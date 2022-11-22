Asian Stocks Poised to Follow Wall Street Higher: Markets Wrap

Asian Stocks Poised to Follow Wall Street Higher: Markets Wrap
1
Richard Henderson
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia were primed to follow Wall Street higher following signs of optimism in corporate earnings and comments from Federal Reserve officials that signaled they’re open to slowing the pace of rate hikes.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Australian shares opened higher and equity futures in Hong Kong climbed after the S&P 500 closed at its highest level since the middle of September. Upbeat earnings from Best Buy Co. and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. bolstered sentiment.

The Golden Dragon index of US-listed China shares fell for the third consecutive session in a run of declines that’s wiped 8% from the benchmark. Chinese stocks have fallen this week on rising Covid-19 cases and signs of new restrictions. Reports that Ant Group Co. faces a more than $1 billion fine from China’s central bank triggered speculation the company, which is partly owned by Alibaba, would rekindle an attempt to list its shares.

A rally in Treasuries pushed the benchmark 10-year yield to 3.76%. Oil rose amid an uncertain supply outlook alongside a proposal by the European Union to soften Russian crude sanctions. The dollar snapped a three-day climb. New Zealand’s central bank was poised to raise interest rates 75 basis points.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly also said that officials need to be mindful of the lags in the transmission of policy changes, while her Cleveland counterpart Loretta Mester said she’s open to moderating the size of rate hikes. US manufacturing data fell below forecasts, confirming the peak inflation narrative.

“We think the Fed leadership wants to get off the 75-basis-point-a-meeting hamster wheel even though it is finding it hard to do so while maintaining control of financial conditions,” Evercore ISI’s Krishna Guha wrote in a note. “We think the Fed is still heading for a ‘hawkish slowing.’ And, for us at least, the slowing part is what matters.”

Read More: Fed’s George Says Higher US Savings May Mean Higher Rates Needed

Key events this week:

  • S&P Global PMIs: US, Euro area, UK, Wednesday

  • US MBA mortgage applications, durable goods, initial jobless claims, University of Michigan sentiment, new home sales, Wednesday

  • Minutes of the Federal Reserve’s Nov. 1-2 meeting, Wednesday

  • ECB publishes account of its October policy meeting, Thursday

  • US stock and bond markets are closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, Thursday

  • US stock and bond markets close early, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • Nikkei 225 futures climbed 0.8% of 8:15 a.m. Tokyo time

  • Hang Seng futures rose 0.3%

  • The S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.8%

  • The S&P 500 rose 1.4%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5%

  • The euro was little changed at $1.0303

  • The Japanese yen was little changed at 141.21 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1390 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $16,155.34

  • Ether rose 0.3% to $1,132.59

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined seven basis points to 3.76%

  • Australia’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 3.55%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $81.28 a barrel

  • Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Bear Market News And How To Handle A Market Correction

    What is a bear market? What should investors do in a market correction? How can you spot a bear market bottom? Get answers here.

  • Even at $80 Oil, These Oil Stocks Are Still Ridiculously Cheap

    Oil prices have continued to cool off after a red-hot run earlier this year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This valuation is leading Devon to use some of its oil-fueled cash flows to buy back its cheap stock.

  • Stocks to watch in after hours: Nordstrom, HP, Guess, Autodesk

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith highlights which stocks to watch in after-hours trading.

  • Nordstrom’s Revenue Declined Last Quarter. High-End Consumers Are Hurting, Too.

    Nordstrom's results were in line with expectations, but investors pulled back over fears that high-income shoppers are spending less.

  • Twitter Restores Anti-Trans Accounts and Fuels Hate, Groups Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk is restoring a string of accounts previously suspended for harassing transgender people, rolling back protections for the LGBTQ community as the country confronts the aftermath of a shooting in a Colorado gay club that left five people dead and dozens wounded. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestElon Musk's 202

  • U.S. House Republicans press TikTok on Chinese data sharing

    Republican members of Congress, who will set the agenda for the House next year, pressed short video app TikTok on Tuesday over concerns the company may have misled Congress about how much user data it shares with China, where owner ByteDance is headquartered. Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers, the top Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and Representative James Comer, top Republican on the Oversight Committee, wrote to TikTok to say information provided in a staff briefing appeared to be inaccurate. "Some of the information TikTok provided during the staff briefing appears to be untrue or misleading, including that TikTok does not track U.S. user locations," the Republican lawmakers said in a letter to TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew and dated Tuesday.

