point while Australian bonds closely tracked the closing moves in Treasuries Wednesday.

The S&P 500 jumped more than 1% after Powell said the “disinflation process has started,” suggesting the aggressive tightening cycle is starting to have its desired effect of reducing the pace of price growth. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 outperformed major benchmarks, closing at the highest since September.

Yet traders are jumping even further ahead, betting that economic conditions are likely to keep the Fed from the additional rate increases policymakers still anticipate. Positioning in US swaps markets assumes a half percentage point drop in cuts from the June peak.

“US sector performance was consistent with the big rally in fixed income across the curve, which for Asia-Pacific should support duration proxies like tech and soft landing beneficiaries like consumer discretionary,” said Chamath De Silva, senior portfolio manager for BetaShares Holdings.

Story continues

A gauge of dollar strength fell again Thursday, with Australia’s currency and the yen adding to Wednesday’s gains. Emerging-markets currencies also rose versus the dollar in Asia.

Adding to the positive tone for risk taking, in US after-hours trading, Meta Platforms Inc. surged, leading social-media stocks higher, after reporting better-than-expected sales during the holiday quarter.

The focus in Asia will shift to firms related to Gautam Adani’s flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd., after the company’s decision to pull a large stock offering caused bonds issued by companies in the group to plunge to distressed levels.

Later, central banks in Europe will be center stage with both the European Central Bank and the Bank of England expected to raise rates by half a percentage point each.

Key events this week:

Eurozone ECB rate decision, President Christine Lagarde press conference, Thursday

UK BOE rate decision, Thursday

US factory orders, initial jobless claims, US durable goods, Thursday

Earnings Thursday include: Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, Qualcomm and Deutsche Bank and Santander

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI, PPI, Friday

US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% as of 9:51 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 1.1%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.2%

Hang Seng futures fell 0.2%

Japan’s Topix was little changed

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.6%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.9%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%

The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1023

The Japanese yen rose 0.6% to 128.26 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 6.7101 per dollar

The Australian dollar rose 0.2% to $0.7152

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.9% to $24,127.57

Ether rose 3.2% to $1,687.01

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 3.41%

Japan’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to 0.47%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined eight basis points to 3.49%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $77.05 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,953.42 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Rheaa Rao and Isabelle Lee.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.