Asian Stocks Rise, Dollar Gains Amid China Focus: Markets Wrap

Asian Stocks Rise, Dollar Gains Amid China Focus: Markets Wrap
Tassia Sipahutar
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks climbed while the dollar advanced on its appeal as a haven amid split market sentiment over the prospects of China easing its Covid-Zero policy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Equities in Hong Kong advanced, quickly reversing initial declines, while benchmark gauges in Japan, South Korea and Australia also climbed. Mainland indexes fluctuated.

US and European futures trimmed losses while oil and gold remained down, but above their lows for the session.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars saw the largest drops among Group-of-10 currencies given their sensitivity to the outlook for Chinese economic growth. The offshore yuan was weaker.

Confidence was also damped by Apple Inc. projecting lower shipments of its newest iPhones than previously expected amid the impact of China lockdowns on operations at a supplier’s factory.

Markets continue to be whiplashed as traders veer between hope of China reopening from Covid-19 and fear that harsh curbs will persist. Chinese officials on Saturday vowed to remain “unswervingly” strict in Beijing’s approach to stamping out the coronavirus. The nation’s stocks had rallied aggressively on Friday on bets for an easing of virus curbs.

“Sentiment on Chinese stocks is so low that any potential catalyst would send stocks racing,” David Chao, global market strategist for Asia Pacific ex-Japan at Invesco Ltd. “Pent-up money sitting on the sidelines is chasing this rally. If you look at the stocks that have benefited, it’s the large-cap tech stocks and I’m not surprised.”

The debate over China’s outlook comes as investors contend with headwinds from Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes. US data Friday -- showing strong hiring and wage increases along with higher unemployment -- offered a mixed picture for Fed officials debating how long to extend their campaign to curb elevated inflation.

Fed fund futures are leaning toward pricing a 50-basis-point hike in December, with the peak around 5.1% next year.

Wall Street’s fear gauge is well below the panic levels seen during the pandemic or the 2008 crisis, but volatility is very much a feature of 2022.

Treasuries were little changed in Asia after the two-year yield, which are more sensitive to imminent policy moves, reversed course and came down on Friday.

“Over the next three to four months, dollar will continue to keep moving higher,” Mahjabeen Zaman, head of FX research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd., said on Bloomberg Television. “That’s really consistent with the recent FOMC Fed meeting we had where they said they’re going to slow the pace but push on peak rates.”

Markets will watch the latest US inflation reading on Thursday after the core consumer price index rose more than forecast to a 40-year high in September. Even if prices begin to moderate, the CPI is far above the Fed’s comfort zone.

Key events this week:

  • China trade, Monday

  • Fed officials Susan Collins, Loretta Mester and Tom Barkin speak at events, Monday

  • Euro zone retail sales, Tuesday

  • US midterm elections, Tuesday

  • EIA oil inventory report, Wednesday

  • China aggregate financing, PPI, CPI, money supply, new yuan loans, Wednesday

  • US wholesale inventories, MBA mortgage applications, Wednesday

  • Fed officials John Williams, Tom Barkin speak at events, Wednesday

  • US CPI, US initial jobless claims, Thursday

  • Fed officials Lorie Logan, Esther George, Loretta Mester speak at events, Thursday

  • US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 12:05 p.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rise 1.4% on Friday

  • Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.6%

  • Japan’s Topix index rose 1%

  • South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.8%

  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 2.2%

  • China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.2%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.5%

  • Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.2%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4%

  • The euro fell 0.3% to $0.9929

  • The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 147.26 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan fell 0.6% to 7.2286 per dollar

  • The Australian dollar fell 0.8% to $0.6419

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin fell 1% to $20,923.15

  • Ether fell 1% to $1,588.14

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.15%

  • Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.25%

  • Australia’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 3.90%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.5% to $91.20 a barrel

  • Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,671.53 an ounce

--With assistance from Michael G. Wilson.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China Stocks May Rally 20% on a Full Reopening, Goldman Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. say a complete China reopening will drive a 20% gain in Chinese equities, citing signs that the government may be starting to prepare for a relaxation of its Covid-Zero policy after a key leadership summit. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a

  • These 2022 Winning Stocks Can Keep Soaring in 2023, Say Analysts

    Seesaw trading and mixed messages – that’s been the market’s pattern for the past few weeks, and last week was no exception. The week started with four straight days losses, but ended on a winning Friday session after an unexpectedly strong jobs report. Even so, the S&P 500 was down 3.35% for the week, snapping a four week rally. Overall, the index is down 21% for the year, in bear territory, and losses on the tech-heavy NASDAQ are even steeper, at 33%. The conflicting currents make it difficult

  • 3 Small-Cap Stocks That Pay Solid Dividends to Shareholders

    Small-caps can offer the safety and solid income yields usually thought of from larger cap names. Here are a Dividend King, Dividend Aristocrat and REIT you should know about.

