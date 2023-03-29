Asian stocks rally as bank jitters calm, Alibaba lifts mood

FILE PHOTO: The Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) building is seen after the TSE temporarily suspended all trading due to system problems in Tokyo
Ankur Banerjee
·3 min read

By Ankur Banerjee

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asian shares surged on Wednesday as easing concerns over the banking sector revived risk appetite, while Alibaba's plans to split into six units lifted Chinese tech stocks.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.68% higher, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rising over 2%, buoyed by Alibaba after the Chinese e-commerce conglomerate announced its break-up plans.

Alibaba's Hong Kong shares shot up 15%, while the company's U.S.-listed shares closed 14.3% higher. The news lifted investor confidence in the wider Chinese tech sector, with shares of Alibaba's e-commerce rival JD.com Inc 7% higher, and gaming giant Tencent Holdings Ltd jumping 5%.

"Alibaba's split may pave the way for other Chinese tech giants to do similar," CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said.

"This helps break down the monopolistic power of these conglomerates, which complies with the Chinese government's regulatory overhaul over antitrust issues."

Futures indicated European stocks were set to open higher, with Eurostoxx 50 futures up 0.41%, German DAX futures up 0.38% and FTSE futures up 0.08%.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.48%.

Also helping sentiment was easing worries over the banking sector, with investor nerves soothed by the sale of assets in collapsed lender Silicon Valley Bank and few signs of further stresses in the banking system following weeks of volatility in the market.

"The lack of any substantive developments in the banking backdrop has seen markets relatively calm by the standards of recent weeks," said Taylor Nugent, an economist at National Australia Bank.

In the first congressional hearing into the collapse of the two U.S. regional lenders, lawmakers pressed the Federal Reserve's top banking regulator on whether the central bank should have been more aggressive in its oversight of SVB.

Michael Barr, the Fed's vice chairman for supervision, criticised SVB for going months without a chief risk officer and how it modelled interest rate risk.

"Investors have not completely lost their anxiety ... and hints of a big regulatory overhaul are likely to weigh on the sector until details emerge," said Robert Carnell, regional head of research, Asia Pacific at ING.

Meanwhile, in a surprise move, UBS Group AG rehired Sergio Ermotti as CEO to steer its massive takeover of Credit Suisse.

Overnight, a survey showed that U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly increased in March despite recent financial market turmoil, but Americans continued to expect inflation to remain elevated over the next year.

Worries over inflation have prompted investors to recalculate what they expect the Fed to do in its next meeting in May.

Markets are now pricing in a 60% chance of the Fed standing still on interest rates in its next meeting, the CME FedWatch tool showed.

In the foreign exchange markets, the dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six peers, was up 0.098%, having eased 0.3% overnight on improving risk appetite.

The euro was down 0.08% to $1.0834, while sterling was last at $1.2324, down 0.13% on the day.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.63% to 131.73 per dollar, after rising 0.5% overnight.

The Australian dollar fell 0.19% to $0.670 after inflation slowed to an eight-month low in February, helped in part by a sharp retreat in holiday travel and accommodation.

"Together with yesterday's softish retail sales figures, this will encourage thoughts of a pause from the Reserve Bank of Australia at their next meeting, and potentially that this tightening cycle might now be over," said ING's Carnell.

In the commodities market, oil prices gained for a third straight day on improving market sentiment and as a halt to some exports from Iraqi Kurdistan raised concerns of tightening supply. U.S. crude rose 0.59% to $73.63 per barrel and Brent was at $78.83, up 0.23% on the day. [O/R]

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Jacqueline Wong)

Recommended Stories

  • Mystery Over Abandoned Yacht Grows as Russian Tycoon Denies Link

    (Bloomberg) -- The mystery surrounding who owns an abandoned 267-foot superyacht docked in Antigua and Barbuda deepened after lawyers for Russian billionaire Andrey Guryev said their client doesn’t own the vessel, and the government pushed ahead with plans to auction it off.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSch

  • Australia probes ASX on possible breaches of disclosure rules

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's corporate regulator said it was investigating possible breaches of disclosure rules at share market operator ASX Ltd over a troubled rebuild of its trading software, potentially exposing the stock exchange to criminal prosecution. The investigation into the world's No. 15 stock exchange marks an escalation in the backlash that has rocked ASX since it pulled a blockchain-based overhaul of its trading, clearing and settlement system last November despite years of assurances the project was on track. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and Reserve Bank of Australia had already publicly rebuked the exchange and demanded more thorough reporting on plans to update the 30-year-old software at the heart of the economy.

  • Alibaba split: ‘If you control the data, you control the business,’ Tematica Research CIO say

    Tematica Research Chief Investment Officer&nbsp;Christopher Versace joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the tech sector, investor sentiment, the Fed’s policy pathway, inflation, and the outlook for Alibaba following news that the e-commerce company will split into six separate units.

  • The Nashville School Shooter Legally Bought Seven Firearms in Recent Years

    A Nashville community is in mourning after a heavily armed shooter killed three children and three adults on Monday at a Christian elementary school.

  • The World Bank’s Future Rests on Its Next Leader

    Former Mastercard head Ajay Banga is all but certain to lead the World Bank. If he fails, one of the world's most important institutions will slide into irrelevance, Massod Ahmed writes.

  • FDIC Chairman Testifies on SVB, Signature Bank Failures

    Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) Chairman Martin Gruenberg testifies before the Senate Banking Committee on the failures of Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank.