  • Fed Officials Are Focused on Tackling High Inflation, Mester Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said officials are fully focused on curbing inflation while her Kansas City colleague Esther George cautioned that ample US savings may warrant higher interest rates to cool demand.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeFTX Latest: Key Tak

  • Police warn of tech support scam as residents fall victim

    Bethel Park Police are warning of a tech support scam after “at least two residents were scammed into withdrawing money,” according to a Facebook post from the department.

  • Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Human Rights Honor From the Kennedy Family Should Be a Wake-Up Call to the Royals

    When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pointed out that they were on the receiving end of racist comments from within the royal family, the already divided camps became even more fractured. The Oprah Winfrey interview with the couple was heard around the world and it put a more focused lensed on what the palace truly […]

  • Trial in Trump Civil-Fraud Case Is Set for October 2023

    The schedule set by a New York judge sets up proceedings that would unfold against the backdrop of another Trump run for the White House.

  • Diana's relationship with Elton John, as Harry thanks the singer for his friendship

    As Prince Harry publicly thanks Elton John for his friendship, we look back at how the two men became so close.

  • Black Friday optimism may be misplaced this year: Morning Brief

    Black Friday is here for investors, and it could be lackluster. More on that and what else to watch in markets on Monday, November 21.

  • DWAC Stock Spikes After Trump Merger Vote, Musk Reinstates Trump On Twitter

    DWAC advanced after shareholders voted to extend the Trump merger deadline. Elon Musk also activated Trump's Twitter account over the weekend.

  • Pakistan Orders Probe Into Leak After Report on Army Chief’s Family Wealth

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan ordered an investigation into an alleged leak of confidential tax documents after an online news portal published a report about army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s family amassing property worth billions of rupees during his term in office.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeBeyond

  • US Senators Ask Fidelity to Reconsider Bitcoin 401(k) Offerings Following FTX Collapse

    "The ill-advised, deceptive, and potentially illegal actions of a few have a direct impact on the valuation of Bitcoin and other digital assets," the letter read.

  • EU Softens Russian Oil Price-Cap Plan Ahead of Approval

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union watered down its latest sanctions proposal for a price cap on Russia’s oil exports by delaying its full implementation and softening key shipping provisions.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeFTX Latest: Key Takeaways From Tuesday’s Bankruptcy HearingBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirt

  • Mike Pence refuses to repeat previous statement that Donald Trump is a 'good man'

    Mike Pence refuses to repeat previous statement that Donald Trump is a 'good man' after Jan 6 threatened his family NPR

  • Crypto ATM Operator Coin Cloud Discussed Equity From Genesis

    (Bloomberg) -- Coin Cloud, which operates automated teller machines that sell crypto currencies, had been seeking additional capital from Genesis, a digital asset brokerage, but it’s unclear if discussions are continuing as its rescuer itself struggles to raise cash. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeFTX La

  • Kevin Durant picks 'the god' Steph Curry over Yuta Watanabe in 3-point contest

    When asked who would win between his teammate, Yuta Watanabe, and Steph Curry in a 3-point contest, Kevin Durant had a simple answer.

  • Thousands of Millionaires Claimed Unemployment Benefits During the Pandemic: IRS

    Nearly 30 million people collected unemployment benefits in 2020 as businesses shut down across the country due to the pandemic, and about 19,000 of those people reported incomes of $1 million or more for the year, according to new data released by the IRS and analyzed by Politico’s Brian Faler. The total includes more than 4,000 people who earned between $5 million and $10 million, and 229 people who earned more than $10 million. The high earners received benefits worth $13,900 each on average.