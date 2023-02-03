Asian stocks pull back, dollar regains footing ahead of U.S. payrolls data

Men walk past an electric board displaying Nikkei and other countries’ indexes outside a brokerage in Tokyo
Stella Qiu
·4 min read

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares turned lower and the dollar regained some of its footing on Friday, as disappointing earnings from U.S. tech giants undermined sentiment ahead of a key U.S. non-farm payrolls report.

Overnight, markets sensed the end of the massive global tightening cycle, after policymakers in Britain and Europe signalled their intention to pause, sending local bonds rallying and currencies lower.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.5% on Friday, dragged down by a 0.9% slump in Chinese bluechips and a 1.2% tumble in Hong Kong's Hang Seng index.

Japan's Nikkei outperformed, rising 0.6%.

Disappointment over earnings results from Google, Apple and Amazon tempered sentiment.

S&P 500 futures slid 0.5% and Nasdaq futures fell 1.4% on Friday, .

Tech shares took a beating in Thursday's after-hours trading, with shares of Apple, Amazon and Google parent Alphabet all tumbling.

That took the shine off a strong regular trading session on Thursday, when the S&P climbed 1.5% and the Nasdaq surged 3.3%. The uptick built on strong gains from the previous day after the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said disinflationary pressures are underway in the economy, raising hopes of an imminent pause to its monetary tightening streak.

Apple projected another revenue decline in the start of the year, Amazon warned that its operating profit could fall to zero in the current quarter, and Google parent Alphabet missed expectations in its fourth-quarter profit and revenue.

Investors are also watching the fallout from this week's plunge in shares of India's Adani group, after market losses amounted to more than $100 billion in the wake of a U.S. short-seller's report.

On Thursday, the European Central bank (ECB) and Bank of England (BoE) hiked rates by 50 basis points each, with the BoE saying the tide was turning against inflation and the ECB indicating at least one more hike was on the horizon before re-evaluating its rate hike path.

Markets reacted by pushing European yields sharply lower, with the ten-year German bunds falling 22.6 basis points to 2.065%, the biggest drop since 2011, and Italian bonds tumbling 40 bps to 3.887%, the most since 2020, on hopes that the tightening from ECB will end soon.

"The wash-up is that the BoE meeting was dovish, and the ECB is now firmly open-minded and data-dependent, and the Fed chose not to fight the market and the market feels validated by that," said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone.

Alan Ruskin, macro strategist at Deutsche Bank, said given the current market price action ahead of the U.S. payrolls data, a softer report would be regarded as endorsing all the favourite trades of the year.

"Not least it would provide the most important evidence to date to suggest that the market's rates pricing is more appropriate than the Fed’s own more hawkish signalling," said Ruskin.

Analysts expect 185,000 jobs were added last month, the lowest since January 2021, unemployment edged up to 3.6%, and hourly wage inflation to stay flat at 0.3% on a monthly basis, suggesting the strong labour market might have started to ease up.

Futures markets still favour another 25-basis-point hike from the Fed at its March policy meeting, while implying that might be the end of its current tightening cycle. They have also priced in one rate cut by the end of this year.

In the currency markets, the euro extended losses to $1.0891, pulling further away from the ten-month top of $1.1033 touched on Thursday.

The sterling fell to $1.2206 on Friday, the lowest in more than two weeks, after tumbling 1.2% the previous session.

That helped the U.S. dollar to recoup most of its post-Fed losses, with the dollar index now standing at 101.81, away from its nine-month low of 100.80.

Treasury yields held largely steady. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes eased 2 basis points to 3.3799%, while the two-year yield, which rises with traders' expectations of higher Fed fund rates, was mostly flat at 4.0959%.

In the oil market, Brent crude futures rose 0.3% to $82.41 while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also settled up 0.3%, at $76.09.

Gold was slightly higher. Spot gold was traded at $1916.1 per ounce.

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Recommended Stories

  • Tech earnings hit pause button on market rally

    Big Tech led U.S. markets on a sharp rebound to kick off 2023. Apple Inc, Google parent Alphabet and Amazon.com all posted results for the end-of-year quarter that left a sour taste in investors' mouths. The reports renewed questions about global economic demand, the effect of higher interest rates and whether the market's January rally got ahead of itself.

  • Gold steadies after steep sell-off, but bound for weekly drop

    Gold prices steadied on Friday after a sharp sell-off in the previous session, as traders digested rate-hike remarks from global central banks, but the metal was set for its first weekly drop in seven amid a strong dollar. Spot gold edged 0.2% higher to $1,916.31 per ounce by 0233 GMT, after shedding 2% in a sell-off on Thursday that was fuelled by a firmer dollar and profit-taking. "With gold prices delivering a stellar performance of more than 20% over the past three months, some positioning for softer rate-hike bets could already have been at play and having found the much-needed validation from the recent FOMC meeting," said Yeap Jun Rong, a market analyst at IG.

  • Meta stock enjoys its best day since 2013 amid ‘meteoric’ shift

    Meta Platforms Inc. changed its narrative in a big way this week, and that’s resonating on Wall Street. Three months ago, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and his leadership team sounded fairly defiant as they laid out big spending plans despite economic angst, an attitude that helped send shares toward one of their worst days on record. Shares of Facebook’s parent company closed up 23.3% in Thursday trading to stage their second-largest one-day percentage rally on record, and their best performance since July 25, 2013, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

  • Why DeFi remains niche and what might get it out of its market rut

    DeFi is still a Wild West, and many would-be users are wary of its lawlessness and anonymity. Could decentralized IDs foster greater trust and growth in the sector?