  • Wall St. ends down with fall in tech shares

    STORY: U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday as investors weighed comments from a top U.S. regulator on struggling banks and sold shares of technology-related names after their recent strong run.The Dow and S&P 500 both closed down fractionally, while the Nasdaq shed half a percent.[MICHAEL BARR]: “I think it's terrible risk management, obviously…”Michael Barr, the Federal Reserve's top banking regulator, told a Senate panel that Silicon Valley Bank did a "terrible" job of managing risk before its collapse.The KBW regional banking index was down on the day, while shares of First Citizens Bank were up slightly, a day after the stock rose more than 50% after it said it would acquire the deposits and loans of Silicon Valley Bank.Higher Treasury yields also weighed on tech shares, with Apple and Microsoft among the biggest drags on the S&P 500.But Ryan Belanger, Managing Principal and Founder of Claro Advisors, says he remains bullish on Big Tech.“These companies are making money, they're talking about being efficient, they know what investors want to see. [FLASH] We like the big tech. We're going to stick with them. If they continue to sell off, we'll buy more.”In other movers, Alibaba Group jumped after the company said it plans to split its business into six main units covering e-commerce, media and the cloud.

  • Paul O’Grady, British Comedian and ‘For the Love of Dogs’ Presenter, Dies at 67

    British presenter and comedian Paul O’Grady has died. He was 67. O’Grady’s death was confirmed to the BBC by his partner Andre Portasio, who said the popular TV host died “unexpectedly but peacefully” on Tuesday evening. O’Grady was known for his drag queen persona Lily Savage, and had been performing as Miss Hannigan (a role […]

  • A famous market watcher who called the subprime mortgage crisis is warning that stocks are about to crash: ‘It’s the highest probability since COVID’

    Larry McDonald developed a framework for analyzing stock market risk after his experience during the subprime mortgage crisis, and he says all his indicators are flashing warning signs.

  • This 7.2%-Yielding Dividend Stock Continues to Showcase Why It's a Great Long-Term Buy

    Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) is an outstanding dividend stock. Meanwhile, it currently offers investors a 7.2% dividend yield -- several times above the S&P 500's 1.7% dividend yield -- that it supports with its strong cash flows and financial profile. It continues to secure new expansion projects that should give it the power to keep increasing the dividend.

  • AI Could Be a $14 Trillion Opportunity by 2030 -- 3 Stocks You Can Buy to Take Advantage

    It's led by Cathie Wood, one of the more vocal tech-sector bulls on Wall Street. Ark Invest buys shares in companies building the future and packages them into exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to give everyday investors simple, easy access to its strategies. Electric vehicles, robotics, fintech, healthcare technology, and artificial intelligence (AI) are just a few areas Ark Invest is betting on for the long term.

  • Want $1,200 In Yearly Dividend Income? Invest $17,500 In This 1 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock

    This stock boasts a 7% yield and trades at low earnings multiples, suggesting income generation and capital gains.

  • Fallen 'Crypto King' Who Owes Millions to Investors Was Kidnapped and Tortured

    Aiden Pleterski led a lavish lifestyle and owned McLaren sports cars and a Lamborghini — and even rented a plush waterfront home for $45,000 a month.

  • Dividend Stocks Are Key in a Volatile Market; Here's 10 From Morningstar

    Morningstar has put together a list of top dividend stocks held by its 'ultimate stock pickers.'

  • ‘The End of the Bear Market May Be in Sight,’ Says Morgan Stanley. Here Are 3 Stocks the Banking Giant Likes for Long-Term Growth

    This year started with a strong rally in the markets, but the past month has seen the positive sentiments start to sputter. The failure of Silicon Valley Bank started fears of a contagion and consequent bank runs, which were only partially offset by Federal regulatory actions. But there’s a growing consensus that it was the Federal actions that set the conditions for the bank crisis, when the central bank raised interest rates to fight inflation. Now, investors are trying to cope with the fallou

  • Medical Properties Trust REIT Loses More Than 50% Of Its Value In 9 Months

    A major real estate investment trust (REIT) has lost more than half its value since its early August 2022 highs. Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) this week is making new 52-week lows as the months-long downward slide shows no sign of stopping. The REIT is suffering, along with many others in the sector, from investors dumping shares as the banking crisis remains front-page news and the Federal Reserve keeps raising interest rates. Lower expectations for a pivot – where rates begin to go

  • How a Janitor Built an $8 Million Fortune Without Touching Cryptos, Stock Options or Leverage

    Ronald Reid was the last person you would expect to be a millionaire. He used safety pins to hold his old coats together and cut his own firewood well into his 90s. He drove a second-hand Toyota Yaris and resisted new purchases. To stay updated with top startup investments, sign up for Benzinga’s Startup Investing & Equity Crowdfunding Newsletter His only real indulgence may have been his daily English muffin and a cup of coffee at the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Vermont, where a friend rem

  • Buy the Dip in Nvidia Stock? Let's Check the Chart First

    Nvidia stock is working on its third straight daily decline on Tuesday, which has it lower for the week. Earlier this month, I called Nvidia "One of the Best Stocks to Own Right Now" in the midst of the stock rallying almost 24% amid a nine-day win streak. Simply an observation, Nvidia's perception of being one of the best stocks of 2023 is backed up by data.

  • Here's Why I Still Own Medical Properties Trust

    The past year has been brutal for investors in Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW). Medical Properties Trust has faced several issues over the past year. The most problematic tenant at the moment is Prospect Medical Holdings.

  • Altria’s CEO Explains Why the Dividend Is Big and Getting Bigger

    The maker of Marlboro cigarettes is spending big on smoke-free products, but is committed to its payout.