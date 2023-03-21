Asian Stocks to Rise in Risk-On Trade Ahead of Fed: Markets Wrap

Richard Henderson
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian shares are set to follow US equities higher as concerns over financial stability ease and as investors prepare for the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision later Wednesday.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Stocks rose in Australia and futures for benchmarks in Japan and Hong Kong advanced. Contracts for the S&P 500 were flat after the index advanced 1.3% Tuesday, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 lifted 1.4% as the two US benchmarks posted a second day of gains.

Australian and New Zealand government bond yields rose, tracking the action in the Treasury market on Tuesday. The two-year Treasury yield rose 19 basis points in whipsawing trade, the 10-year yield climbed 12 basis points and an index of the dollar was little changed.

The selling in government bonds alongside rising stock prices indicated fresh appetite for risk taking as investors looked to signs of stability after the collapse of three US banks and UBS Group AG’s takeover of Credit Suisse Group AG.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the US government could backstop deposits at other US lenders as it did with Silicon Valley Bank. Traders also placed greater odds that the Fed will raise interest rates 25 basis points after market pricing was split between a hike and a pause earlier in the week.

Fed officials are set to issue updated rate projections for the first time since December, offering guidance on whether they still expect any additional hikes this year.

“This is an easier market backdrop,” said Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research. “Expectations of a dramatic about-face for monetary policy are diminishing. Market expectations for near-term Fed rate decisions are now within the realm of the possible. That is good news.”

Every stock in a measure of US financial heavyweights climbed. First Republic Bank surged almost 30% — its best day ever — amid optimism over a new plan under discussion to aid the regional lender. The stock remains far below the level of a few weeks ago, however.

Read: Fed Caught Between Inflation and Bank Crisis: Decision-Day Guide

Many were unwilling to sound the all-clear on the financial stability concerns of the past weeks. Michael Wilson Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist, said the risk of a credit crunch is increasing materially. Bank of America’s latest global survey that polled fund managers between March 10-16 showed a systemic credit event has replaced stubborn inflation as the key risk to markets.

Key events this week:

  • US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to appear at Senate subcommittee hearing, Wednesday

  • FOMC rate decision, news conference from Chair Jerome Powell, Wednesday

  • EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

  • Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

  • BOE interest rate decision, Thursday

  • Swiss National Bank rate decision and press conference, Thursday

  • US new home sales, initial jobless claims, Thursday

  • US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies to a House Appropriations subcommittee, Thursday

  • Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI, Friday

  • US durable goods, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:12 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 1.3%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.4%

  • Nikkei 225 futures rose 1.1%

  • Hang Seng futures rose 0.7%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.1%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

  • The euro was little changed at $1.0770

  • The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 132.26 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8758 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $28,084.94

  • Ether fell 0.2% to $1,797.1

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 12 basis points to 3.61%

  • Australia’s 10-year yield advanced 13 basis points to 3.33%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $69.46 a barrel

  • Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,943.09 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Rita Nazareth.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Tencent’s $160 Billion Rally Faces Key Earnings Test

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s successful foray into short videos and a softening regulatory backdrop have fueled a $160 billion rally since October, the next leg of which will hinge on a crucial earnings release this week.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesSwiss Are On the Hook for $13,500 Each on Credit Suisse Ba

  • Stocks Are Riskier Now Than In 60 Years (But Still Worth It)

    If the S&P 500's swings are putting you on edge, don't think it's just you. Stocks are measurably riskier than they used to be.

  • S&P 500 Losers: First Republic Crashes; Dow Giant Microsoft Slides

    First Republic is the new bank crisis epicenter, with FRC stock easily the S&P 500's biggest loser Monday. Microsoft fell below a buy point.

  • European banks have cash but shouldn't get complacent, regulators say

    FRANKFURT/LONDON (Reuters) -European Union banks have cash buffers "vastly" above mandatory minimum levels to cope with market shocks, but lenders should not be complacent given they risk being "caught off guard" by rising interest rates, EU banking regulators said on Tuesday. Investors are on edge after start-up focused lender SVB Financial Group, which did business as Silicon Valley Bank, collapsed on March 10 in the largest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis. Liquidity challenges also led to a further two U.S. banks failing, and Credit Suisse was taken over by UBS over the weekend to restore confidence in the Swiss financial sector.

  • Yellen vows to safeguard deposits at smaller U.S. banks, intervene if needed

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told bankers on Tuesday that she is prepared to intervene to protect depositors in smaller U.S. banks suffering deposit runs that threaten more contagion amid the worst financial system turmoil in more than a decade. In a speech aimed at calming nerves rattled by two prominent bank failures this month, Yellen said that the U.S. banking system was stabilizing and steps taken to guarantee deposits in those institutions, showed a "resolute commitment" to ensure depositors' savings and banks remain safe.

