Asian Stocks Poised to Follow Wall Street Higher: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia were primed to follow Wall Street higher following signs of optimism in corporate earnings and comments from Federal Reserve officials that signaled they’re open to slowing the pace of rate hikes.
Australian shares opened higher and equity futures in Hong Kong climbed after the S&P 500 closed at its highest level since the middle of September. Upbeat earnings from Best Buy Co. and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. bolstered sentiment.
The Golden Dragon index of US-listed China shares fell for the third consecutive session in a run of declines that’s wiped 8% from the benchmark. Chinese stocks have fallen this week on rising Covid-19 cases and signs of new restrictions. Reports that Ant Group Co. faces a more than $1 billion fine from China’s central bank triggered speculation the company, which is partly owned by Alibaba, would rekindle an attempt to list its shares.
A rally in Treasuries pushed the benchmark 10-year yield to 3.76%. Oil rose amid an uncertain supply outlook alongside a proposal by the European Union to soften Russian crude sanctions. The dollar snapped a three-day climb. New Zealand’s central bank was poised to raise interest rates 75 basis points.
San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly also said that officials need to be mindful of the lags in the transmission of policy changes, while her Cleveland counterpart Loretta Mester said she’s open to moderating the size of rate hikes. US manufacturing data fell below forecasts, confirming the peak inflation narrative.
“We think the Fed leadership wants to get off the 75-basis-point-a-meeting hamster wheel even though it is finding it hard to do so while maintaining control of financial conditions,” Evercore ISI’s Krishna Guha wrote in a note. “We think the Fed is still heading for a ‘hawkish slowing.’ And, for us at least, the slowing part is what matters.”
Read More: Fed’s George Says Higher US Savings May Mean Higher Rates Needed
Key events this week:
S&P Global PMIs: US, Euro area, UK, Wednesday
US MBA mortgage applications, durable goods, initial jobless claims, University of Michigan sentiment, new home sales, Wednesday
Minutes of the Federal Reserve’s Nov. 1-2 meeting, Wednesday
ECB publishes account of its October policy meeting, Thursday
US stock and bond markets are closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, Thursday
US stock and bond markets close early, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
Nikkei 225 futures climbed 0.8% of 8:15 a.m. Tokyo time
Hang Seng futures rose 0.3%
The S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.8%
The S&P 500 rose 1.4%
Currencies
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5%
The euro was little changed at $1.0303
The Japanese yen was little changed at 141.21 per dollar
The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1390 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $16,155.34
Ether rose 0.3% to $1,132.59
Bonds
The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined seven basis points to 3.76%
Australia’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 3.55%
Commodities
West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $81.28 a barrel
Spot gold was little changed
