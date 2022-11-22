Asian Stocks Poised to Follow Wall Street Higher: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia were primed to follow Wall Street higher following signs of optimism in corporate earnings and comments from Federal Reserve officials that signaled they’re open to slowing the pace of rate hikes.

Australian shares opened higher and equity futures in Hong Kong climbed after the S&P 500 closed at its highest level since the middle of September. Upbeat earnings from Best Buy Co. and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. bolstered sentiment.

The Golden Dragon index of US-listed China shares fell for the third consecutive session in a run of declines that’s wiped 8% from the benchmark. Chinese stocks have fallen this week on rising Covid-19 cases and signs of new restrictions. Reports that Ant Group Co. faces a more than $1 billion fine from China’s central bank triggered speculation the company, which is partly owned by Alibaba, would rekindle an attempt to list its shares.

A rally in Treasuries pushed the benchmark 10-year yield to 3.76%. Oil rose amid an uncertain supply outlook alongside a proposal by the European Union to soften Russian crude sanctions. The dollar snapped a three-day climb. New Zealand’s central bank was poised to raise interest rates 75 basis points.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly also said that officials need to be mindful of the lags in the transmission of policy changes, while her Cleveland counterpart Loretta Mester said she’s open to moderating the size of rate hikes. US manufacturing data fell below forecasts, confirming the peak inflation narrative.

“We think the Fed leadership wants to get off the 75-basis-point-a-meeting hamster wheel even though it is finding it hard to do so while maintaining control of financial conditions,” Evercore ISI’s Krishna Guha wrote in a note. “We think the Fed is still heading for a ‘hawkish slowing.’ And, for us at least, the slowing part is what matters.”

Key events this week:

S&P Global PMIs: US, Euro area, UK, Wednesday

US MBA mortgage applications, durable goods, initial jobless claims, University of Michigan sentiment, new home sales, Wednesday

Minutes of the Federal Reserve’s Nov. 1-2 meeting, Wednesday

ECB publishes account of its October policy meeting, Thursday

US stock and bond markets are closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, Thursday

US stock and bond markets close early, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Nikkei 225 futures climbed 0.8% of 8:15 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures rose 0.3%

The S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.8%

The S&P 500 rose 1.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5%

The euro was little changed at $1.0303

The Japanese yen was little changed at 141.21 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1390 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $16,155.34

Ether rose 0.3% to $1,132.59

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined seven basis points to 3.76%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 3.55%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $81.28 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