  • Race Capital Raises New $181 Million Fund Despite SVB Chaos

    (Bloomberg) -- Alfred Chuang, general partner at Race Capital, should’ve been elated when the last bit of capital came in for his venture firm’s new $181 million fund. But there was just one problem—the limited partners had sent their wire transfers to Silicon Valley Bank right as it started to implode. Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actuall

  • How TikTok broke the ad business

    Whether or not it is banned, the app has forced its rivals to adopt a less lucrative model

  • High-Grade Borrowers Storm Debt Market Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- Companies piled into the US investment-grade bond market Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate decision, after the market was shuttered for a week as banking turmoil swept the US and Europe. Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesSwiss Are On the Hook for $13,500 Each on Credit Suisse Bailout

  • Musk Wants Fed Rate Cut, Ackman Seeks Pause Amid Banking Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve shouldn’t raise its benchmark rate this week, Pershing Square’s Bill Ackman said, arguing that the banking crisis has already had the effect of a “meaningful tightening of financial conditions.”Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS D

  • Business costs soar as Russia sanctions bite - survey

    Insurance and compliance costs for transport companies are set to stay high after Western countries imposed trade restrictions on Russia with the prospect of broader sanctions putting more pressure on global trade, a survey showed. Russia has faced multiple sanctions since last year from Western countries including the United States, the European Union and the UK due to its invasion of Ukraine. In a first study by law firm DWF, which canvassed leading transport companies in the road, rail, sea and air sectors, 64% expected increased insurance costs, and that number also saw international sanctions becoming more common in future.

  • Suit says Meta board 'turned blind eye' to human trafficking

    A shareholder lawsuit filed late Monday accuses board members of Instagram and Facebook parent Meta of shirking their duties by ignoring human and sex trafficking on the tech giant's social platforms.Meta board members and senior executives named in the suit "turned a blind eye to sex/human trafficking, child sexual exploitation, and other predatory conduct occurring on Meta's online platforms," the suit charged.

  • Nike has slowed hiring, and expects the slowdown to continue into June

    Nike Chief Financial Officer Matt Friend said the company slowed its hiring, and the company expects the slowdown to continue into the summer.

  • US trade commission sides with iRobot, bans SharkNinja robot vacuum imports

    (Reuters) -The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Tuesday it would ban imports of SharkNinja Operating LLC robot vacuums that infringe a patent owned by Roomba maker iRobot Corp. The full commission upheld part of a trade judge's October decision that SharkNinja violated two of its rival's patents, affirming that SharkNinja's devices mimicked iRobot navigation technology. President Joe Biden's administration has 60 days to review the import ban before it takes effect, though bans are rarely reversed.

  • Sparks Are Not There Yet for Emerson Electric

    Shares of Emerson Electric , which makes things such as motors and alternators, were raised to an overweight (buy) rating by the fundamental analysts at Morgan Stanley Tuesday. Emerson is working on buying National Instruments .

  • Trump addresses potential Stormy Daniels indictment in late-night video address on Truth Social

    Former President Trump referenced several legal battles in which he has been involved since leaving office in a video message to his supporters late Monday night.

  • Tory Eurosceptics poised to vote against Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal

    Tory Eurosceptics are ready to vote against Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal on Wednesday, warning that its central plank is “likely to be useless in practice”.

  • Daily Crunch: Bing allows users to generate images using 'very latest DALL-E models'

    Image prompts: Microsoft is enabling Bing users to tap into their most creative selves — through AI, of course, via the use of OpenAI’s DALL-E image creator, Frederic reports. Frederic also writes about two additional features, Visual Stories and Knowledge Cards. “Best I can tell, Microsoft has been testing these quite a bit in recent weeks since they’ve been popping up in my searches with some frequency.”

  • US left out as China, Iran come out on top in latest deal with Saudi Arabia: 'Sign of the times'

    China and Iran come out on top in latest deal with Saudi Arabia, explains one expert, as concerns mount over U.S.-Israeli standing in the Middle East.

  • UAV mine detection system tested in Kyiv Oblast

    The Polish charitable foundation Fundacja POSTUP has been testing new technology for detecting mines and explosives using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) near the city of Kyiv. Source: The Ukrinform news outlet Details: The testing took place on Tuesday, 21 March, in the Bila Tserkva district of Kyiv Oblast.

  • Big bank CEOs gather for long-planned meeting amid crisis

    The leaders of major U.S. banks, including JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon and Bank of America's Brian Moynihan, are meeting this week for a regular quarterly gathering amid a banking crisis.