Asian stocks set for best week in two months; dollar heavy

Sam Byford
·2 min read

By Sam Byford

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian stock markets were on course for their best week in months and the dollar held off recent record highs after the European Central Bank (ECB) raised rates for the first time in more than a decade and bets on the size of U.S. rate hikes eased.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.24% on Friday and was on course to make gains for a seventh successive day. It's likely to be the index's best week since March.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.03%, but the index is still set for its best week in about two months.

The euro was trading at $1.019 and on course for its biggest weekly rise against the dollar since late May, after having dipped below parity last week.

The ECB raised interest rates by a bigger-than-expected 50 basis points to zero percent overnight, its first hike in 11 years and ending a policy of negative interest rates that had been in place since 2014.

"While the ECB was never going to move by more than 50 bps – as we have seen from many other central banks – the 50 bp lift still came as a surprise to many," said Susan Kilsby, an economist at ANZ, in a note. "But tightening rates quickly has now become the norm."

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.14%, extending gains made the previous day after China's cybersecurity regulator fined Didi Global Inc $1.2 billion, potentially signalling an end to the regulatory crackdown and clearing a path for the ride-hailing giant to list in Hong Kong.

Tech companies are likely to weigh on U.S. stocks today, with Nasdaq futures down 0.68% after Snap Inc's poor earnings release sounded the alarm among investors.

Snap's accompanying warning of the effect of an economic slowdown on internet companies caused the share price to plummet nearly 27% in after-hours trade. Twitter Inc will release its earnings later today.

Leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin was down 0.48% at $23,017.15 on Friday but is up more than 10% on the week, which would be its best result since March.

Oil prices rose Friday and looked set for their first weekly gain in more than a month. Brent crude futures were up 1.53% to $105.45 a barrel, and U.S. WTI crude futures rose 1.45% to $97.75.

The U.S. Federal Reserve meets to set interest rates next week and expectations of a 100 bp hike have faded in favour of pricing for a 75 bp move.

(Reporting by Sam Byford; Editing by Sonali Desai)

    The company, whose chemical additives strengthen and waterproof concrete, said sales came in at 5.30 billion francs ($5.47 billion) for the six months to the end of June, compared with 4.45 billion francs in the year-ago period. Sales in local currencies rose 19.5%. "The market conditions have become more challenging for us as well," Chief Executive Officer Thomas Hasler said in a statement.

    (Reuters) -Nasdaq Inc on Wednesday reported quarterly profits that beat Wall Street expectations, as traders turned to the exchange operator's investment-related products to navigate market volatility, helping drive up revenues. After stripping out onetime items, including a gain from the divestiture of the company's fixed income business in the year-ago quarter, Nasdaq earned $2.07 per share, well above analysts' average estimate of $1.91 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Shares of New York-based Nasdaq were up as much as 5.8% shortly after the market opened, their highest since April 22.

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korean prosecutors raided the home of Terraform Lab co-founder Daniel Shin, deepening a probe into allegations of illegal activity behind the collapse of stablecoin TerraUSD.

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's core consumer inflation remained above the central bank's 2% target for a third straight month in June, as the economy faced pressure from high global raw material prices that have pushed up the cost of the country's imports. The rise in consumer prices challenges the Bank of Japan's view that recent price hikes in the world's third-largest economy will remain somewhat temporary, even as households worry about higher living costs. The data, which matched a median market forecast, meant inflation stayed above the BOJ's 2% target for a third consecutive month.

    Alaska Air's (ALK) second-quarter 2022 revenues benefit from contributions from passenger revenues.

    (Bloomberg) -- A recent bout of volatility in US equities has prompted some traders to think Wall Street's so-called fear gauge should be higher. For Goldman Sachs Group Inc., that isn't necessarily the case.

    Mattel earnings soared 500%, crushing consensus views late Thursday. But MAT stock fell on margin concerns.

    Gold prices edged lower on Friday, as an uptick in the U.S. dollar and fears over aggressive rate hikes by major central banks to tame inflationary pressures dented bullion's appeal. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,714.72 per ounce, as of 0114 GMT. Bullion was still set for its first weekly gain in six, up nearly 0.5% so far this week.

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose, all but erasing a weekly loss, as investors weighed the demand outlook and tracked disruption to a key North American pipeline.

    Two Shanghai-listed companies will shortly procure investor orders for their GDRs in Zurich, tapping the Swiss market, Bloomberg reports. Building materials manufacturer Keda Industrial Group Co. and Ningbo Shanshan Co., a lithium battery materials maker, aim to open up to investors on July 22. Ningbo Shanshan won regulatory approval for raising $700 million - $1 billion via GDR. Keda aimed to procure $200 million - $300 million from the sale.

    China's largest policy bank said on Friday that it had disbursed 181.5 billion yuan ($27 billion) in loans for urban development projects in the first half of the year, and pledged to maintain an accelerated pace of lending to fund infrastructure. The China Development Bank (CDB) has supplied 650 million yuan in loans to fund the renewal of an economic zone in the eastern city of Yantai, including the renovation of industrial facilities, it said.

    (Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc. stock cratered after the company reported disappointing sales, roiled by a major slowdown in ad spending and rising competition for dwindling marketing dollars. Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. and Alphabet Inc. fell in tandem.

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal prosecutors in Manhattan brought their first ever case for insider-trading in digital coins, charging a former Coinbase Global Inc. product manager with leaking information to help his brother and a friend buy tokens just before they were listed on the exchange.

    (Bloomberg) -- China's banking regulator vowed to ensure developers complete construction for pre-sold homes, an attempt to alleviate homebuyer concern as more people threaten to boycott mortgage payments.

    (Bloomberg) -- US social-media giants shed nearly $47 billion in market value in extended trading Thursday, as disappointing revenue from Snap Inc. raised concerns about the outlook for online advertising.

    The electric car maker became a proxy for investors looking to take a position in the cryptocurrency without buying it directly, but its recent jettisoning of $936 million of BTC suggests the company wasn't all that committed to the asset.

    (Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc on Thursday agreed to buy primary care provider One Medical for $3.49 billion, expanding the e-commerce giant's virtual healthcare and adding brick-and-mortar doctors' offices for the first time. The all-cash deal would combine two relatively small players as Amazon continues a years-long march into U.S. healthcare, seeking to grow at a faster pace. The online retailer first piloted virtual care visits for its own staff in Seattle in 2019 before offering services to other employers under the Amazon Care brand.

    U.S. stock indexes were higher Wednesday, as investors await more corporate earnings, with Tesla due to report after the market closes.

    Bitcoin mining difficulty dropped by 5.01% on Friday, marking the third decline in a row and the largest fall since July 2021, according to data from BTC.com. The mining difficulty reading is now at 27.69 trillion at a block height of 745,920.

    Stocks on Wall Street closed higher Thursday, building on their winning week, as investors sifted through a deluge of news about the economy, interest rates and corporate profits.