  • Starbucks stock falls as earnings — weighed down by China sales — miss estimates

    Starbucks' first-quarter results failed to meet Wall Street estimates because of weakness in China, and the company's stock fell in extended trading Thursday.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Apple, Google, Amazon Skid, Jobs Report Looms; Market Rally Due For Pullback?

    Apple, Google and Amazon fell late, with January's jobs report on tap. Is the hot market rally due for a pullback?

  • The Top 5 China Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Play Gaps Above Buy Point

    Chinese stocks have rebounded as easing Covid curbs revive economic hopes. E-commerce, solar and EV stocks are among the 5 best.

  • 2U (TWOU) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    2U (TWOU) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 9.52% and 1.01%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript January 31, 2023 Operator: Good afternoon, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Western Digital Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call. Presently, all participants are in a listen-only mode. . And as a reminder, this call is being recorded. Now I will turn the […]

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Trims Stake In Chinese EV Maker To Less Than 13%

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sold 1.55 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD Co, Ltd (OTC: BYDDF) (OTC: BYDDY) for RMB$351.81 million ($44.85 million). The sale lowered Berkshire's holdings in BYD to 12.9% on January 27, down from 13.04%, Reuters reports. Berkshire, which started selling the BYD shares in late August, has accumulatively reduced its holding by more than a third. Buffett's company acquired 225 million BYD shares in 2008, giving it a 20.49% stake. BYD

  • Jim Cramer Astonished by Mark Zuckerberg's Terminology, Messaging During Meta's Earnings Call

    Following the company's previous earnings release, Cramer apologized to his audience, saying that his trust in Meta's management team was "ill-advised" and that his bullish hubris was "extraordinary, and I apologize."

  • Stock market news live updates: Tech leads post-Fed rally as Nasdaq surges 3%

    U.S. stocks were mixed Thursday, highlighted by a vault upward by tech stocks following the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate hike and ahead of another batch of earnings from the tech industry's biggest players.

  • No Silver Lining In Amazon's Cloud Business As Results Fail To Excite

    Amazon stock fell after the e-commerce giant reported fourth-quarter results late Thursday that beat on revenue but missed on earnings.

  • S&P 500 achieves first ‘golden cross’ in 2½ years, but this doesn’t guarantee more gains ahead

    The S&P 500 reaches its first "golden cross" in 2½ years, but that doesn't mean stocks are destined for more gains in the months ahead.

  • RBA to lift rates 25 bps on Feb 7, once more to 3.60% in March: Reuters poll

    The Reserve Bank of Australia will deliver a fourth successive quarter-point interest rate hike on Tuesday and is likely to follow up with a fifth in March as it grapples with an unexpected revival in inflation, a Reuters poll found. All but one of 31 economists polled said the RBA would raise its official cash rate by 25 basis points to 3.35% at its meeting on Feb. 7. Economists have also brought forward, but not changed, their terminal rate forecasts, with a near two-thirds majority, 19 of 30, now expecting the cash rate to peak at 3.60% by end-March and stay there for the remainder of the year.

  • Cathie Wood's calls on Bitcoin, Tesla, and AI

    Cathie Wood shares her predictions for Bitcoin, Tesla, and AI with Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi. Why Cathie Wood says AI will power the 'most massive productivity increase in history' here How AI productivity gains will be ‘astounding and shocking’ here How Tesla is dominating the auto industry & rival EV makers will ‘have trouble keeping up’ here Context: ARK’s Cathie Wood telling Yahoo Finance, Elon Musk "absolutely chose the right technology, and I think others are rethinking it now," Wood said. “If they do not switch over to this kind of battery technology, they will not be able to catch up with Tesla in terms of price declines without losing money — whereas Tesla’s gross margins are probably going to continue moving up on balance, even as it is cutting prices because its unit volumes, the economies of scale, are going to be so significant."

  • Big Tech earnings show digital ads market not out of the woods

    After a challenging 2022 in which advertising-dependent companies faced shrinking budgets and cratering stock prices, fourth-quarter results this week from Alphabet, Meta Platforms and Snap showed they were not yet in the clear. The health of the advertising industry closely mirrors the economy, and many advertisers have pared back their marketing budgets in response to record-high inflation rates and continued uncertainty about a recession. Google-owner Alphabet Inc on Thursday reported a slight fall in quarterly ad revenue, missing Wall Street expectations and surprising investors as the world's largest digital ad platform has traditionally been resilient compared to smaller rivals.

  • Amazon stock drops after revenue beat, EPS miss

    Amazon reported its Q4 2022 earnings on Feb. 2.

  • Cathie Wood pours millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    January has now been and gone and turned out to be a nice gift for investors. Battered by 2022’s bear, the tech-heavy Nasdaq, in particular, put in an excellent showing, seeing out the month ~11% into the green, in what amounted to its best start to a year since 2001. That signals the appetite for risk is on again and that will be good news for Cathie Wood, the ARK Investment CEO, whose investing style heavily favors disruptors - equities that are naturally positioned at the risky end of the sca

  • Warren Buffett’s right-hand man Charlie Munger, who once called crypto ‘rat poison,’ says we should follow China’s lead and ban cryptocurrencies altogether

    “A cryptocurrency is not a currency, not a commodity, and not a security,” Munger said Wednesday in a WSJ op-ed. “It’s a gambling contract."