  • New stock-market lows ahead? What investors need to know as Fed signals rates will be higher for longer.

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signals rates will move higher and stay there longer. Investors wonder if that means new lows ahead for the stock market.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Apple iPhone 14 Pro Production Hit; Big Meta Job Cuts Seen

    Futures fell. Apple iPhone 14 Pro production has been hit by China Covid curbs. Meta Platforms is expected to announce big job cuts.

  • Stocks Poised to Fall on Monday

    The Bureau of Labor Statistics will report the October Consumer Price Index on Thursday. Economists expect an 8% increase in CPI year over year.

  • Twitter delisting, Disney earnings, consumer price index top week ahead

    FOX Business takes a look at the upcoming events that are likely to move financial markets in the coming days.

  • Apple Cuts IPhone Shipments Outlook on China Lockdowns

    Apple Inc. says shipments of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be lower than expected. The company cites Covid-19 restrictions that have temporarily impacted the primary assembly facility located in Zhengzhou, China. Peter Elstrom reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • Top Twitter reactions from Chargers’ win over Falcons

    How Twitter reacted to the Chargers' victory over the Falcons in Week 9.

  • Roku Is Going All In on the Weird Al Movie

    And it looks like a smart move, too. Could this be the tipping point that reverses Roku's disastrous ad sales?

  • Apple warns of hit to iPhone shipments from China COVID disruption

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Apple Inc expects lower shipments of high-end iPhone 14 models than previously anticipated following a significant production cut at a virus-blighted plant in China, dampening its sales outlook for the year-end holiday season. Solid demand for the new iPhones has helped Apple remain a rare bright spot in the global tech sector that has been battered by spending cutbacks due to surging inflation and interest rates. But the Cupertino, California-based company has now fallen victim to China's rigorous zero-COVID-19 policy, which has already prompted many global firms including Estee Lauder Companies Inc and Canada Goose Holdings Inc to shut their stores in China and cut full-year forecasts.

  • UN urges Musk to safeguard human rights at Twitter

    The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, on Saturday issued an open letter to Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter Inc, urging him to "ensure human rights are central to the management of Twitter". Twitter Inc laid off half its workforce on Friday and tweets by staff of the social media company said the team responsible for human rights was among those affected, a development which Türk described as not "an encouraging start".

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Takes a Beating on Auto Insurance

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett, who has long reiterated his love for insurance companies, took a painful hit on Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s underwriting businesses as inflation continues to weigh on the company’s operating units.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseLawyer Suing Tw

  • Oil Companies Lift Their Dividends as Cash Rolls In

    Increased payouts at EOG Resources, Marathon Petroleum, and ConocoPhilips come on top of hefty stock-price gains.

  • Dump These 10 Stocks Immediately

    As a lot of you folks know, I’m a numbers guy. I let my advanced market quantitative systems guide me in my recommendations. And I’ve learned to spot the warning signs when trouble is brewing. Today, I want to share 10 stocks that my quantitative system recently flagged as immediate sells. Take a look below; some of these names might surprise you. InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Ticker Company Name Total Grade AMZN Amazon.com, Inc. D DIS Walt Disney Company D GOOG

  • PMI Wins Elliott’s Backing for Swedish Match Deal: FT

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Trying to ComplyElliott Investment Management LP, the biggest shareholder of Swedish Match AB, is backing Philip Morris International Inc.’s $16 billion bid for the nicotine pouch ma

  • Elliott Said to Tender Shares to PMI’s Swedish Match Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Elliott Investment Management LP, the biggest shareholder of Swedish Match AB, plans to tender its shares to Philip Morris International Inc.’s $16 billion takeover offer for the nicotine pouch maker, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a

  • Bitcoin (Magic Internet Money!) Again Proves Less Volatile Than Stocks

    The Federal Reserve stirred up markets last week, but bitcoin was less reactive than plain old stocks. Crypto Long & Short is CoinDesk's weekly newsletter featuring insights, news and analysis for the professional investor.

  • Singapore Airlines expects 2023 airfares may decline as rivals add capacity

    (Reuters) -Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) expects passenger yields, a proxy for airfares, could decline in 2023 as rival airlines bring back planes idled during the pandemic and add capacity, a senior executive said on Monday. "We would not expect yields to stay at the same elevated levels we were at in 2022," SIA Executive Vice President Commercial Lee Lik Hsin told analysts and media of the outlook on an earnings call. The airline on Friday swung to a second-quarter profit and declared its first dividend in three years as international borders reopened and travel demand rebounded strongly in the three months ended on Sept. 30.

  • This Indicator Has Been Spot-On Calling Bear Markets Since 1870 -- Here's Where It Says We Bottom

    This metric has successfully predicted five bear markets, as well as accurately called numerous bottoms to bear markets and stock-market corrections.